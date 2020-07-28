Harrell (personal) hinted a recent post on his personal Instagram account that he'll rejoin the Clippers in the NBA bubble in Orlando soon, though his status for Thursday's game against the Lakers is unknown, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Considering that Harrell was absent for all three of the Clippers' exhibition games after leaving the bubble a week and a half ago, he seems more likely than not to sit out in Thursday's seeding contest. In addition to having not yet arrived in Orlando, Harrell will still have to complete a mandatory quarantine when he arrives at the bubble, a process that can last two days. Assuming Harrell is not available Thursday, Joakim Noah looks poised to serve as the top backup to starting center Ivica Zubac. The Clippers could also make more use of small-ball lineups featuring JaMychal Green, Marcus Morris or Patrick Patterson at center.