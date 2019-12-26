Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 18 points off bench
Harrell had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-106 win at the Lakers.
Harrell continues to be a productive player off the bench for the Clippers, scoring in double figures in each of his last 18 games while averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 28.6 minutes per game over that span. He should remain one of the biggest bench assets for the Clippers, and he should have decent fantasy value even if he doesn't start on a regular basis.
