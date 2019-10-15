Mathias has been waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Purdue product went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds during his senior season. Assuming he clears waivers, Mathias could likely end up with the Mavericks' G League affiliate once the season begins.