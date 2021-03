Capela notched 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Capela has double-doubled in back-to-back games and seems to have left that modest performance against the Celtics (nine points and nine rebounds across 21 minutes) in the rearview. The versatile big man now has nine double-doubles over his last 10 contests.