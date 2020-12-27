Rozier scored 19 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

Rozier couldn't replicate his massive performance in the Hornets' opening contest, particularly from a shooting perspective. Even so, he received over 30 minutes and was able to take enough shots to turn in decent counting stats. Though it's only been two games. Rozier has done particularly well defensively, racking up four steals and two blocks early on.