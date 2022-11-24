Rozier notched 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over Philadelphia.

Rozier came up big in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte snap its three-game losing streak, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for nine points while also dishing an assist to Nick Richards early in the period to tie the game at 81. It was a great finish for the Hornets shooting guard after going 0-of-4 from the field in the first quarter and he's now recorded 20 or more points in five of his last 10 games. After going 0-of-6 from three in Charlotte's previous game, Rozier only attempted a season-low three shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday, making one of them. This did, however, help him shoot 50 percent from the field in the contest, only the second time this season he's reached that mark this season.