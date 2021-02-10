Rivers (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Knicks' 98-96 loss to the Heat.

Rivers ended up being the casualty from head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation while Derrick Rose slotted into the second unit for his team debut. The Knicks appear content to proceed with Rose and Immanuel Quickley as the primary backups to Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton, respectively, so it may take an injury to any of the four just for Rivers to see even a small role off the bench.