Hampton will be available to make his Orlando debut in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

The Magic will have three of their four trade-deadline pickups in Hampton, Wendell Carter and Otto Porter on hand to close out the weekend after all three weren't cleared to play ahead of Friday's 112-105 loss to the Trail Blazers. Carter will likely have the most immediate fantasy impact of the Magic's new acquisitions as the top candidate to replace most of the minutes at center created by the departure of Nikola Vucevic, but Hampton will also see a boost in value with the move to Orlando. With starting wings Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon having also left town at the trade deadline and with the Magic's top two point guards (Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony) out with long-term injuries, plenty of minutes are there for the taking for Hampton. He'll be competing for playing time primarily with Porter and holdovers Terrence Ross (knee), Michael Carter-Williams, James Ennis and Dwayne Bacon.