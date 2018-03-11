Magic's Shelvin Mack: Bench-leading scoring total Saturday

Mack registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran point guard's scoring total led the second unit and was his highest since Feb. 10. Mack is proving to be a consistent contributor in scoring, rebounds and assists, although his overall numbers are capped due to his reserve role. However, he's now posted double digits in the scoring column in three of the past seven contests, all games in which Mack has taken double-digit shot attempts.