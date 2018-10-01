Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 18 points in 19 minutes

Murray registered 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

Murray wasted no time getting comfortable during the Nuggets' first exhibition. The point guard will be entering his age 21 season and is coming off 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes per contest.