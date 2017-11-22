Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Available Wednesday
Chandler (back) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Rockets, Ally Sturm of Altitude TV reports.
Chandler missed the Nuggets' most recent game against the Kings while dealing with back soreness. However, he's seemingly feeling less discomfort in advance of Wednesday's contest. With Paul Millsap (wrist) out, Chandler could be in store for an expanded role. He's been underperforming this season compared to what we've come to expect, posting 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
