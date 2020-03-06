Play

Pacers' T.J. Warren: Out Friday vs. Bulls

Warren (leg) is out Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Warren will add to the extended list of injured Pacers players. With Malcolm Brogdon (hip) and Doug McDermott (toe) out -- plus the season-ending injury to Jeremy Lamb (knee) -- we could see extended minutes from depth options such as Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson.

More News
Our Latest Stories