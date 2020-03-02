Anunoby finished with 32 points (12-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Anunoby racked up career-best numbers in both scoring and steals, continuing what has been a tremendous run of games. Over the past two weeks, Anunoby has been the third-ranked player, thanks primarily to his 3.4 steals per game. He is also shooting the ball at an unsustainable 55.8 percent from the field while turning the ball over only 1.2 times. A lot of what he is doing is likely to regress at some point but until then, he should be rostered in all formats.