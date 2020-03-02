Raptors' OG Anunoby: Steals show Sunday
Anunoby finished with 32 points (12-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Anunoby racked up career-best numbers in both scoring and steals, continuing what has been a tremendous run of games. Over the past two weeks, Anunoby has been the third-ranked player, thanks primarily to his 3.4 steals per game. He is also shooting the ball at an unsustainable 55.8 percent from the field while turning the ball over only 1.2 times. A lot of what he is doing is likely to regress at some point but until then, he should be rostered in all formats.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Career-high six steals vs. Hornets•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Ties season high with four blocks•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Career-best night Monday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Elite thievery Friday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Scores nine versus Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Not on injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...