Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls.

Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this a bit of an anomaly. It is highly unlikely anyone will trade a top-30 talent to secure Ayton, so riding this out may be the best course of action.