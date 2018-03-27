Suns' T.J. Warren: Doesn't practice Tuesday, doubtful for Wednesday

Warren (knee) did not go through Tuesday's practice and is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Clippers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren has missed the Suns' past four games while recovering from a left knee sprain, which has prompted Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson to see extra run. The fact that he was unable to go through practice isn't a great sign for his availability for Wednesday's tilt against the Clippers. That said, look for an official update on his status following the team's morning shootaround.