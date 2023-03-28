Nowell (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Sacramento.
Nowell was added as questionable leading up to Monday's matchup, but the medical staff has since given him the green light. He's averaging 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last seven appearances.
