Nowell (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
As expected, Nowell will be sidelined for a tenth consecutive matchup Saturday, with his next chance to play arriving Monday. His presence is especially important at the moment, as Anthony Edwards (ankle) is in a boot, and it's not clear when he'll be back.
