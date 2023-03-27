Nowell (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Nowell was available Sunday against the Warriors despite his left knee injury, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see some additional minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Available Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Held scoreless in narrow win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Absent from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 14 points in return•