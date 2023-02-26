Nowell (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Golden State, per Wolves radio voice Alan Horton.

All three of Nowell, Taurean Prince (personal) and Rudy Gobert (illness) have been ruled inactive, so the Wolves will have to make some tweaks to their regular rotation. While Nowell hasn't been fantasy-relevant in most leagues this season, he typically sees 15-to-20 minutes off the bench. Nowell should be considered day-to-day looking ahead to Tuesday's game at the Clippers.