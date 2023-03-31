Reid had an MRI taken Thursday, which revealed a left scaphoid fracture, and he'll remain out indefinitely.

Reid had been on a tear of late, posting 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks with 57/37/76 shooting splits over his past eight appearances, so his absence will be a significant blow to Minnesota over the final five games of the regular season. The Timberwolves haven't ruled out a potential playoff return, but the lack of a timetable suggests Reid playing again this season would require a miraculous turnaround in a short amount of time.