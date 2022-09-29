Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Wednesday that he has spent all summer trying to get Reid more reps at power forward, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reid has played primarily center in his first three seasons in Minnesota as a backup to Karl-Anthony Towns. However, with the addition of Rudy Gobert, the team has limited minutes to go around at center. The 6-foot-10 big man has proven to be a solid floor spacer, shooting 34.3 and 35.1 percent from three in his last two seasons. This versatility should allow Minnesota to play their star centers without having to sacrifice too many of Reid's minutes.