Prince will start Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Anthony Edwards (ankle) missing his first game of the season Saturday, Prince will get the nod. It's unclear when Edwards, who is in a walking boot, will return, so Prince could earn more starts beyond this weekend. In two previous starts, Prince has averaged 9.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.5 minutes.