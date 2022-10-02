Green tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes in Sunday's 104-95 victory over the Wizards in a preseason game in Japan.

Green's 17 minutes Sunday were a slight increase over the 13 he played in Friday's preseason opener. He's grabbed produced 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes over two games against Washington in Japan. The 32-year-old missed 36 games last season with a lower back injury but looks healthy in the early part of the preseason for the defending champs.