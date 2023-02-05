Green amassed 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 win over Dallas.

Green returned to the starting lineup after missing Thursday's game due to a calf injury. Green is usually a solid contributor in secondary categories, but he amped up his output as a scorer in Saturday's win. He matched a season-high three 3-pointers and came close to season highs in points and shot attempts.