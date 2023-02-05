Green (calf) will participate in Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
After being a late scratch during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets, Green will return to the lineup and play through right calf soreness. In his past 10 home games, the veteran has averaged 6.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33.8 minutes.
