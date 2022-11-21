Curry ended with 33 points (11-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over the Rockets.

Curry had another stellar showing and even though Klay Thompson stole most of the headlines with a 41-point, 10-threes performance, Curry's outing can't go overlooked. Aside from dishing out a season-high 15 assists and scoring 30 points for the fifth time over his last eight outings, Curry also drained seven threes -- it's the fifth time he drains at least five threes over his last seven games. An unstoppable scoring force at the moment, Curry is averaging 33.2 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game across nine November appearances while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 49 percent from three-point range in that span.