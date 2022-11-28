Curry recorded 25 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Curry got off to a fast start and scored 13 of his 25 points in the first quarter as the Warriors scored 47 points and led by 20 at the end of one period. He struggled shooting the rest of the way and went 3-for-11 from the field over the final three quarters. Golden State has won five straight games in which Curry played and the 34-year-old is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists during that span.