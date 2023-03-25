Curry registered 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over Philadelphia.

Curry was efficient from the floor and finished second on the team in scoring behind Jordan Poole's 33 points. Since returning from a month-long absence due to a leg injury, Curry is averaging 30.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 35.6 minutes over his past 11 appearances.