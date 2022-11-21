Curry (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against New Orleans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Curry, along with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, will rest the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set Monday. The sharpshooter is off to a hot start this season and will likely continue his MVP-caliber season Wednesday against the Clippers.