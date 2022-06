Passing-downs specialist Ogunbowale made the drive across I-10 from Jacksonville to Houston and will attempt to carve out a role with the Texans this preseason. Ogunbowale has three career games with at least 70 total yards (none with 100-plus) and four career touchdowns. Unless he lands an incredible opportunity where he's getting carries on top of catches, Ogunbowale will probably be limited to special-teams returns and a handful of touches per month. Don't draft him.