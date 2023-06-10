In 2020 and 2021, Gaskin was a quality Fantasy running back, but things changed dramatically in 2022. He barely played when healthy, and he was limited to just four games and 14 total touches for the season. He's back in Miami in 2023, but he's buried on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and rookie De'Von Achane, and Salvon Ahmed is also on the roster. Fantasy managers shouldn't plan on Gaskin getting a lot of work if everyone is healthy and he's not worth drafting. At best, Gaskin could be a waiver-wire option if the Dolphins deal with multiple injuries to their backfield.