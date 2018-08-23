Bengals' Cody Core: Sitting out practice
Core (undisclosed) has sat out practice this week through Thursday after missing Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Core is in danger of getting cut by the Bengals, as he's seemingly well behind Josh Malone, Alex Erickson and rookie Auden Tate.
