Beasley (knee) did not participate during Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Coach Sean McDermott called the valuable slot man "week-to-week" in his Monday statements, so Beasley's status for Saturday's playoff opener is in serious jeopardy at this stage, a belief augmented by the team signing several receivers for the practice squad the past few days. If Beasley's knee does start to rally, the fact that the Bills play the opening game of this weekend's six-game playoff slate this weekend adds one final challenge, though perhaps that at least will make the decision easier for playoff pool managers.