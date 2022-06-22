Pinion was released by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Pinion's release may not come as a surprise, as Tampa Bay selected punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft. Pinion averaged a career low 42.5 yards per attempt last season, but played through a torn hip labrum and impingement, which certainly could have contributed to his results. However, he did recently pass a physical and should be ready for next season as he works to find a new squad.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bradley Pinion: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Bradley Pinion: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' Bradley Pinion: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' Bradley Pinion: Returns from COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Bradley Pinion: Shifts to COVID-19 list•
-
49ers' Bradley Pinion: Inks four-year deal with Bucs•