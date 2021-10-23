site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Ross Travis: Elevated to active roster
Travis was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster Saturday.
Travis will join the active roster for a third consecutive game. However, he hasn't been targeted in either of the last two contests.
