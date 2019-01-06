Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Undergoes ankle surgery
Hurns underwent surgery Saturday night to repair his left ankle, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the wideout, who dislocated his ankle in Saturday's playoff win over the Seahawks, is expected to be ready to return to football activities by August, in the absence of any unexpected complications or setbacks. Hurns, who is under contract with the Cowboys in 2019, finished the 2018 season with 20 catches (on 35 targets) for 295 yards and two TDs in 16 games.
