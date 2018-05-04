Jarwin could see a significant increase in snaps with Jason Witten moving to the broadcast booth, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

In the wake of Witten's retirement, it's Jarwin and not Rico Gathers (concussion/jaw) who's been drawing the most praise from the coaching staff and front office. As a rookie, Jarwin suited up for only one game last year, and his college career doesn't suggest a player who's going to suddenly blossom as a pass-catcher, but the 23-year-old fits the mold of recent Cowboys depth tight ends who were versatile enough to handle both blocking and receiving assignments without tipping the defense's hand as to whether Dallas was about to run or pass. Barring the addition of a veteran free agent tight end, Jarwin seems set to inherit a lot of snaps with Witten gone, but it's a longer shot that he'll be able to turn them into much fantasy production.