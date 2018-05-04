Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Drawing praise from front office
Jarwin could see a significant increase in snaps with Jason Witten moving to the broadcast booth, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
In the wake of Witten's retirement, it's Jarwin and not Rico Gathers (concussion/jaw) who's been drawing the most praise from the coaching staff and front office. As a rookie, Jarwin suited up for only one game last year, and his college career doesn't suggest a player who's going to suddenly blossom as a pass-catcher, but the 23-year-old fits the mold of recent Cowboys depth tight ends who were versatile enough to handle both blocking and receiving assignments without tipping the defense's hand as to whether Dallas was about to run or pass. Barring the addition of a veteran free agent tight end, Jarwin seems set to inherit a lot of snaps with Witten gone, but it's a longer shot that he'll be able to turn them into much fantasy production.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...