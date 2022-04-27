derrick-henry-2-1400.jpg
The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and by Saturday night when all seven rounds are done, we'll know the home of all the relevant rookies. That's when the fun begins because we can fully evaluate the Fantasy value for most players this season.

We're going to be doing many mock drafts to get you ready for the upcoming season.

But before the NFL Draft takes place, we wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft to get a gauge of where the rookies might go in your leagues. And that's what we did with this 12-team, 0.5-PPR Superflex mock draft, featuring members of our CBS Sports staff.

Obviously, a lot will change after the NFL Draft, and hopefully, the rookies we love -- Breece Hall, Ken Walker, Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Malik Willis, among others -- end up in great situations with the chance to earn starting spots. But here's a glimpse of where some of the rookies could get selected this year.

For example, Hall was the first rookie drafted in Round 3, and he could go earlier than that if he ends up with the right team (Buffalo, Houston or Atlanta would be intriguing). Walker was next in Round 5, and these should be the top two rookie running backs this year. The other rookie running backs drafted here were Isaiah Spiller (Round 10), James Cook (Round 11), Dameon Pierce (Round 11), Rachaad White (Round 13), Zamir White (Round 13), Tyler Allgeier (Round 15) and Ty Chandler (Round 15).

The first rookie receiver drafted was Wilson in Round 7, followed by Williams and London in Round 8. That trio, along with Chris Olave (Round 9), George Pickens (Round 9) and Treylon Burks (Round 10), could all be first-round picks in the NFL Draft. And they could be joined by potentially Skyy Moore, Jahan Dotson and Christian Watson, who were all drafted in Round 11 here.

Since this is a Superflex league, we had four rookie quarterbacks drafted as well, including Willis (Round 6), Desmond Ridder (Round 14), Kenny Pickett (Round 15) and Matt Corral (Round 15). We'll see if any of them earn a starting job, and I like Willis' upside the most as a Fantasy quarterback if he can be under center for an NFL team in Week 1.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

Round-by-round results
ROUND 1
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardJonathan Taylor RB | IND
2Heath CummingsJosh Allen QB | BUF
3Meron BerksonDerrick Henry RB | TEN
4Frank StampflAustin Ekeler RB | LAC
5Ben SchraggerNajee Harris RB | PIT
6Jack CapotortoCooper Kupp WR | LAR
7Jacob GibbsPatrick Mahomes QB | KC
8R.J. WhiteJustin Herbert QB | LAC
9Jamey EisenbergChristian McCaffrey RB | CAR
10Adam AizerJustin Jefferson WR | MIN
11George MaselliLamar Jackson QB | BAL
12Dan SchneierKyler Murray QB | ARI
ROUND 2
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierTom Brady QB | TB
2George MaselliDalvin Cook RB | MIN
3Adam AizerAlvin Kamara RB | NO
4Jamey EisenbergJa'Marr Chase WR | CIN
5R.J. WhiteJoe Mixon RB | CIN
6Jacob GibbsTravis Kelce TE | KC
7Jack CapotortoRussell Wilson QB | DEN
8Ben SchraggerDavante Adams WR | LV
9Frank StampflJavonte Williams RB | DEN
10Meron BerksonDeebo Samuel WR | SF
11Heath CummingsMark Andrews TE | BAL
12Dave RichardDeshaun Watson QB | CLE
ROUND 3
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardDak Prescott QB | DAL
2Heath CummingsBreece Hall RB | Rookie
3Meron BerksonJoe Burrow QB | CIN
4Frank StampflMatthew Stafford QB | LAR
5Ben SchraggerAaron Rodgers QB | GB
6Jack CapotortoStefon Diggs WR | BUF
7Jacob GibbsA.J. Brown WR | TEN
8R.J. WhiteD'Andre Swift RB | DET
9Jamey EisenbergCeeDee Lamb WR | DAL
10Adam AizerJalen Hurts QB | PHI
11George MaselliLeonard Fournette RB | TB
12Dan SchneierAaron Jones RB | GB
ROUND 4
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierKeenan Allen WR | LAC
2George MaselliDerek Carr QB | LV
3Adam AizerNick Chubb RB | CLE
4Jamey EisenbergKirk Cousins QB | MIN
5R.J. WhiteTyreek Hill WR | MIA
6Jacob GibbsJames Conner RB | ARI
7Jack CapotortoKyle Pitts TE | ATL
8Ben SchraggerMike Evans WR | TB
9Frank StampflTrey Lance QB | SF
10Meron BerksonTua Tagovailoa QB | MIA
11Heath CummingsDavid Montgomery RB | CHI
12Dave RichardTee Higgins WR | CIN
ROUND 5
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardChris Godwin WR | TB
2Heath CummingsJameis Winston QB | NO
3Meron BerksonDeAndre Hopkins WR | ARI
4Frank StampflDiontae Johnson WR | PIT
5Ben SchraggerTrevor Lawrence QB | JAC
6Jack CapotortoJosh Jacobs RB | LV
7Jacob GibbsAntonio Gibson RB | WAS
8R.J. WhiteJustin Fields QB | CHI
9Jamey EisenbergCam Akers RB | LAR
10Adam AizerRyan Tannehill QB | TEN
11George MaselliMichael Pittman WR | IND
12Dan SchneierKen Walker RB | Rookie
ROUND 6
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierAmari Cooper WR | CLE
2George MaselliJaylen Waddle WR | MIA
3Adam AizerMichael Thomas WR | NO
4Jamey EisenbergMalik Willis QB | Rookie
5R.J. WhiteDK Metcalf WR | SEA
6Jacob GibbsD.J. Moore WR | CAR
7Jack CapotortoJerry Jeudy WR | DEN
8Ben SchraggerSaquon Barkley RB | NYG
9Frank StampflTerry McLaurin WR | WAS
10Meron BerksonGeorge Kittle TE | SF
11Heath CummingsJuJu Smith-Schuster WR | KC
12Dave RichardDarren Waller TE | LV
ROUND 7
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardBrandin Cooks WR | HOU
2Heath CummingsJ.K. Dobbins RB | BAL
3Meron BerksonAmon-Ra St. Brown WR | DET
4Frank StampflMichael Carter RB | NYJ
5Ben SchraggerGarrett Wilson WR | Rookie
6Jack CapotortoCourtland Sutton WR | DEN
7Jacob GibbsElijah Moore WR | NYJ
8R.J. WhiteEzekiel Elliott RB | DAL
9Jamey EisenbergDamien Harris RB | NE
10Adam AizerDaniel Jones QB | NYG
11George MaselliElijah Mitchell RB | SF
12Dan SchneierAllen Robinson WR | LAR
ROUND 8
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierJameson Williams WR | Rookie
2George MaselliGabriel Davis WR | BUF
3Adam AizerDrake London WR | Rookie
4Jamey EisenbergMarquise Brown WR | BAL
5R.J. WhiteT.J. Hockenson TE | DET
6Jacob GibbsDarnell Mooney WR | CHI
7Jack CapotortoMatt Ryan QB | IND
8Ben SchraggerDevin Singletary RB | BUF
9Frank StampflDeVonta Smith WR | PHI
10Meron BerksonMike Williams WR | LAC
11Heath CummingsAdam Thielen WR | MIN
12Dave RichardTyler Lockett WR | SEA
ROUND 9
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardTravis Etienne RB | JAC
2Heath CummingsChris Olave WR | Rookie
3Meron BerksonChase Edmonds RB | MIA
4Frank StampflDalton Schultz TE | DAL
5Ben SchraggerCarson Wentz QB | WAS
6Jack CapotortoMiles Sanders RB | PHI
7Jacob GibbsRashaad Penny RB | SEA
8R.J. WhiteGeorge Pickens WR | Rookie
9Jamey EisenbergClyde Edwards-Helaire RB | KC
10Adam AizerA.J. Dillon RB | GB
11George MaselliHunter Renfrow WR | LV
12Dan SchneierChristian Kirk WR | JAC
ROUND 10
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierTreylon Burks WR | Rookie
2George MaselliRonald Jones RB | KC
3Adam AizerTony Pollard RB | DAL
4Jamey EisenbergDallas Goedert TE | PHI
5R.J. WhiteKareem Hunt RB | CLE
6Jacob GibbsBrandon Aiyuk WR | SF
7Jack CapotortoCordarrelle Patterson WR | ATL
8Ben SchraggerIsaiah Spiller RB | Rookie
9Frank StampflTim Patrick WR | DEN
10Meron BerksonMichael Gallup WR | DAL
11Heath CummingsMelvin Gordon RB | DEN
12Dave RichardJames Robinson RB | JAC
ROUND 11
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardJames Cook RB | Rookie
2Heath CummingsSkyy Moore WR | Rookie
3Meron BerksonRaheem Mostert RB | MIA
4Frank StampflRhamondre Stevenson RB | NE
5Ben SchraggerRob Gronkowski TE | TB
6Jack CapotortoKenneth Gainwell RB | PHI
7Jacob GibbsChase Claypool WR | PIT
8R.J. WhiteRondale Moore WR | ARI
9Jamey EisenbergJahan Dotson WR | Rookie
10Adam AizerChristian Watson WR | Rookie
11George MaselliRussell Gage WR | TB
12Dan SchneierDameon Pierce RB | Rookie
ROUND 12
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierDavis Mills QB | HOU
2George MaselliMitchell Trubisky QB | PIT
3Adam AizerZach Ertz TE | ARI
4Jamey EisenbergMac Jones QB | NE
5R.J. WhiteMarcus Mariota QB | ATL
6Jacob GibbsZach Wilson QB | NYJ
7Jack CapotortoTrey Sermon RB | SF
8Ben SchraggerAllen Lazard WR | GB
9Frank StampflDeVante Parker WR | NE
10Meron BerksonJ.D. McKissic RB | WAS
11Heath CummingsJared Goff QB | DET
12Dave RichardAlexander Mattison RB | MIN
ROUND 13
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardMecole Hardman WR | KC
2Heath CummingsRashod Bateman WR | BAL
3Meron BerksonRobert Woods WR | TEN
4Frank StampflChris Carson RB | SEA
5Ben SchraggerRachaad White RB | Rookie
6Jack CapotortoMarquez Valdes-Scantling WR | KC
7Jacob GibbsDarrell Henderson RB | LAR
8R.J. WhiteZamir White RB | Rookie
9Jamey EisenbergKadarius Toney WR | NYG
10Adam AizerJames White RB | NE
11George MaselliDawson Knox TE | BUF
12Dan SchneierPat Freiermuth TE | PIT
ROUND 14
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dan SchneierDesmond Ridder QB | Rookie
2George MaselliDrew Lock QB | SEA
3Adam AizerKenny Golladay WR | NYG
4Jamey EisenbergBaker Mayfield QB | CLE
5R.J. WhiteDavid Bell WR | Rookie
6Jacob GibbsDeonte Harris WR | NO
7Jack CapotortoKenyan Drake RB | LV
8Ben SchraggerD.J. Chark WR | DET
9Frank StampflOdell Beckham Jr. WR | LAR
10Meron BerksonK.J. Osborn WR | MIN
11Heath CummingsJarvis Landry WR | CLE
12Dave RichardD'Onta Foreman RB | CAR
ROUND 15
PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Dave RichardKhalil Herbert, RB, CHI
2Heath CummingsWill Fuller, WR, MIA
3Meron BerksonGus Edwards, RB, BAL
4Frank StampflJimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
5Ben SchraggerKenny Pickett, QB, Rookie
6Jack CapotortoTeddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA
7Jacob GibbsParris Campbell, WR, IND
8R.J. WhiteCorey Davis, WR, NYJ
9Jamey EisenbergDonovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
10Adam AizerMatt Corral, QB, Rookie
11George MaselliTyler Allgeier, RB, Rookie
12Dan SchneierTy Chandler, RB, Rookie
Team-by-team results
Adam Aizer
RoundPLAYER
1Alvin Kamara RB | NO
2Nick Chubb RB | CLE
3Michael Thomas WR | NO
4Drake London WR | Rookie
5Tony Pollard RB | DAL
6Zach Ertz TE | ARI
7Kenny Golladay WR | NYG
8Justin Jefferson WR | MIN
9Jalen Hurts QB | PHI
10Ryan Tannehill QB | TEN
11Daniel Jones QB | NYG
12A.J. Dillon RB | GB
13Christian Watson WR | Rookie
14James White RB | NE
15Matt Corral, QB, Rookie
Ben Schragger
RoundPLAYER
1Najee Harris RB | PIT
2Aaron Rodgers QB | GB
3Trevor Lawrence QB | JAC
4Garrett Wilson WR | Rookie
5Carson Wentz QB | WAS
6Rob Gronkowski TE | TB
7Rachaad White RB | Rookie
8Kenny Pickett, QB, Rookie
9Davante Adams WR | LV
10Mike Evans WR | TB
11Saquon Barkley RB | NYG
12Devin Singletary RB | BUF
13Isaiah Spiller RB | Rookie
14Allen Lazard WR | GB
15D.J. Chark WR | DET
Dan Schneier
RoundPLAYER
1Tom Brady QB | TB
2Keenan Allen WR | LAC
3Amari Cooper WR | CLE
4Jameson Williams WR | Rookie
5Treylon Burks WR | Rookie
6Davis Mills QB | HOU
7Desmond Ridder QB | Rookie
8Kyler Murray QB | ARI
9Aaron Jones RB | GB
10Ken Walker RB | Rookie
11Allen Robinson WR | LAR
12Christian Kirk WR | JAC
13Dameon Pierce RB | Rookie
14Pat Freiermuth TE | PIT
15Ty Chandler, RB, Rookie
Dave Richard
RoundPLAYER
1Jonathan Taylor RB | IND
2Dak Prescott QB | DAL
3Chris Godwin WR | TB
4Brandin Cooks WR | HOU
5Travis Etienne RB | JAC
6James Cook RB | Rookie
7Mecole Hardman WR | KC
8Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
9Deshaun Watson QB | CLE
10Tee Higgins WR | CIN
11Darren Waller TE | LV
12Tyler Lockett WR | SEA
13James Robinson RB | JAC
14Alexander Mattison RB | MIN
15D'Onta Foreman RB | CAR
Frank Stampfl
RoundPLAYER
1Austin Ekeler RB | LAC
2Matthew Stafford QB | LAR
3Diontae Johnson WR | PIT
4Michael Carter RB | NYJ
5Dalton Schultz TE | DAL
6Rhamondre Stevenson RB | NE
7Chris Carson RB | SEA
8Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
9Javonte Williams RB | DEN
10Trey Lance QB | SF
11Terry McLaurin WR | WAS
12DeVonta Smith WR | PHI
13Tim Patrick WR | DEN
14DeVante Parker WR | NE
15Odell Beckham Jr. WR | LAR
George Maselli
RoundPLAYER
1Dalvin Cook RB | MIN
2Derek Carr QB | LV
3Jaylen Waddle WR | MIA
4Gabriel Davis WR | BUF
5Ronald Jones RB | KC
6Mitchell Trubisky QB | PIT
7Drew Lock QB | SEA
8Lamar Jackson QB | BAL
9Leonard Fournette RB | TB
10Michael Pittman WR | IND
11Elijah Mitchell RB | SF
12Hunter Renfrow WR | LV
13Russell Gage WR | TB
14Dawson Knox TE | BUF
15Tyler Allgeier, RB, Rookie
Heath Cummings
RoundPLAYER
1Josh Allen QB | BUF
2Breece Hall RB | Rookie
3Jameis Winston QB | NO
4J.K. Dobbins RB | BAL
5Chris Olave WR | Rookie
6Skyy Moore WR | Rookie
7Rashod Bateman WR | BAL
8Will Fuller, WR, MIA
9Mark Andrews TE | BAL
10David Montgomery RB | CHI
11JuJu Smith-Schuster WR | KC
12Adam Thielen WR | MIN
13Melvin Gordon RB | DEN
14Jared Goff QB | DET
15Jarvis Landry WR | CLE
Jack Capotorto
RoundPLAYER
1Cooper Kupp WR | LAR
2Stefon Diggs WR | BUF
3Josh Jacobs RB | LV
4Courtland Sutton WR | DEN
5Miles Sanders RB | PHI
6Kenneth Gainwell RB | PHI
7Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR | KC
8Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA
9Russell Wilson QB | DEN
10Kyle Pitts TE | ATL
11Jerry Jeudy WR | DEN
12Matt Ryan QB | IND
13Cordarrelle Patterson WR | ATL
14Trey Sermon RB | SF
15Kenyan Drake RB | LV
Jacob Gibbs
RoundPLAYER
1Travis Kelce TE | KC
2James Conner RB | ARI
3D.J. Moore WR | CAR
4Darnell Mooney WR | CHI
5Brandon Aiyuk WR | SF
6Zach Wilson QB | NYJ
7Deonte Harris WR | NO
8Patrick Mahomes QB | KC
9A.J. Brown WR | TEN
10Antonio Gibson RB | WAS
11Elijah Moore WR | NYJ
12Rashaad Penny RB | SEA
13Chase Claypool WR | PIT
14Darrell Henderson RB | LAR
15Parris Campbell, WR, IND
Jamey Eisenberg
RoundPLAYER
1Ja'Marr Chase WR | CIN
2Kirk Cousins QB | MIN
3Malik Willis QB | Rookie
4Marquise Brown WR | BAL
5Dallas Goedert TE | PHI
6Mac Jones QB | NE
7Baker Mayfield QB | CLE
8Christian McCaffrey RB | CAR
9CeeDee Lamb WR | DAL
10Cam Akers RB | LAR
11Damien Harris RB | NE
12Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB | KC
13Jahan Dotson WR | Rookie
14Kadarius Toney WR | NYG
15Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
Meron Berkson
RoundPLAYER
1Derrick Henry RB | TEN
2Joe Burrow QB | CIN
3DeAndre Hopkins WR | ARI
4Amon-Ra St. Brown WR | DET
5Chase Edmonds RB | MIA
6Raheem Mostert RB | MIA
7Robert Woods WR | TEN
8Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
9Deebo Samuel WR | SF
10Tua Tagovailoa QB | MIA
11George Kittle TE | SF
12Mike Williams WR | LAC
13Michael Gallup WR | DAL
14J.D. McKissic RB | WAS
15K.J. Osborn WR | MIN
R.J. White
RoundPLAYER
1Joe Mixon RB | CIN
2Tyreek Hill WR | MIA
3DK Metcalf WR | SEA
4T.J. Hockenson TE | DET
5Kareem Hunt RB | CLE
6Marcus Mariota QB | ATL
7David Bell WR | Rookie
8Justin Herbert QB | LAC
9D'Andre Swift RB | DET
10Justin Fields QB | CHI
11Ezekiel Elliott RB | DAL
12George Pickens WR | Rookie
13Rondale Moore WR | ARI
14Zamir White RB | Rookie
15Corey Davis, WR, NYJ