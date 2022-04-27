The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and by Saturday night when all seven rounds are done, we'll know the home of all the relevant rookies. That's when the fun begins because we can fully evaluate the Fantasy value for most players this season.
We're going to be pumping out plenty of content starting next week, including our Fantasy Football magazine with Beckett Sports, as well as our Fantasy Football Today podcasts and show on CBS Sports HQ (we have an NFL Draft recap show on the network on May 4 at 4 p.m. ET). And we're going to be doing many mock drafts to get you ready for the upcoming season.
But before the NFL Draft takes place, we wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft to get a gauge of where the rookies might go in your leagues. And that's what we did with this 12-team, 0.5-PPR Superflex mock draft, featuring members of our CBS Sports staff.
Obviously, a lot will change after the NFL Draft, and hopefully, the rookies we love -- Breece Hall, Ken Walker, Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Malik Willis, among others -- end up in great situations with the chance to earn starting spots. But here's a glimpse of where some of the rookies could get selected this year.
For example, Hall was the first rookie drafted in Round 3, and he could go earlier than that if he ends up with the right team (Buffalo, Houston or Atlanta would be intriguing). Walker was next in Round 5, and these should be the top two rookie running backs this year. The other rookie running backs drafted here were Isaiah Spiller (Round 10), James Cook (Round 11), Dameon Pierce (Round 11), Rachaad White (Round 13), Zamir White (Round 13), Tyler Allgeier (Round 15) and Ty Chandler (Round 15).
The first rookie receiver drafted was Wilson in Round 7, followed by Williams and London in Round 8. That trio, along with Chris Olave (Round 9), George Pickens (Round 9) and Treylon Burks (Round 10), could all be first-round picks in the NFL Draft. And they could be joined by potentially Skyy Moore, Jahan Dotson and Christian Watson, who were all drafted in Round 11 here.
Since this is a Superflex league, we had four rookie quarterbacks drafted as well, including Willis (Round 6), Desmond Ridder (Round 14), Kenny Pickett (Round 15) and Matt Corral (Round 15). We'll see if any of them earn a starting job, and I like Willis' upside the most as a Fantasy quarterback if he can be under center for an NFL team in Week 1.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
|Round-by-round results
|ROUND 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Jonathan Taylor RB | IND
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Josh Allen QB | BUF
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Derrick Henry RB | TEN
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Austin Ekeler RB | LAC
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Najee Harris RB | PIT
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Cooper Kupp WR | LAR
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Patrick Mahomes QB | KC
|8
|R.J. White
|Justin Herbert QB | LAC
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Christian McCaffrey RB | CAR
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Justin Jefferson WR | MIN
|11
|George Maselli
|Lamar Jackson QB | BAL
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Kyler Murray QB | ARI
|ROUND 2
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Tom Brady QB | TB
|2
|George Maselli
|Dalvin Cook RB | MIN
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Alvin Kamara RB | NO
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ja'Marr Chase WR | CIN
|5
|R.J. White
|Joe Mixon RB | CIN
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|Travis Kelce TE | KC
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Russell Wilson QB | DEN
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Davante Adams WR | LV
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|Javonte Williams RB | DEN
|10
|Meron Berkson
|Deebo Samuel WR | SF
|11
|Heath Cummings
|Mark Andrews TE | BAL
|12
|Dave Richard
|Deshaun Watson QB | CLE
|ROUND 3
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Dak Prescott QB | DAL
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Breece Hall RB | Rookie
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Joe Burrow QB | CIN
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Matthew Stafford QB | LAR
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Aaron Rodgers QB | GB
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Stefon Diggs WR | BUF
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|A.J. Brown WR | TEN
|8
|R.J. White
|D'Andre Swift RB | DET
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CeeDee Lamb WR | DAL
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Jalen Hurts QB | PHI
|11
|George Maselli
|Leonard Fournette RB | TB
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Aaron Jones RB | GB
|ROUND 4
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Keenan Allen WR | LAC
|2
|George Maselli
|Derek Carr QB | LV
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Nick Chubb RB | CLE
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Kirk Cousins QB | MIN
|5
|R.J. White
|Tyreek Hill WR | MIA
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|James Conner RB | ARI
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Kyle Pitts TE | ATL
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Mike Evans WR | TB
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|Trey Lance QB | SF
|10
|Meron Berkson
|Tua Tagovailoa QB | MIA
|11
|Heath Cummings
|David Montgomery RB | CHI
|12
|Dave Richard
|Tee Higgins WR | CIN
|ROUND 5
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Chris Godwin WR | TB
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Jameis Winston QB | NO
|3
|Meron Berkson
|DeAndre Hopkins WR | ARI
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Diontae Johnson WR | PIT
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Trevor Lawrence QB | JAC
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Josh Jacobs RB | LV
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Antonio Gibson RB | WAS
|8
|R.J. White
|Justin Fields QB | CHI
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Cam Akers RB | LAR
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Ryan Tannehill QB | TEN
|11
|George Maselli
|Michael Pittman WR | IND
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Ken Walker RB | Rookie
|ROUND 6
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Amari Cooper WR | CLE
|2
|George Maselli
|Jaylen Waddle WR | MIA
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Michael Thomas WR | NO
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Malik Willis QB | Rookie
|5
|R.J. White
|DK Metcalf WR | SEA
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|D.J. Moore WR | CAR
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Jerry Jeudy WR | DEN
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Saquon Barkley RB | NYG
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|Terry McLaurin WR | WAS
|10
|Meron Berkson
|George Kittle TE | SF
|11
|Heath Cummings
|JuJu Smith-Schuster WR | KC
|12
|Dave Richard
|Darren Waller TE | LV
|ROUND 7
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Brandin Cooks WR | HOU
|2
|Heath Cummings
|J.K. Dobbins RB | BAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Amon-Ra St. Brown WR | DET
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Michael Carter RB | NYJ
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Garrett Wilson WR | Rookie
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Courtland Sutton WR | DEN
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Elijah Moore WR | NYJ
|8
|R.J. White
|Ezekiel Elliott RB | DAL
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Damien Harris RB | NE
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Daniel Jones QB | NYG
|11
|George Maselli
|Elijah Mitchell RB | SF
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Allen Robinson WR | LAR
|ROUND 8
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Jameson Williams WR | Rookie
|2
|George Maselli
|Gabriel Davis WR | BUF
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Drake London WR | Rookie
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Marquise Brown WR | BAL
|5
|R.J. White
|T.J. Hockenson TE | DET
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|Darnell Mooney WR | CHI
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Matt Ryan QB | IND
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Devin Singletary RB | BUF
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|DeVonta Smith WR | PHI
|10
|Meron Berkson
|Mike Williams WR | LAC
|11
|Heath Cummings
|Adam Thielen WR | MIN
|12
|Dave Richard
|Tyler Lockett WR | SEA
|ROUND 9
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Travis Etienne RB | JAC
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Chris Olave WR | Rookie
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Chase Edmonds RB | MIA
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Dalton Schultz TE | DAL
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Carson Wentz QB | WAS
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Miles Sanders RB | PHI
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rashaad Penny RB | SEA
|8
|R.J. White
|George Pickens WR | Rookie
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB | KC
|10
|Adam Aizer
|A.J. Dillon RB | GB
|11
|George Maselli
|Hunter Renfrow WR | LV
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Christian Kirk WR | JAC
|ROUND 10
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Treylon Burks WR | Rookie
|2
|George Maselli
|Ronald Jones RB | KC
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Tony Pollard RB | DAL
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Dallas Goedert TE | PHI
|5
|R.J. White
|Kareem Hunt RB | CLE
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|Brandon Aiyuk WR | SF
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Cordarrelle Patterson WR | ATL
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Isaiah Spiller RB | Rookie
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|Tim Patrick WR | DEN
|10
|Meron Berkson
|Michael Gallup WR | DAL
|11
|Heath Cummings
|Melvin Gordon RB | DEN
|12
|Dave Richard
|James Robinson RB | JAC
|ROUND 11
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|James Cook RB | Rookie
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Skyy Moore WR | Rookie
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Raheem Mostert RB | MIA
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Rhamondre Stevenson RB | NE
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Rob Gronkowski TE | TB
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Kenneth Gainwell RB | PHI
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chase Claypool WR | PIT
|8
|R.J. White
|Rondale Moore WR | ARI
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jahan Dotson WR | Rookie
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Christian Watson WR | Rookie
|11
|George Maselli
|Russell Gage WR | TB
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Dameon Pierce RB | Rookie
|ROUND 12
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Davis Mills QB | HOU
|2
|George Maselli
|Mitchell Trubisky QB | PIT
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Zach Ertz TE | ARI
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Mac Jones QB | NE
|5
|R.J. White
|Marcus Mariota QB | ATL
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|Zach Wilson QB | NYJ
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Trey Sermon RB | SF
|8
|Ben Schragger
|Allen Lazard WR | GB
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|DeVante Parker WR | NE
|10
|Meron Berkson
|J.D. McKissic RB | WAS
|11
|Heath Cummings
|Jared Goff QB | DET
|12
|Dave Richard
|Alexander Mattison RB | MIN
|ROUND 13
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Mecole Hardman WR | KC
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Rashod Bateman WR | BAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Robert Woods WR | TEN
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Chris Carson RB | SEA
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Rachaad White RB | Rookie
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR | KC
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Darrell Henderson RB | LAR
|8
|R.J. White
|Zamir White RB | Rookie
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Kadarius Toney WR | NYG
|10
|Adam Aizer
|James White RB | NE
|11
|George Maselli
|Dawson Knox TE | BUF
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Pat Freiermuth TE | PIT
|ROUND 14
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dan Schneier
|Desmond Ridder QB | Rookie
|2
|George Maselli
|Drew Lock QB | SEA
|3
|Adam Aizer
|Kenny Golladay WR | NYG
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Baker Mayfield QB | CLE
|5
|R.J. White
|David Bell WR | Rookie
|6
|Jacob Gibbs
|Deonte Harris WR | NO
|7
|Jack Capotorto
|Kenyan Drake RB | LV
|8
|Ben Schragger
|D.J. Chark WR | DET
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|Odell Beckham Jr. WR | LAR
|10
|Meron Berkson
|K.J. Osborn WR | MIN
|11
|Heath Cummings
|Jarvis Landry WR | CLE
|12
|Dave Richard
|D'Onta Foreman RB | CAR
|ROUND 15
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Dave Richard
|Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
|2
|Heath Cummings
|Will Fuller, WR, MIA
|3
|Meron Berkson
|Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
|4
|Frank Stampfl
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|5
|Ben Schragger
|Kenny Pickett, QB, Rookie
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|Parris Campbell, WR, IND
|8
|R.J. White
|Corey Davis, WR, NYJ
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
|10
|Adam Aizer
|Matt Corral, QB, Rookie
|11
|George Maselli
|Tyler Allgeier, RB, Rookie
|12
|Dan Schneier
|Ty Chandler, RB, Rookie
|Team-by-team results
|Adam Aizer
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Alvin Kamara RB | NO
|2
|Nick Chubb RB | CLE
|3
|Michael Thomas WR | NO
|4
|Drake London WR | Rookie
|5
|Tony Pollard RB | DAL
|6
|Zach Ertz TE | ARI
|7
|Kenny Golladay WR | NYG
|8
|Justin Jefferson WR | MIN
|9
|Jalen Hurts QB | PHI
|10
|Ryan Tannehill QB | TEN
|11
|Daniel Jones QB | NYG
|12
|A.J. Dillon RB | GB
|13
|Christian Watson WR | Rookie
|14
|James White RB | NE
|15
|Matt Corral, QB, Rookie
|Ben Schragger
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Najee Harris RB | PIT
|2
|Aaron Rodgers QB | GB
|3
|Trevor Lawrence QB | JAC
|4
|Garrett Wilson WR | Rookie
|5
|Carson Wentz QB | WAS
|6
|Rob Gronkowski TE | TB
|7
|Rachaad White RB | Rookie
|8
|Kenny Pickett, QB, Rookie
|9
|Davante Adams WR | LV
|10
|Mike Evans WR | TB
|11
|Saquon Barkley RB | NYG
|12
|Devin Singletary RB | BUF
|13
|Isaiah Spiller RB | Rookie
|14
|Allen Lazard WR | GB
|15
|D.J. Chark WR | DET
|Dan Schneier
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom Brady QB | TB
|2
|Keenan Allen WR | LAC
|3
|Amari Cooper WR | CLE
|4
|Jameson Williams WR | Rookie
|5
|Treylon Burks WR | Rookie
|6
|Davis Mills QB | HOU
|7
|Desmond Ridder QB | Rookie
|8
|Kyler Murray QB | ARI
|9
|Aaron Jones RB | GB
|10
|Ken Walker RB | Rookie
|11
|Allen Robinson WR | LAR
|12
|Christian Kirk WR | JAC
|13
|Dameon Pierce RB | Rookie
|14
|Pat Freiermuth TE | PIT
|15
|Ty Chandler, RB, Rookie
|Dave Richard
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Jonathan Taylor RB | IND
|2
|Dak Prescott QB | DAL
|3
|Chris Godwin WR | TB
|4
|Brandin Cooks WR | HOU
|5
|Travis Etienne RB | JAC
|6
|James Cook RB | Rookie
|7
|Mecole Hardman WR | KC
|8
|Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
|9
|Deshaun Watson QB | CLE
|10
|Tee Higgins WR | CIN
|11
|Darren Waller TE | LV
|12
|Tyler Lockett WR | SEA
|13
|James Robinson RB | JAC
|14
|Alexander Mattison RB | MIN
|15
|D'Onta Foreman RB | CAR
|Frank Stampfl
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Austin Ekeler RB | LAC
|2
|Matthew Stafford QB | LAR
|3
|Diontae Johnson WR | PIT
|4
|Michael Carter RB | NYJ
|5
|Dalton Schultz TE | DAL
|6
|Rhamondre Stevenson RB | NE
|7
|Chris Carson RB | SEA
|8
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|9
|Javonte Williams RB | DEN
|10
|Trey Lance QB | SF
|11
|Terry McLaurin WR | WAS
|12
|DeVonta Smith WR | PHI
|13
|Tim Patrick WR | DEN
|14
|DeVante Parker WR | NE
|15
|Odell Beckham Jr. WR | LAR
|George Maselli
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Dalvin Cook RB | MIN
|2
|Derek Carr QB | LV
|3
|Jaylen Waddle WR | MIA
|4
|Gabriel Davis WR | BUF
|5
|Ronald Jones RB | KC
|6
|Mitchell Trubisky QB | PIT
|7
|Drew Lock QB | SEA
|8
|Lamar Jackson QB | BAL
|9
|Leonard Fournette RB | TB
|10
|Michael Pittman WR | IND
|11
|Elijah Mitchell RB | SF
|12
|Hunter Renfrow WR | LV
|13
|Russell Gage WR | TB
|14
|Dawson Knox TE | BUF
|15
|Tyler Allgeier, RB, Rookie
|Heath Cummings
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Josh Allen QB | BUF
|2
|Breece Hall RB | Rookie
|3
|Jameis Winston QB | NO
|4
|J.K. Dobbins RB | BAL
|5
|Chris Olave WR | Rookie
|6
|Skyy Moore WR | Rookie
|7
|Rashod Bateman WR | BAL
|8
|Will Fuller, WR, MIA
|9
|Mark Andrews TE | BAL
|10
|David Montgomery RB | CHI
|11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster WR | KC
|12
|Adam Thielen WR | MIN
|13
|Melvin Gordon RB | DEN
|14
|Jared Goff QB | DET
|15
|Jarvis Landry WR | CLE
|Jack Capotorto
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Cooper Kupp WR | LAR
|2
|Stefon Diggs WR | BUF
|3
|Josh Jacobs RB | LV
|4
|Courtland Sutton WR | DEN
|5
|Miles Sanders RB | PHI
|6
|Kenneth Gainwell RB | PHI
|7
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR | KC
|8
|Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA
|9
|Russell Wilson QB | DEN
|10
|Kyle Pitts TE | ATL
|11
|Jerry Jeudy WR | DEN
|12
|Matt Ryan QB | IND
|13
|Cordarrelle Patterson WR | ATL
|14
|Trey Sermon RB | SF
|15
|Kenyan Drake RB | LV
|Jacob Gibbs
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Travis Kelce TE | KC
|2
|James Conner RB | ARI
|3
|D.J. Moore WR | CAR
|4
|Darnell Mooney WR | CHI
|5
|Brandon Aiyuk WR | SF
|6
|Zach Wilson QB | NYJ
|7
|Deonte Harris WR | NO
|8
|Patrick Mahomes QB | KC
|9
|A.J. Brown WR | TEN
|10
|Antonio Gibson RB | WAS
|11
|Elijah Moore WR | NYJ
|12
|Rashaad Penny RB | SEA
|13
|Chase Claypool WR | PIT
|14
|Darrell Henderson RB | LAR
|15
|Parris Campbell, WR, IND
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase WR | CIN
|2
|Kirk Cousins QB | MIN
|3
|Malik Willis QB | Rookie
|4
|Marquise Brown WR | BAL
|5
|Dallas Goedert TE | PHI
|6
|Mac Jones QB | NE
|7
|Baker Mayfield QB | CLE
|8
|Christian McCaffrey RB | CAR
|9
|CeeDee Lamb WR | DAL
|10
|Cam Akers RB | LAR
|11
|Damien Harris RB | NE
|12
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB | KC
|13
|Jahan Dotson WR | Rookie
|14
|Kadarius Toney WR | NYG
|15
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE
|Meron Berkson
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Derrick Henry RB | TEN
|2
|Joe Burrow QB | CIN
|3
|DeAndre Hopkins WR | ARI
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown WR | DET
|5
|Chase Edmonds RB | MIA
|6
|Raheem Mostert RB | MIA
|7
|Robert Woods WR | TEN
|8
|Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
|9
|Deebo Samuel WR | SF
|10
|Tua Tagovailoa QB | MIA
|11
|George Kittle TE | SF
|12
|Mike Williams WR | LAC
|13
|Michael Gallup WR | DAL
|14
|J.D. McKissic RB | WAS
|15
|K.J. Osborn WR | MIN
|R.J. White
|Round
|PLAYER
|1
|Joe Mixon RB | CIN
|2
|Tyreek Hill WR | MIA
|3
|DK Metcalf WR | SEA
|4
|T.J. Hockenson TE | DET
|5
|Kareem Hunt RB | CLE
|6
|Marcus Mariota QB | ATL
|7
|David Bell WR | Rookie
|8
|Justin Herbert QB | LAC
|9
|D'Andre Swift RB | DET
|10
|Justin Fields QB | CHI
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott RB | DAL
|12
|George Pickens WR | Rookie
|13
|Rondale Moore WR | ARI
|14
|Zamir White RB | Rookie
|15
|Corey Davis, WR, NYJ