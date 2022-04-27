The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and by Saturday night when all seven rounds are done, we'll know the home of all the relevant rookies. That's when the fun begins because we can fully evaluate the Fantasy value for most players this season.



We're going to be pumping out plenty of content starting next week, including our Fantasy Football magazine with Beckett Sports, as well as our Fantasy Football Today podcasts and show on CBS Sports HQ (we have an NFL Draft recap show on the network on May 4 at 4 p.m. ET). And we're going to be doing many mock drafts to get you ready for the upcoming season.



But before the NFL Draft takes place, we wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft to get a gauge of where the rookies might go in your leagues. And that's what we did with this 12-team, 0.5-PPR Superflex mock draft, featuring members of our CBS Sports staff.



Obviously, a lot will change after the NFL Draft, and hopefully, the rookies we love -- Breece Hall, Ken Walker, Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Malik Willis, among others -- end up in great situations with the chance to earn starting spots. But here's a glimpse of where some of the rookies could get selected this year.



For example, Hall was the first rookie drafted in Round 3, and he could go earlier than that if he ends up with the right team (Buffalo, Houston or Atlanta would be intriguing). Walker was next in Round 5, and these should be the top two rookie running backs this year. The other rookie running backs drafted here were Isaiah Spiller (Round 10), James Cook (Round 11), Dameon Pierce (Round 11), Rachaad White (Round 13), Zamir White (Round 13), Tyler Allgeier (Round 15) and Ty Chandler (Round 15).



The first rookie receiver drafted was Wilson in Round 7, followed by Williams and London in Round 8. That trio, along with Chris Olave (Round 9), George Pickens (Round 9) and Treylon Burks (Round 10), could all be first-round picks in the NFL Draft. And they could be joined by potentially Skyy Moore, Jahan Dotson and Christian Watson, who were all drafted in Round 11 here.



Since this is a Superflex league, we had four rookie quarterbacks drafted as well, including Willis (Round 6), Desmond Ridder (Round 14), Kenny Pickett (Round 15) and Matt Corral (Round 15). We'll see if any of them earn a starting job, and I like Willis' upside the most as a Fantasy quarterback if he can be under center for an NFL team in Week 1.



In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:



1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

12. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor





Round-by-round results ROUND 1 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Jonathan Taylor RB | IND 2 Heath Cummings Josh Allen QB | BUF 3 Meron Berkson Derrick Henry RB | TEN 4 Frank Stampfl Austin Ekeler RB | LAC 5 Ben Schragger Najee Harris RB | PIT 6 Jack Capotorto Cooper Kupp WR | LAR 7 Jacob Gibbs Patrick Mahomes QB | KC 8 R.J. White Justin Herbert QB | LAC 9 Jamey Eisenberg Christian McCaffrey RB | CAR 10 Adam Aizer Justin Jefferson WR | MIN 11 George Maselli Lamar Jackson QB | BAL 12 Dan Schneier Kyler Murray QB | ARI ROUND 2 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Tom Brady QB | TB 2 George Maselli Dalvin Cook RB | MIN 3 Adam Aizer Alvin Kamara RB | NO 4 Jamey Eisenberg Ja'Marr Chase WR | CIN 5 R.J. White Joe Mixon RB | CIN 6 Jacob Gibbs Travis Kelce TE | KC 7 Jack Capotorto Russell Wilson QB | DEN 8 Ben Schragger Davante Adams WR | LV 9 Frank Stampfl Javonte Williams RB | DEN 10 Meron Berkson Deebo Samuel WR | SF 11 Heath Cummings Mark Andrews TE | BAL 12 Dave Richard Deshaun Watson QB | CLE ROUND 3 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Dak Prescott QB | DAL 2 Heath Cummings Breece Hall RB | Rookie 3 Meron Berkson Joe Burrow QB | CIN 4 Frank Stampfl Matthew Stafford QB | LAR 5 Ben Schragger Aaron Rodgers QB | GB 6 Jack Capotorto Stefon Diggs WR | BUF 7 Jacob Gibbs A.J. Brown WR | TEN 8 R.J. White D'Andre Swift RB | DET 9 Jamey Eisenberg CeeDee Lamb WR | DAL 10 Adam Aizer Jalen Hurts QB | PHI 11 George Maselli Leonard Fournette RB | TB 12 Dan Schneier Aaron Jones RB | GB ROUND 4 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Keenan Allen WR | LAC 2 George Maselli Derek Carr QB | LV 3 Adam Aizer Nick Chubb RB | CLE 4 Jamey Eisenberg Kirk Cousins QB | MIN 5 R.J. White Tyreek Hill WR | MIA 6 Jacob Gibbs James Conner RB | ARI 7 Jack Capotorto Kyle Pitts TE | ATL 8 Ben Schragger Mike Evans WR | TB 9 Frank Stampfl Trey Lance QB | SF 10 Meron Berkson Tua Tagovailoa QB | MIA 11 Heath Cummings David Montgomery RB | CHI 12 Dave Richard Tee Higgins WR | CIN ROUND 5 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Chris Godwin WR | TB 2 Heath Cummings Jameis Winston QB | NO 3 Meron Berkson DeAndre Hopkins WR | ARI 4 Frank Stampfl Diontae Johnson WR | PIT 5 Ben Schragger Trevor Lawrence QB | JAC 6 Jack Capotorto Josh Jacobs RB | LV 7 Jacob Gibbs Antonio Gibson RB | WAS 8 R.J. White Justin Fields QB | CHI 9 Jamey Eisenberg Cam Akers RB | LAR 10 Adam Aizer Ryan Tannehill QB | TEN 11 George Maselli Michael Pittman WR | IND 12 Dan Schneier Ken Walker RB | Rookie ROUND 6 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Amari Cooper WR | CLE 2 George Maselli Jaylen Waddle WR | MIA 3 Adam Aizer Michael Thomas WR | NO 4 Jamey Eisenberg Malik Willis QB | Rookie 5 R.J. White DK Metcalf WR | SEA 6 Jacob Gibbs D.J. Moore WR | CAR 7 Jack Capotorto Jerry Jeudy WR | DEN 8 Ben Schragger Saquon Barkley RB | NYG 9 Frank Stampfl Terry McLaurin WR | WAS 10 Meron Berkson George Kittle TE | SF 11 Heath Cummings JuJu Smith-Schuster WR | KC 12 Dave Richard Darren Waller TE | LV ROUND 7 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Brandin Cooks WR | HOU 2 Heath Cummings J.K. Dobbins RB | BAL 3 Meron Berkson Amon-Ra St. Brown WR | DET 4 Frank Stampfl Michael Carter RB | NYJ 5 Ben Schragger Garrett Wilson WR | Rookie 6 Jack Capotorto Courtland Sutton WR | DEN 7 Jacob Gibbs Elijah Moore WR | NYJ 8 R.J. White Ezekiel Elliott RB | DAL 9 Jamey Eisenberg Damien Harris RB | NE 10 Adam Aizer Daniel Jones QB | NYG 11 George Maselli Elijah Mitchell RB | SF 12 Dan Schneier Allen Robinson WR | LAR ROUND 8 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Jameson Williams WR | Rookie 2 George Maselli Gabriel Davis WR | BUF 3 Adam Aizer Drake London WR | Rookie 4 Jamey Eisenberg Marquise Brown WR | BAL 5 R.J. White T.J. Hockenson TE | DET 6 Jacob Gibbs Darnell Mooney WR | CHI 7 Jack Capotorto Matt Ryan QB | IND 8 Ben Schragger Devin Singletary RB | BUF 9 Frank Stampfl DeVonta Smith WR | PHI 10 Meron Berkson Mike Williams WR | LAC 11 Heath Cummings Adam Thielen WR | MIN 12 Dave Richard Tyler Lockett WR | SEA ROUND 9 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Travis Etienne RB | JAC 2 Heath Cummings Chris Olave WR | Rookie 3 Meron Berkson Chase Edmonds RB | MIA 4 Frank Stampfl Dalton Schultz TE | DAL 5 Ben Schragger Carson Wentz QB | WAS 6 Jack Capotorto Miles Sanders RB | PHI 7 Jacob Gibbs Rashaad Penny RB | SEA 8 R.J. White George Pickens WR | Rookie 9 Jamey Eisenberg Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB | KC 10 Adam Aizer A.J. Dillon RB | GB 11 George Maselli Hunter Renfrow WR | LV 12 Dan Schneier Christian Kirk WR | JAC ROUND 10 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Treylon Burks WR | Rookie 2 George Maselli Ronald Jones RB | KC 3 Adam Aizer Tony Pollard RB | DAL 4 Jamey Eisenberg Dallas Goedert TE | PHI 5 R.J. White Kareem Hunt RB | CLE 6 Jacob Gibbs Brandon Aiyuk WR | SF 7 Jack Capotorto Cordarrelle Patterson WR | ATL 8 Ben Schragger Isaiah Spiller RB | Rookie 9 Frank Stampfl Tim Patrick WR | DEN 10 Meron Berkson Michael Gallup WR | DAL 11 Heath Cummings Melvin Gordon RB | DEN 12 Dave Richard James Robinson RB | JAC ROUND 11 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard James Cook RB | Rookie 2 Heath Cummings Skyy Moore WR | Rookie 3 Meron Berkson Raheem Mostert RB | MIA 4 Frank Stampfl Rhamondre Stevenson RB | NE 5 Ben Schragger Rob Gronkowski TE | TB 6 Jack Capotorto Kenneth Gainwell RB | PHI 7 Jacob Gibbs Chase Claypool WR | PIT 8 R.J. White Rondale Moore WR | ARI 9 Jamey Eisenberg Jahan Dotson WR | Rookie 10 Adam Aizer Christian Watson WR | Rookie 11 George Maselli Russell Gage WR | TB 12 Dan Schneier Dameon Pierce RB | Rookie ROUND 12 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Davis Mills QB | HOU 2 George Maselli Mitchell Trubisky QB | PIT 3 Adam Aizer Zach Ertz TE | ARI 4 Jamey Eisenberg Mac Jones QB | NE 5 R.J. White Marcus Mariota QB | ATL 6 Jacob Gibbs Zach Wilson QB | NYJ 7 Jack Capotorto Trey Sermon RB | SF 8 Ben Schragger Allen Lazard WR | GB 9 Frank Stampfl DeVante Parker WR | NE 10 Meron Berkson J.D. McKissic RB | WAS 11 Heath Cummings Jared Goff QB | DET 12 Dave Richard Alexander Mattison RB | MIN ROUND 13 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Mecole Hardman WR | KC 2 Heath Cummings Rashod Bateman WR | BAL 3 Meron Berkson Robert Woods WR | TEN 4 Frank Stampfl Chris Carson RB | SEA 5 Ben Schragger Rachaad White RB | Rookie 6 Jack Capotorto Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR | KC 7 Jacob Gibbs Darrell Henderson RB | LAR 8 R.J. White Zamir White RB | Rookie 9 Jamey Eisenberg Kadarius Toney WR | NYG 10 Adam Aizer James White RB | NE 11 George Maselli Dawson Knox TE | BUF 12 Dan Schneier Pat Freiermuth TE | PIT ROUND 14 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dan Schneier Desmond Ridder QB | Rookie 2 George Maselli Drew Lock QB | SEA 3 Adam Aizer Kenny Golladay WR | NYG 4 Jamey Eisenberg Baker Mayfield QB | CLE 5 R.J. White David Bell WR | Rookie 6 Jacob Gibbs Deonte Harris WR | NO 7 Jack Capotorto Kenyan Drake RB | LV 8 Ben Schragger D.J. Chark WR | DET 9 Frank Stampfl Odell Beckham Jr. WR | LAR 10 Meron Berkson K.J. Osborn WR | MIN 11 Heath Cummings Jarvis Landry WR | CLE 12 Dave Richard D'Onta Foreman RB | CAR ROUND 15 PICK TEAM PLAYER 1 Dave Richard Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI 2 Heath Cummings Will Fuller, WR, MIA 3 Meron Berkson Gus Edwards, RB, BAL 4 Frank Stampfl Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF 5 Ben Schragger Kenny Pickett, QB, Rookie 6 Jack Capotorto Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA 7 Jacob Gibbs Parris Campbell, WR, IND 8 R.J. White Corey Davis, WR, NYJ 9 Jamey Eisenberg Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE 10 Adam Aizer Matt Corral, QB, Rookie 11 George Maselli Tyler Allgeier, RB, Rookie 12 Dan Schneier Ty Chandler, RB, Rookie