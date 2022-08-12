We did something great with our recent 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. In conjunction with our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude, we auctioned off three spots for Fantasy managers to participate in this mock with members of our CBS Sports staff.
O.J. Webber, Caleb Johnson and Chris Hinkle were the highest bidders -- we greatly appreciate their donations -- and it was fun to see how they built their teams. This is something we plan to do often in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout on our social media accounts for ways to draft with us again.
We know many Fantasy managers have moved on from non-PPR formats, but we wanted to make sure we help those of you who still participate in these leagues. And O.J. Caleb and Chris constructed strong rosters, which we'll examine here, starting with Chris, who had the No. 6 overall pick.
You typically want quality running backs in non-PPR leagues, and Chris started his team with Joe Mixon in Round 1. I'm not sure he has the best running back corps -- his top three guys are Mixon, Antonio Gibson and Cordarrelle Patterson -- but he has amazing balance on his roster. Jaylen Hurts is his quarterback, and Kyle Pitts is his tight end. And his top three receivers are Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle and Amari Cooper. He should compete for a playoff spot, especially if Hurts and Pitts are breakout candidates this year.
Caleb had the No. 7 pick, and he started his team with Dalvin Cook in Round 1. I like Caleb's running backs better than Chris' since Caleb has Cook, James Conner and Rashaad Penny as his top three options. His receiving corps is solid with Chris Godwin, Darnell Mooney, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney and Brandon Aiyuk, and he drafted Mark Andrews in Round 2. He has Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and this is another playoff-caliber roster.
O.J. had the No. 12 overall selection, and he went with Travis Kelce and Leonard Fournette with his first two picks. I don't love Fournette at No. 13 overall, but if he's healthy and plays like he did in 2021, then it's a great choice.
O.J. was the first manager to draft a quarterback with Josh Allen in Round 3, so he locked up the top passer and tight end with his team. That left him a little thin at running back -- he has Ken Walker and Tony Pollard as the best guys behind Fournette, with Kenneth Gainwell in reserve -- which could be a problem. But he has a good receiving corps (Brandin Cooks, Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVonta Smith), and this team could be amazing if one of his secondary running backs steps up this season.
Make sure you study these three teams -- and all the rosters in this league -- to see what strategy works best for you in non-PPR formats. And please keep an eye out for our next mock draft where we auction off spots, which will benefit St. Jude as part of our Draft-A-Thon.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Chris Hinkle, St. Jude donation winner
7. Caleb Johnson, St. Jude donation winner
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
12. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation winner
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|Chris Hinkle
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|7
|Caleb Johnson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Harris RB PIT
|10
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|11
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|12
|OJ Webber
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|OJ Webber
|L. Fournette RB TB
|14
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|15
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR LV
|16
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Jones RB GB
|17
|Chris Towers
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|18
|Caleb Johnson
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|19
|Chris Hinkle
|D. Samuel WR SF
|20
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|21
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Swift RB DET
|23
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|24
|George Maselli
|J. Williams RB DEN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|28
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Allen WR LAC
|29
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|30
|Chris Hinkle
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|31
|Caleb Johnson
|J. Conner RB ARI
|32
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|33
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|34
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|35
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Pittman WR IND
|36
|OJ Webber
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|OJ Webber
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|38
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|39
|Dave Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|40
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|41
|Chris Towers
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|42
|Caleb Johnson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|43
|Chris Hinkle
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|44
|Heath Cummings
|C. Akers RB LAR
|45
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|47
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dillon RB GB
|48
|George Maselli
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|50
|Adam Aizer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Waller TE LV
|52
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Davis WR BUF
|53
|Heath Cummings
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|54
|Chris Hinkle
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|55
|Caleb Johnson
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|56
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|57
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Kittle TE SF
|58
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|59
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|60
|OJ Webber
|M. Brown WR ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|OJ Webber
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|62
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|63
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|64
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|65
|Chris Towers
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|66
|Caleb Johnson
|A. Lazard WR GB
|67
|Chris Hinkle
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|68
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|69
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Burks WR TEN
|71
|Adam Aizer
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|72
|George Maselli
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|George Maselli
|T. Brady QB TB
|74
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. London WR ATL
|76
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Harris RB NE
|77
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|78
|Chris Hinkle
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|79
|Caleb Johnson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|80
|Chris Towers
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|81
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Murray QB ARI
|82
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|83
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|84
|OJ Webber
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|OJ Webber
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|86
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|87
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|88
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|89
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR TEN
|90
|Caleb Johnson
|K. Toney WR NYG
|91
|Chris Hinkle
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|92
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|93
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|95
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|96
|George Maselli
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|George Maselli
|J. Cook RB BUF
|98
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|100
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Lance QB SF
|101
|Heath Cummings
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|102
|Chris Hinkle
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|103
|Caleb Johnson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|104
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|105
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|106
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|107
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|108
|OJ Webber
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|OJ Webber
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|110
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Moore WR KC
|111
|Dave Richard
|J. Jones WR TB
|112
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|113
|Chris Towers
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|114
|Caleb Johnson
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|115
|Chris Hinkle
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|116
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|117
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|119
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|120
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR NE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|George Maselli
|R. Jones RB KC
|122
|Adam Aizer
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|124
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Collins WR HOU
|125
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|126
|Chris Hinkle
|C. Olave WR NO
|127
|Caleb Johnson
|R. Moore WR ARI
|128
|Chris Towers
|Z. White RB LV
|129
|Daniel Schneier
|R. White RB TB
|130
|Dave Richard
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|131
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Hines RB IND
|132
|OJ Webber
|R. Doubs WR GB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|OJ Webber
|M. Ingram RB NO
|134
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|135
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|136
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|137
|Chris Towers
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|138
|Caleb Johnson
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|139
|Chris Hinkle
|M. Mack RB HOU
|140
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams WR DET
|141
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|143
|Adam Aizer
|D. Knox TE BUF
|144
|George Maselli
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB MIA
|146
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|148
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Carr QB LV
|149
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|150
|Chris Hinkle
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|151
|Caleb Johnson
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|152
|Chris Towers
|T. Sermon RB SF
|153
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Fields QB CHI
|154
|Dave Richard
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|155
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|156
|OJ Webber
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|OJ Webber
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|158
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|159
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR DET
|160
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Landry WR NO
|161
|Chris Towers
|A. Pierce WR IND
|162
|Caleb Johnson
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|163
|Chris Hinkle
|D. Williams RB ARI
|164
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE NE
|165
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Watson WR GB
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|167
|Adam Aizer
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|168
|George Maselli
|D. Jones QB NYG
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|J. Williams RB DEN
|3
|25
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|48
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|49
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|6
|72
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|7
|73
|T. Brady QB TB
|8
|96
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|97
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|120
|D. Parker WR NE
|11
|121
|R. Jones RB KC
|12
|144
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|13
|145
|S. Michel RB MIA
|14
|168
|D. Jones QB NYG
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|23
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|26
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|47
|A. Dillon RB GB
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|7
|74
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|95
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|9
|98
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|119
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|11
|122
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|12
|143
|D. Knox TE BUF
|13
|146
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|167
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|27
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|46
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|5
|51
|D. Waller TE LV
|6
|70
|T. Burks WR TEN
|7
|75
|D. London WR ATL
|8
|94
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|9
|99
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|118
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|11
|123
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|12
|142
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|13
|147
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|14
|166
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|28
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|45
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|5
|52
|G. Davis WR BUF
|6
|69
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|7
|76
|D. Harris RB NE
|8
|93
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|100
|T. Lance QB SF
|10
|117
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|11
|124
|N. Collins WR HOU
|12
|141
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|13
|148
|D. Carr QB LV
|14
|165
|C. Watson WR GB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|29
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|44
|C. Akers RB LAR
|5
|53
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|68
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|7
|77
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|92
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|9
|101
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|10
|116
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|11
|125
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|140
|J. Williams WR DET
|13
|149
|J. Williams RB DET
|14
|164
|H. Henry TE NE
|Chris Hinkle
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|19
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|30
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|43
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|5
|54
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|6
|67
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|78
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|8
|91
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|9
|102
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|10
|115
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|11
|126
|C. Olave WR NO
|12
|139
|M. Mack RB HOU
|13
|150
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|14
|163
|D. Williams RB ARI
|Caleb Johnson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|31
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|42
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|55
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|66
|A. Lazard WR GB
|7
|79
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|90
|K. Toney WR NYG
|9
|103
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|10
|114
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|11
|127
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|138
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|151
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|14
|162
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|17
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|32
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|41
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|56
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|65
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|80
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|8
|89
|R. Woods WR TEN
|9
|104
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|10
|113
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|11
|128
|Z. White RB LV
|12
|137
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|13
|152
|T. Sermon RB SF
|14
|161
|A. Pierce WR IND
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|16
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|33
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|40
|M. Williams WR LAC
|5
|57
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|64
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|7
|81
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|88
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|9
|105
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|112
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|11
|129
|R. White RB TB
|12
|136
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|13
|153
|J. Fields QB CHI
|14
|160
|J. Landry WR NO
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|15
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|34
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|4
|39
|M. Thomas WR NO
|5
|58
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|6
|63
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|7
|82
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|87
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|9
|106
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|111
|J. Jones WR TB
|11
|130
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|12
|135
|R. Gage WR TB
|13
|154
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|14
|159
|D. Chark WR DET
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|14
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|35
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|38
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|59
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|6
|62
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|83
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|8
|86
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|107
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|110
|S. Moore WR KC
|11
|131
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|134
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|13
|155
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|14
|158
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|OJ Webber
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|13
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|36
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|37
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|5
|60
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|61
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|7
|84
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|85
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|108
|D. Smith WR PHI
|10
|109
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|132
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|133
|M. Ingram RB NO
|13
|156
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|14
|157
|K. Golladay WR NYG