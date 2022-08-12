joe-mixon-5-1400.jpg
USATSI

We did something great with our recent 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. In conjunction with our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude, we auctioned off three spots for Fantasy managers to participate in this mock with members of our CBS Sports staff.

O.J. Webber, Caleb Johnson and Chris Hinkle were the highest bidders -- we greatly appreciate their donations -- and it was fun to see how they built their teams. This is something we plan to do often in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout on our social media accounts for ways to draft with us again.

We know many Fantasy managers have moved on from non-PPR formats, but we wanted to make sure we help those of you who still participate in these leagues. And O.J. Caleb and Chris constructed strong rosters, which we'll examine here, starting with Chris, who had the No. 6 overall pick.

You typically want quality running backs in non-PPR leagues, and Chris started his team with Joe Mixon in Round 1. I'm not sure he has the best running back corps -- his top three guys are Mixon, Antonio Gibson and Cordarrelle Patterson -- but he has amazing balance on his roster. Jaylen Hurts is his quarterback, and Kyle Pitts is his tight end. And his top three receivers are Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle and Amari Cooper. He should compete for a playoff spot, especially if Hurts and Pitts are breakout candidates this year.

Caleb had the No. 7 pick, and he started his team with Dalvin Cook in Round 1. I like Caleb's running backs better than Chris' since Caleb has Cook, James Conner and Rashaad Penny as his top three options. His receiving corps is solid with Chris Godwin, Darnell Mooney, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney and Brandon Aiyuk, and he drafted Mark Andrews in Round 2. He has Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and this is another playoff-caliber roster.

O.J. had the No. 12 overall selection, and he went with Travis Kelce and Leonard Fournette with his first two picks. I don't love Fournette at No. 13 overall, but if he's healthy and plays like he did in 2021, then it's a great choice. 

O.J. was the first manager to draft a quarterback with Josh Allen in Round 3, so he locked up the top passer and tight end with his team. That left him a little thin at running back -- he has Ken Walker and Tony Pollard as the best guys behind Fournette, with Kenneth Gainwell in reserve -- which could be a problem. But he has a good receiving corps (Brandin Cooks, Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVonta Smith), and this team could be amazing if one of his secondary running backs steps up this season.

Make sure you study these three teams -- and all the rosters in this league -- to see what strategy works best for you in non-PPR formats. And please keep an eye out for our next mock draft where we auction off spots, which will benefit St. Jude as part of our Draft-A-Thon.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Chris Hinkle, St. Jude donation winner
7. Caleb Johnson, St. Jude donation winner
8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
12. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation winner

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli J. Taylor RB IND
2 Adam Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
3 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR MIN
6 Chris Hinkle J. Mixon RB CIN
7 Caleb Johnson D. Cook RB MIN
8 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
9 Daniel Schneier N. Harris RB PIT
10 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
11 Thomas Shafer J. Chase WR CIN
12 OJ Webber T. Kelce TE KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 OJ Webber L. Fournette RB TB
14 Thomas Shafer S. Diggs WR BUF
15 Dave Richard D. Adams WR LV
16 Daniel Schneier A. Jones RB GB
17 Chris Towers N. Chubb RB CLE
18 Caleb Johnson M. Andrews TE BAL
19 Chris Hinkle D. Samuel WR SF
20 Heath Cummings B. Hall RB NYJ
21 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL
22 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB DET
23 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
24 George Maselli J. Williams RB DEN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli M. Evans WR TB
26 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR MIA
27 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
28 Jack Capotorto K. Allen WR LAC
29 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB BAL
30 Chris Hinkle K. Pitts TE ATL
31 Caleb Johnson J. Conner RB ARI
32 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
33 Daniel Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
34 Dave Richard C. Sutton WR DEN
35 Thomas Shafer M. Pittman WR IND
36 OJ Webber J. Allen QB BUF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 OJ Webber B. Cooks WR HOU
38 Thomas Shafer E. Elliott RB DAL
39 Dave Richard M. Thomas WR NO
40 Daniel Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
41 Chris Towers D. Montgomery RB CHI
42 Caleb Johnson C. Godwin WR TB
43 Chris Hinkle A. Gibson RB WAS
44 Heath Cummings C. Akers RB LAR
45 Jack Capotorto E. Mitchell RB SF
46 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR LAR
47 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
48 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli T. Etienne RB JAC
50 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Jamey Eisenberg D. Waller TE LV
52 Jack Capotorto G. Davis WR BUF
53 Heath Cummings J. Herbert QB LAC
54 Chris Hinkle J. Waddle WR MIA
55 Caleb Johnson D. Mooney WR CHI
56 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
57 Daniel Schneier G. Kittle TE SF
58 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV
59 Thomas Shafer M. Sanders RB PHI
60 OJ Webber M. Brown WR ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 OJ Webber J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
62 Thomas Shafer A. Thielen WR MIN
63 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
64 Daniel Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
65 Chris Towers L. Jackson QB BAL
66 Caleb Johnson A. Lazard WR GB
67 Chris Hinkle J. Hurts QB PHI
68 Heath Cummings J. Jeudy WR DEN
69 Jack Capotorto D. Hopkins WR ARI
70 Jamey Eisenberg T. Burks WR TEN
71 Adam Aizer E. Moore WR NYJ
72 George Maselli D. Schultz TE DAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli T. Brady QB TB
74 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
75 Jamey Eisenberg D. London WR ATL
76 Jack Capotorto D. Harris RB NE
77 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
78 Chris Hinkle A. Cooper WR CLE
79 Caleb Johnson R. Penny RB SEA
80 Chris Towers D. Singletary RB BUF
81 Daniel Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
82 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
83 Thomas Shafer R. Wilson QB DEN
84 OJ Webber K. Walker III RB SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 OJ Webber T. Pollard RB DAL
86 Thomas Shafer D. Prescott QB DAL
87 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
88 Daniel Schneier C. Edmonds RB MIA
89 Chris Towers R. Woods WR TEN
90 Caleb Johnson K. Toney WR NYG
91 Chris Hinkle C. Patterson RB ATL
92 Heath Cummings D. Pierce RB HOU
93 Jack Capotorto R. Stevenson RB NE
94 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB LAR
95 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
96 George Maselli A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli J. Cook RB BUF
98 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
99 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB DEN
100 Jack Capotorto T. Lance QB SF
101 Heath Cummings G. Wilson WR NYJ
102 Chris Hinkle T. Allgeier RB ATL
103 Caleb Johnson B. Aiyuk WR SF
104 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
105 Daniel Schneier J. Robinson RB JAC
106 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
107 Thomas Shafer A. Mattison RB MIN
108 OJ Webber D. Smith WR PHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 OJ Webber K. Gainwell RB PHI
110 Thomas Shafer S. Moore WR KC
111 Dave Richard J. Jones WR TB
112 Daniel Schneier C. Claypool WR PIT
113 Chris Towers G. Pickens WR PIT
114 Caleb Johnson K. Herbert RB CHI
115 Chris Hinkle H. Renfrow WR LV
116 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
117 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE ARI
118 Jamey Eisenberg I. Spiller RB LAC
119 Adam Aizer J. Tolbert WR DAL
120 George Maselli D. Parker WR NE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli R. Jones RB KC
122 Adam Aizer B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
123 Jamey Eisenberg T. Davis-Price RB SF
124 Jack Capotorto N. Collins WR HOU
125 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
126 Chris Hinkle C. Olave WR NO
127 Caleb Johnson R. Moore WR ARI
128 Chris Towers Z. White RB LV
129 Daniel Schneier R. White RB TB
130 Dave Richard M. Carter RB NYJ
131 Thomas Shafer N. Hines RB IND
132 OJ Webber R. Doubs WR GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 OJ Webber M. Ingram RB NO
134 Thomas Shafer D. Foreman RB CAR
135 Dave Richard R. Gage WR TB
136 Daniel Schneier M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
137 Chris Towers A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
138 Caleb Johnson K. Cousins QB MIN
139 Chris Hinkle M. Mack RB HOU
140 Heath Cummings J. Williams WR DET
141 Jack Capotorto C. Kmet TE CHI
142 Jamey Eisenberg I. Pacheco RB KC
143 Adam Aizer D. Knox TE BUF
144 George Maselli W. Robinson WR NYG
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli S. Michel RB MIA
146 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
148 Jack Capotorto D. Carr QB LV
149 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
150 Chris Hinkle K. Osborn WR MIN
151 Caleb Johnson J. Palmer WR LAC
152 Chris Towers T. Sermon RB SF
153 Daniel Schneier J. Fields QB CHI
154 Dave Richard I. McKenzie WR BUF
155 Thomas Shafer P. Freiermuth TE PIT
156 OJ Webber R. Mostert RB MIA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 OJ Webber K. Golladay WR NYG
158 Thomas Shafer M. Gesicki TE MIA
159 Dave Richard D. Chark WR DET
160 Daniel Schneier J. Landry WR NO
161 Chris Towers A. Pierce WR IND
162 Caleb Johnson T. Lawrence QB JAC
163 Chris Hinkle D. Williams RB ARI
164 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE NE
165 Jack Capotorto C. Watson WR GB
166 Jamey Eisenberg E. Benjamin RB ARI
167 Adam Aizer H. Haskins RB TEN
168 George Maselli D. Jones QB NYG
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 J. Williams RB DEN
3 25 M. Evans WR TB
4 48 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 49 T. Etienne RB JAC
6 72 D. Schultz TE DAL
7 73 T. Brady QB TB
8 96 A. St. Brown WR DET
9 97 J. Cook RB BUF
10 120 D. Parker WR NE
11 121 R. Jones RB KC
12 144 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 145 S. Michel RB MIA
14 168 D. Jones QB NYG
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Henry RB TEN
2 23 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 26 T. Hill WR MIA
4 47 A. Dillon RB GB
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 E. Moore WR NYJ
7 74 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 95 C. Kirk WR JAC
9 98 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 119 J. Tolbert WR DAL
11 122 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
12 143 D. Knox TE BUF
13 146 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 167 H. Haskins RB TEN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 D. Swift RB DET
3 27 A. Brown WR PHI
4 46 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 51 D. Waller TE LV
6 70 T. Burks WR TEN
7 75 D. London WR ATL
8 94 M. Stafford QB LAR
9 99 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 118 I. Spiller RB LAC
11 123 T. Davis-Price RB SF
12 142 I. Pacheco RB KC
13 147 T. Boyd WR CIN
14 166 E. Benjamin RB ARI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 28 K. Allen WR LAC
4 45 E. Mitchell RB SF
5 52 G. Davis WR BUF
6 69 D. Hopkins WR ARI
7 76 D. Harris RB NE
8 93 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 100 T. Lance QB SF
10 117 Z. Ertz TE ARI
11 124 N. Collins WR HOU
12 141 C. Kmet TE CHI
13 148 D. Carr QB LV
14 165 C. Watson WR GB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 20 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 29 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 44 C. Akers RB LAR
5 53 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 68 J. Jeudy WR DEN
7 77 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 92 D. Pierce RB HOU
9 101 G. Wilson WR NYJ
10 116 J. Dotson WR WAS
11 125 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 140 J. Williams WR DET
13 149 J. Williams RB DET
14 164 H. Henry TE NE
Chris Hinkle
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 19 D. Samuel WR SF
3 30 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 43 A. Gibson RB WAS
5 54 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 67 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 78 A. Cooper WR CLE
8 91 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 102 T. Allgeier RB ATL
10 115 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 126 C. Olave WR NO
12 139 M. Mack RB HOU
13 150 K. Osborn WR MIN
14 163 D. Williams RB ARI
Caleb Johnson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 31 J. Conner RB ARI
4 42 C. Godwin WR TB
5 55 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 66 A. Lazard WR GB
7 79 R. Penny RB SEA
8 90 K. Toney WR NYG
9 103 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 114 K. Herbert RB CHI
11 127 R. Moore WR ARI
12 138 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 151 J. Palmer WR LAC
14 162 T. Lawrence QB JAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 17 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 32 D. Moore WR CAR
4 41 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 56 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 65 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 80 D. Singletary RB BUF
8 89 R. Woods WR TEN
9 104 T. Lockett WR SEA
10 113 G. Pickens WR PIT
11 128 Z. White RB LV
12 137 A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
13 152 T. Sermon RB SF
14 161 A. Pierce WR IND
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 9 N. Harris RB PIT
2 16 A. Jones RB GB
3 33 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 40 M. Williams WR LAC
5 57 G. Kittle TE SF
6 64 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 81 K. Murray QB ARI
8 88 C. Edmonds RB MIA
9 105 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 112 C. Claypool WR PIT
11 129 R. White RB TB
12 136 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
13 153 J. Fields QB CHI
14 160 J. Landry WR NO
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Kamara RB NO
2 15 D. Adams WR LV
3 34 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 39 M. Thomas WR NO
5 58 J. Jacobs RB LV
6 63 P. Mahomes QB KC
7 82 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 87 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 106 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 111 J. Jones WR TB
11 130 M. Carter RB NYJ
12 135 R. Gage WR TB
13 154 I. McKenzie WR BUF
14 159 D. Chark WR DET
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Chase WR CIN
2 14 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 35 M. Pittman WR IND
4 38 E. Elliott RB DAL
5 59 M. Sanders RB PHI
6 62 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 83 R. Wilson QB DEN
8 86 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 107 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 110 S. Moore WR KC
11 131 N. Hines RB IND
12 134 D. Foreman RB CAR
13 155 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
14 158 M. Gesicki TE MIA
OJ Webber
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Kelce TE KC
2 13 L. Fournette RB TB
3 36 J. Allen QB BUF
4 37 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 60 M. Brown WR ARI
6 61 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 84 K. Walker III RB SEA
8 85 T. Pollard RB DAL
9 108 D. Smith WR PHI
10 109 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 132 R. Doubs WR GB
12 133 M. Ingram RB NO
13 156 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 157 K. Golladay WR NYG