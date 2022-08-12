We did something great with our recent 12-team, non-PPR mock draft. In conjunction with our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude, we auctioned off three spots for Fantasy managers to participate in this mock with members of our CBS Sports staff.

O.J. Webber, Caleb Johnson and Chris Hinkle were the highest bidders -- we greatly appreciate their donations -- and it was fun to see how they built their teams. This is something we plan to do often in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout on our social media accounts for ways to draft with us again.

We know many Fantasy managers have moved on from non-PPR formats, but we wanted to make sure we help those of you who still participate in these leagues. And O.J. Caleb and Chris constructed strong rosters, which we'll examine here, starting with Chris, who had the No. 6 overall pick.

You typically want quality running backs in non-PPR leagues, and Chris started his team with Joe Mixon in Round 1. I'm not sure he has the best running back corps -- his top three guys are Mixon, Antonio Gibson and Cordarrelle Patterson -- but he has amazing balance on his roster. Jaylen Hurts is his quarterback, and Kyle Pitts is his tight end. And his top three receivers are Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle and Amari Cooper. He should compete for a playoff spot, especially if Hurts and Pitts are breakout candidates this year.

Caleb had the No. 7 pick, and he started his team with Dalvin Cook in Round 1. I like Caleb's running backs better than Chris' since Caleb has Cook, James Conner and Rashaad Penny as his top three options. His receiving corps is solid with Chris Godwin, Darnell Mooney, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney and Brandon Aiyuk, and he drafted Mark Andrews in Round 2. He has Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and this is another playoff-caliber roster.

O.J. had the No. 12 overall selection, and he went with Travis Kelce and Leonard Fournette with his first two picks. I don't love Fournette at No. 13 overall, but if he's healthy and plays like he did in 2021, then it's a great choice.

O.J. was the first manager to draft a quarterback with Josh Allen in Round 3, so he locked up the top passer and tight end with his team. That left him a little thin at running back -- he has Ken Walker and Tony Pollard as the best guys behind Fournette, with Kenneth Gainwell in reserve -- which could be a problem. But he has a good receiving corps (Brandin Cooks, Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVonta Smith), and this team could be amazing if one of his secondary running backs steps up this season.

Make sure you study these three teams -- and all the rosters in this league -- to see what strategy works best for you in non-PPR formats. And please keep an eye out for our next mock draft where we auction off spots, which will benefit St. Jude as part of our Draft-A-Thon.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer

5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Chris Hinkle, St. Jude donation winner

7. Caleb Johnson, St. Jude donation winner

8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

12. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation winner