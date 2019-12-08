Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Time to trust Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield, Devonta Freeman again

The Fantasy playoffs are here, and the only thing that matters is getting your win and advancing. I feel like Bill Belichick with that statement, but it's the truth. All you have to do is make it to Week 15. You will likely have some tough decisions to make, especially when it comes to star players in tough matchups. For example, there's no way I'm benching any of the Chiefs' main stars of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce even though they are playing in New England.

However, I would shy away from someone like Josh Allen against the Ravens, even at home. He could struggle, along with John Brown, so you might want to find an alternative for Week 14.

It's also tough to "stick with your studs" if they haven't been so studly lately. I'm not benching Saquon Barkley or Alvin Kamara this week, but some of you could be considering benching someone like Tyler Lockett, who had no catches in Week 13 against Minnesota.

I have a sneaky feeling that Lockett has a breakout game against the Rams this week. D.K. Metcalf could get shadow treatment from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Russell Wilson might have to lean on Lockett, who only had three targets against the Vikings (he also was battling the flu).

Lockett has three games in a row with a touchdown against the Rams, and he's due for a big performance. But those of you who were burned by Lockett last week might not want to trust him, which is understandable.

We'll have suggestions for players to start and guys to sit in Week 14, but it's ultimately your decision as always. I hope you choose wisely because I want your Fantasy season to continue in Week 15 in your search for a championship.

Good luck!

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2840 RUYDS 188 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 19

The Eagles have their backs against the wall this week in facing the Giants on Monday night. They need to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in competing with the Cowboys for the NFC East division title. It's kind of like your Fantasy leagues this week – you need a win to advance in the playoffs. And in both scenarios, Carson Wentz should lead the way.

It was a shock to see Philadelphia lose at Miami last week, but it wasn't Wentz's fault. He had 310 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 30 Fantasy points. It was his first game with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 6, and I expect him to stay hot this week against the Giants.

The Giants have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points coming into Week 14, with three of those guys (Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers) throwing for at least three touchdowns. Wentz will hopefully follow suit.

He has a healthy receiving corps and offensive line again after Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks have missed time in recent weeks. And you can see the upside for Wentz when he's surrounded by talent, including Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders.

I like Wentz as a top-three Fantasy quarterback for Week 14, behind only Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, and he's poised to go off. That should be good for the Eagles, and Fantasy managers will benefit as well.

I'm starting Wentz over: Patrick Mahomes (at NE), Aaron Rodgers (vs. WAS), Tom Brady (vs. KC), Drew Brees (vs. SF) and Matt Ryan (vs. CAR)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2917 RUYDS 84 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield is expected to be fine despite hurting his throwing hand in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. He played through the injury but he had a rough outing with nine Fantasy points. That snapped a string of three games in a row with at least 21 Fantasy points, but I expect him to rebound this week against the Bengals at home. All four of his 20-point outings this season have been in Cleveland, and he was great against the Bengals in two games last year, scoring a combined 64 Fantasy points. Look for Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to come up big this week as well, and Mayfield has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3659 RUYDS 220 TD 22 INT 20 FPTS/G 20.7 Winston let us down last week when he only scored 10 Fantasy points at Jacksonville, but I'm going to stick with him this week against the Colts. He's passed for at least 313 yards in each of his past four home games, and I expect him to stay at a high level again in this matchup with Indianapolis. The Colts have allowed the past three opposing quarterbacks to each throw multiple touchdowns, including Nick Foles, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill, with Watson and Foles each scoring at least 21 Fantasy points. Winston is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3268 RUYDS 12 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 The Patriots offense struggled in Week 13 at Houston, but Brady got some much-needed Fantasy production in garbage time, finishing with 30 points. That snapped a three-game stretch where he scored 15 Fantasy points or less, and I expect him to get hot over his next two games, starting with the Chiefs game in Week 14. While Kansas City's defense has played better of late in games against Philip Rivers and Derek Carr, Brady should have a big game at home. He has at least 21 Fantasy points in four of five home games this year, and he had 340 passing yards and two total touchdowns against the Chiefs in New England last season. Brady's not done yet as a quality Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3032 RUYDS 50 TD 24 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.8 Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he should stay hot this week against the Lions. In his first meeting with Detroit in Week 7, Cousins had his best performance of the season with 37 Fantasy points. The Lions have allowed seven of the past eight quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Dwayne Haskins in Week 12 is the lone quarterback who failed to do well against Detroit in the past two months. I like Cousins a lot in Week 14, and hopefully Adam Thielen (hamstring) will return this week as well to help. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2266 RUYDS 121 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.2 Fitzpatrick just had his best Fantasy game of the season with 32 points against Philadelphia, and he's now scored at least 26 points in three of his past five games. One of those positive outings was against the Jets when he scored 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and he faces his former team again in Week 14. The Jets have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points and could be without star safety Jamal Adams (ankle) this week. He's a better option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I like Fitzpatrick as a low-end starter in Week 14.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2154 RUYDS 47 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.4 Darnold should hopefully play better against Miami in Week 14 than he did at Cincinnati in Week 14 when he struggled with just nine Fantasy points as the Start of the Week. Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Darnold had 14 Fantasy points, but he lost a touchdown on a bad call for Ryan Griffin in the end zone. The Dolphins allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 26.0 points per game, and I would stick with Dalton this week as a low-end starter in all leagues. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1602 RUYDS 128 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Tannehill is someone we've been touting for weeks, and he just had his first sub-par Fantasy performance since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 with 17 points at Indianapolis. Still, he scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row, and I'm going right back to him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 at Oakland. The Raiders allow 25.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Tannehill should stay hot in leading the Titans to a potential playoff berth. Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 556 RUYDS 8 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 14 Manning is back for the Giants with Daniel Jones (ankle) banged up, and it appears like Evan Engram (foot) and Golden Tate (concussion) will be healthy as well. That gives the Giants their full complement of weapons with Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton against an Eagles defense that just struggled against Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins. I would only consider Manning in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he could be making his final start in the NFL. It would be fun to see him go out with a bang in a potential shootout with Wentz.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2896 RUYDS 46 TD 22 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo has at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, but two of those were against the Cardinals and just one on the road. He only had 10 Fantasy points at Baltimore in Week 13, and this is consecutive games on the road against two top-tier defenses. While the Saints have allowed Kyle Allen and Matt Ryan to score at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games, I'm not sure Garoppolo will have the same success since he's averaging just 18.2 Fantasy points per game for the season. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues this week. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 446 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7 Murray was a disaster in Week 13 against the Rams, finishing with 12 Fantasy points, and he should struggle for the second week in a row against the Steelers. Murray has now gone consecutive games with fewer than 165 passing yards, and the Rams kept him to under 30 rushing yards, although he scored on the ground. The Steelers have allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 2, including Brian Hoyer in Week 9 and Mayfield in Week 11. They got revenge on Mayfield last week in holding him to nine Fantasy points, and this defense also kept Lamar Jackson to 13 Fantasy points in Week 5. Murray is a risky option in two-quarterback leagues this week, even at home. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2432 RUYDS 243 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.6 It's fun to have Minshew Mania back in Week 14 now that the Jaguars have benched Nick Foles. I'll consider starting him in Week 15 at Oakland and Week 16 at Atlanta, but I don't like this matchup against the Chargers. Even though the Chargers are playing consecutive road games this week, they have only allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season, which was Deshaun Watson in Week 3 and Tannehill in Week 7. That includes matchups with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Minshew had seven Fantasy points in his last start in Week 9 against Houston in London, and I expect him to struggle again this week. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2245 RUYDS 141 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.3 The narrative of Brissett not throwing enough was thrown out the window last week against Tennessee when he attempted 40 passes and scored just 14 Fantasy points. He had 319 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he's now scored more than 16 Fantasy points just once since Week 4. He's down two key weapons in T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Eric Ebron (ankle), and while I like Zach Pascal and Jack Doyle this week, those two aren't enough to make Brissett a starter in most leagues. Tampa Bay also has played better defensively the past two games against Matt Ryan and the Jaguars quarterback combination, allowing a combined 25 Fantasy points, and Brissett is only worth a look in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1791 RUYDS minus-1 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Brees is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback this week, but I'm nervous about him, even at home, against this San Francisco defense. The 49ers have struggled against running quarterbacks recently with Lamar Jackson and Murray (twice) each scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in the past five games. Otherwise, San Francisco has held notable quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to 18 Fantasy points or less in three games since Week 6. No quarterback has been above 150 passing yards against the 49ers in the past three games, and Brees recently had an 11-point Fantasy performance at home against the Falcons in Week 10. He also has offensive line concerns with left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) and left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) banged up, although Armstead could return this week. I expect Brees to be good this week, but I don't expect him to be great. As such, he's just a No. 2 quarterback in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2591 RUYDS 430 TD 24 INT 8 FPTS/G 21.8 Allen has been fantastic as a Fantasy quarterback all season, especially of late. He comes into Week 14 with at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, but I expect him to struggle this week against the Ravens, even at home. Baltimore has only allowed one quarterback all season to score more than 17 Fantasy points, which was Mahomes in Week 3. The Ravens have held Watson, Jared Goff and Garoppolo to a combined 17 Fantasy points in the past three games. Allen is still worth a look in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, especially with his ability to run, but this should be a down game for him given his recent level of play.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 42 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Freeman returned in Week 13 against New Orleans after a two-game absence with a foot injury, and he led the Atlanta backfield with 17 carries for 51 yards, along with four catches for 13 yards on five targets. He's now gone all season without a rushing touchdown, but I expect that streak to end this week. He's facing the Panthers in Week 14, and Carolina allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, including the most touchdowns with 22 total. Freeman missed the first meeting with the Panthers in Week 11 when he was hurt, but Qadree Ollison scored in that game for the Falcons. And Freeman has scored a touchdown against Carolina in three of his past five meetings with that team. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 15.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 69 REYDS 718 TD 10 FPTS/G 18.5 Ekeler has been among the best running backs in PPR this season, but he's also been good in non-PPR leagues. It helps when you have either a touchdown or at least 90 total yards in 10 of 12 games this season, including six in a row. This week, he's facing a Jaguars team that has been miserable against opposing running backs of late. In the past four games, Jacksonville has allowed seven touchdowns to running backs, with seven guys scoring at least 12 PPR points over that span. Melvin Gordon and Ekeler should have huge games in Week 14. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 853 REC 7 REYDS 27 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 I like the setup for Hyde this week, and he's worth starting as at least a flex option in all leagues. The Broncos run defense hasn't been great of late, allowing a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four of their past five games coming into Week 14. And now defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (elbow) is out for the season. The Texans are a touchdown favorite at home, and Hyde should have the chance for 15-plus carries. In the six games where he has at least 15 carries he has scored at least eight non-PPR points five times, with at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. He's a non-factor in the passing game, but I like Hyde's chances to find the end zone this week at home. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 20 REYDS 118 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 Hunt has played four games this season after coming back from his eight-game suspension to open the year, and he's been a top 24 PPR running back each week. He's scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has three outings with at least five catches. Nick Chubb should continue to be the lead back for the Browns and has the chance to be awesome in Week 14 against the Bengals. But I also expect Hunt to score at least 11 PPR points again for the fifth game in a row, and Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in 11 of 12 games this season. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 520 REC 32 REYDS 359 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 The Giants run defense has improved of late, with only one touchdown allowed to a running back in their past three games against the Jets, Bears and Packers, as Le'Veon Bell is the one who scored in Week 10. And no running back has rushed for more than 41 yards against the Giants over that span. But I still expect Sanders to do well this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues if Jordan Howard (shoulder) remains out. Sanders has started the past three games with Howard out, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two games in a row. His role in the passing game has been vital, and he has at least three catches in seven of his past eight games. This is a big game for the Eagles, and I expect Sanders to again play a pivotal role for them after a season-high 22 total touches in Week 13 at Miami. He's the man in Philadelphia's backfield until Howard returns.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 James Conner (shoulder) is likely out again, which should give Snell the chance for a heavy workload in Week 14 against Arizona. In Week 13 against Cleveland, Snell had 13 PPR points, and he has at least 10 PPR points in his past two games. The Cardinals are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they have allowed a running back to score in each of their past three games. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 4.3 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 416 REC 8 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Mattison would be a must-start running back if Dalvin Cook (shoulder/chest) is out, so keep an eye on his status. But even if Cook plays then I would still use Mattison as a flex. Detroit comes into Week 14 having allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the year, and the Lions have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 12 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.9 Laird will start for Miami in Week 14 at the Jets with Kalen Ballage (leg) out for the season, and Laird has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Jets defense will miss safety Jamal Adams (ankle) if he's out as expected, and Laird has at least four catches in two of his past three outings. I like him as a flex in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -1 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 370 REC 7 REYDS 67 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Penny should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues, and I'm putting him in this category just to have somewhere to write about him. He's scored at least 18 PPR points in his past two games, but his performance in Week 15 against Minnesota was impressive. He had 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It's doubtful he gets 19 total touches again, but I can see him getting 15 this week. And against the Rams that makes him a flex, with Chris Carson still a must-start running back in all leagues. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 7 REYDS 79 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 In two of three games since coming back from his knee injury in Week 1, Guice has scored at least 13 PPR points twice. I'm hopeful that his workload continues to increase after having just 12 total touches last week at Carolina, but he scored 26 PPR points in that outing with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 8 yards. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson remain speed bumps for Guice, but I still like him as a flex against the Packers, who have allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past four games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 417 REC 40 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Drake has played four games with the Cardinals after being traded from the Dolphins prior to Week 9, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of them and nine PPR points or less in two others. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and he just had his worst game with Arizona in Week 13 against the Rams with 13 carries for 31 yards, as well as two catches for 20 yards on five targets. He should struggle again this week against the Steelers, who haven't allowed a running back to score on the ground since Week 5. We'll see if David Johnson and Chase Edmonds also take work away from Drake, and he's a flex at best, with his value higher in PPR. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 10 REYDS 119 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Matt Breida (ankle) is expected to return this week from a three-game absence, which should make this backfield messy. Tevin Coleman and Breida will share touches with Mostert, who was awesome in Week 13 at Baltimore, but isn't worth trusting this week. Mostert had 19 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens, along with two catches for 8 yards on two targets. But with the touches likely divided three ways, as well as a tough matchup at the Saints, this is a situation to avoid if you can. New Orleans has allowed just one touchdown to a running back on the ground since Week 5. Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Scarbrough should continue to operate as the main running back for the Lions, and he has either 80 rushing yards or a touchdown in three games in a row. But he hasn't scored in the past two games and has no catches in his three appearances with the Lions on just one target. He's an OK flex play in non-PPR leagues, but I would avoid him in PPR leagues, even though the Vikings were just gashed on the ground by the Seahawks in Week 13. I'm expecting the Lions to be chasing points this week on the road, and Scarbrough might not be involved much in the second half. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 862 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Mack is expected to return in Week 14 after being out for the past two games with a broken right hand, but I'm hesitant to start him this week against the Buccaneers. He could be limited with his touches, especially in the passing game, and we know he hasn't been much of a receiver this year to begin with (he has 12 receptions for the season). Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams could also get touches, and Tampa Bay comes into Week 14 allowing the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the season. I would use Mack as a flex in non-PPR leagues and try to avoid him in PPR. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 482 REC 21 REYDS 218 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.2 One of the biggest disappointments for me this season was Jones in Week 13 at Jacksonville. I expected him to have a huge game, but he was benched in favor of Peyton Barber after Jones failed to pick up a blitz. Barber scored two touchdowns against the Jaguars, and Jones finished with six carries for 8 yards and no touchdowns. He's just too risky to trust after having single digits in touches in two of his past three games. Maybe he does well against the Colts, who just got beat up by Derrick Henry in Week 13. Or maybe Barber is once again the lead running back in Tampa Bay. I'm keeping Jones on my bench, likely for the rest of the season.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 27 REYDS 177 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 I'm torn on McCoy this week if Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are out at New England. If that happens then McCoy could be looking at a decent workload, with rookie Darwin Thompson mixing in as well. And every time Damien Williams has been hurt or out – it's happened four times this year – McCoy has scored at least 12 PPR points. But he's been touchdown dependent in doing so the past two times it's happened in Week 11 against the Chargers and in Week 13 against Oakland. He scored in both of those games, but he had 11 touches or less in each outing. And this week he's facing a Patriots defense that has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing running backs all season. I'll use McCoy as a flex option, but I'm concerned his production could be minimal if he doesn't find the end zone.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 14th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 71 REYDS 490 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Welcome back, Alshon. That was fun to see last week at Miami when Jeffery came back from a two-game absence with an ankle injury and had nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. Hopefully that kind of attention from Carson Wentz continues, especially this week against the Giants, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Jeffery has three touchdowns in his past three meetings with the Giants. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 9th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 99 REYDS 835 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Woods still hasn't caught a touchdown this season, but that hasn't mattered over his past three games. He has at least six catches and 95 yards in three games in a row, and he just had a monster performance in Week 13 at Arizona with 13 catches for 172 yards on 19 targets. It would be nice if he started to find the end zone, but his floor of nine non-PPR points and 15 PPR points have been solid over this three-game stretch. He's also scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Seahawks coming into Week 14. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 23rd OWNED 48% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 473 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 In the first game for the Colts without T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Eric Ebron (ankle), Pascal had season highs in targets (10), catches (seven) and yards (109) in Week 13 against Tennessee. Ebron is on injured reserve, and Hilton isn't expected to play in Week 14. This week, the Colts play the Buccaneers, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season, which makes Pascal a low-end starting option in all leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 7th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 93 REYDS 854 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 It's been amazing to see what Parker accomplished this year despite the Dolphins looking ahead to 2020. One thing that Miami has realized is Parker is part of the future for the franchise. He comes into Week 14 with at least 11 PPR points in nine games in a row, including at least 15 PPR points in each of his past three games. In non-PPR leagues, he has either a touchdown or at least 90 receiving yards in seven of his past nine games. He's a weekly starter in the Fantasy playoffs, especially in Week 14 against the Jets. Parker had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Jets in Week 9, and I would expect another productive outing from Parker again this week. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 20th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 112 REYDS 758 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Boyd is riding a nice two-game stretch coming into Week 14 against the Browns. In his past two games against the Steelers and Jets, Boyd has at least 16 PPR points in each outing with 10 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he did well in his past two games against the Browns with nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd is worth starting in all leagues in Week 14, with his value higher in PPR.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 489 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Miller was listed as a sleeper in Week 13 at Detroit, and he delivered a big game with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets. He has at least nine targets and six catches in three games in a row, and hopefully he'll stay hot Thursday night against Dallas. He's become a go-to target for Mitchell Trubisky, especially with the Bears not having a reliable tight end with Trey Burton (calf) going on injured reserve just at the time when Miller's targets started to spike. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 578 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Washington has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Cincinnati and Cleveland with Devlin Hodges under center. The Cardinals were just abused by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in Week 13 and then cut cornerback Tramaine Brock in a surprising move Monday. Washington is a strong No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 544 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Westbrook has at least 14 PPR points in his past two games, and he has 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over that span. Westbrook should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind D.J. Chark, but Westbrook might be the better option in PPR. He should benefit with Gardner Minshew back under center in place of Nick Foles, and Westbrook is a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in 14 against the Chargers. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 68 REYDS 546 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 It would be great if Anderson stays hot in Week 14 against Miami, and he has a terrific matchup against the Dolphins. Miami allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and the Dolphins have given up the most touchdowns to the position with 21. Anderson has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. I would also use Jamison Crowder as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Kirk has only scored in one game this season, which was Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and he's been held to a combined 15 PPR points in his past two outings against San Francisco and the Rams. He's still worth using as a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver against the Steelers, but this is a tough matchup, even at home. While the Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns to receivers for the season, Pittsburgh has allowed just two touchdowns to the position in the past four games. I would avoid Kirk in non-PPR leagues if you can, and Larry Fitzgerald is just a low-end No. 3 receiver at best in Week 14. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 60 REYDS 520 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 If the pattern for Brown holds, he's in for a big game this week against the Bills. He's alternated good and bad games over his past four outings, and he just had one PPR point in Week 13 against San Francisco with one catch for 1 yard on two targets. He's been better on the road than at home, with at least 18 PPR points in his past two away games at Cincinnati and the Rams, but I would try to avoid him this week if possible. The Bills have only allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and Brown has proven to be touchdown dependent with 48 yards or less in four of his past five games. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 77 REYDS 705 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Metcalf is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I expect him to struggle this week in a likely matchup with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It kind of makes me want to trust Tyler Lockett, as well as Jacob Hollister, and Lockett has three games in a row with a touchdown against the Rams. Metcalf hasn't scored since Week 9, but he does have 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. If Ramsey shadows Metcalf this week, look for the rookie to have a rough outing and minimal production. Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 617 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Sanders comes into Week 14 at New Orleans in a tough slump. He's been held to eight PPR points or fewer in four games in a row, and he only has one game with more than 41 yards since joining the 49ers prior to Week 8. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and George Kittle is obviously a priority in this offense over Sanders. Maybe he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, but it's hard to trust him given his recent level of play. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 71 REYDS 538 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 You know to sit Watkins this week, but I just wanted to hammer home how bad he's been and the tough matchup he has this week at the Patriots. Watkins hasn't scored since Week 1, and he comes into Week 14 with a combined 13 PPR points in his past three games. We keep waiting for him to snap out of this slump, but it's just time to move on. That's definitely the case this week against New England since the Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers for the season. It's doubtful this is the week where Watkins delivers a quality performance.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 96 REYDS 881 TD 8 FPTS/G 16 The Chargers gave up two touchdowns to Courtland Sutton last week, but prior to that we've seen No. 1 receivers struggle against this secondary, including Allen Robinson in Week 8 (five catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets), Davante Adams in Week 9 (seven catches for 41 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets) and Tyrell Williams in Week 10 (three catches for 25 yards on five targets). Chark has 10 PPR points or fewer in three of his past four games, and he could be held in check this week given the matchup. He's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I don't consider him a must-start option in all formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 53 REYDS 377 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 Doyle is a potential star for the rest of the season with Eric Ebron (ankle) on injured reserve and T.Y. Hilton (calf) hurt. In the first game without Ebron in Week 13 against Tennessee, Doyle had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He should stay hot against a Tampa Bay defense in Week 14 that allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends behind only the Cardinals. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 41 REYDS 301 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Rudolph scored again Monday night in Week 13 at Seattle with Adam Thielen (hamstring) out, and he has six touchdowns in the six games that Thielen has been out or injured since Week 7. As of Wednesday, Thielen was still limited in practice, so he could be out again. His hamstring problems started in Week 7 against the Lions, which is when Rudolph scored his first touchdown of the season. Rudolph also has five touchdowns in his past four games against Detroit going back to 2017. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 401 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Gesicki has been great of late, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. He has touchdowns in each of his past two games against Cleveland and Philadelphia, and his production started to take off after Preston Williams (ACL) got hurt in Week 9. That was against the Jets, and Gesicki had six catches for 95 yards on six targets in that game. And the Jets are likely without Jamal Adams (ankle) this week, which hurts their secondary. Gesicki is worth trusting as a starting tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 41 REYDS 319 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Higbee was a star against Arizona in Week 13 when he dominated the Cardinals with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He did that with Gerald Everett (knee) out, and we'll see if Everett is able to return this week, which would lower Higbee's value. Higbee does have 14 targets in his past two games, and he's facing the Seahawks in Week 14 who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games. Everett also beat up Seattle in Week 5 with seven catches for 136 yards on 11 targets, and Higbee had three catches for 47 yards in that matchup. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 46 REYDS 242 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 McDonald gets the free space this week against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends by a mile. Arizona has allowed 13 touchdowns to opposing tight ends, and hopefully McDonald takes advantage of this matchup. The problem with him is he has four targets in his past two games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. He's worth a flier, however, given the Cardinals defense, and hopefully he delivers like most tight ends against Arizona have done this year. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 0.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.6 Thomas is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need a tight end and Greg Olsen (concussion) is out. Thomas finished Week 13 with four catches for 24 yards on four targets after Olsen got hurt against Washington, and he closed last season with at least 14 PPR points in three of his final four games with Olsen out. Keep an eye on Olsen's status, but Thomas can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 14 against Atlanta.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DAL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 64 REYDS 418 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Witten scored last week against Buffalo with six catches for 42 yards on eight targets, but that was his first touchdown since Week 2 and just his third score of the season. The Bears have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season but just one in their past five games, and I don't feel confident Witten will find the end zone for a second week in a row. He also has four games in a row with fewer than 45 receiving yards. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 55 REYDS 379 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Fant took a step back in Week 13 against the Chargers in his first game with Drew Lock under center, catching just one pass for 5 yards on three targets. Facing a tough secondary like the Chargers didn't help, but Fant has now gone two games in a row with a combined five PPR points. Maybe he does better this week against the Texans, but Houston has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all year. I'm not trusting Fant at this point in the season in most leagues. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 294 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Howard showed signs of life last week against the Jaguars with five catches for 61 yards on six targets. It's only the third time this season he's had at least four catches and just the second time he's been above 50 receiving yards. I'm not buying it as a sign of things to come, although that would be nice. He's been a huge bust this season, and there's no way you can start him in the Fantasy playoffs.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 79 REYDS 693 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.1 We've seen Andrews put up some duds this year, and this could be one of those weeks. It's hard to bench him given his role in this offense, and he has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games. But he also has six PPR points or fewer in three of his past six outings, including some down performances against tough defenses with Seattle in Week 7, New England in Week 9 and the Rams in Week 12. Buffalo has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this year, and the Bills held Evan Engram (six catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in Week 2) and Zach Ertz (two catches for 20 yards and no touchdowns on four targets in Week 8) in check already this year. You might consider benching Andrews this week if you can find an alternative that you trust.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Packers (vs. WAS)

Washington's offense was much better in Week 13 against the Panthers than in previous weeks, scoring a season-high 29 points and not giving up any turnovers. The Redskins did allow five sacks, and they have now surrendered at last four sacks in four of their past five games. Dwayne Haskins should struggle in Lambeau Field, and the Packers defense has allowed 16 points or less in two of their past three games.

Sleepers

Texans (vs. DEN): Drew Lock is making his first road start, and we'll see how he does at Houston. The Texans did a great job against the Patriots last week with three sacks and a fumble in holding New England to just 22 points. Houston has held its past two opponents to an average of 19.5 points, and the Broncos have allowed at least three sacks in four of their past six games.

Drew Lock is making his first road start, and we'll see how he does at Houston. The Texans did a great job against the Patriots last week with three sacks and a fumble in holding New England to just 22 points. Houston has held its past two opponents to an average of 19.5 points, and the Broncos have allowed at least three sacks in four of their past six games. Vikings (vs. DET): David Blough is making his first road start, and we'll see how he does at Minnesota. The Vikings have at least two sacks in seven of their past eight games, and Minnesota is allowing an average of just 15.6 points in five home games this year. The Lions have allowed 13 sacks in their past four games, and Blough threw an interception in his first start against the Bears in Week 13.

David Blough is making his first road start, and we'll see how he does at Minnesota. The Vikings have at least two sacks in seven of their past eight games, and Minnesota is allowing an average of just 15.6 points in five home games this year. The Lions have allowed 13 sacks in their past four games, and Blough threw an interception in his first start against the Bears in Week 13. Titans (at OAK): The Titans come into Week 14 with at least three sacks in four of their past five games. They have five interceptions and five fumble recoveries over that span as well. The Raiders have scored a combined 29 points in their past three games, and Derek Carr has four interceptions in those three outings.

Sit 'Em

Patriots (vs. KC)

The Patriots DST has been amazing this season, but this is a good week to find an alternative Fantasy option. The Chiefs come into Week 14 averaging 32.0 points per game in their past three outings, and Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just four times over that span, with one interception. Don't give up on the Patriots DST for the season because New England faces Cincinnati in Week 16, but I don't like the matchup against the Chiefs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Elliott K PHI Philadelphia • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 13th Elliott had three field goals and two extra points in Week 13 at Miami, which was his first game with multiple field goals since Week 9. This week, he's facing a Giants team that has allowed multiple field goals to opposing kickers in three of their past four games. Elliott has nine field goals in his past four games against the Giants.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Seibert K CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 14th Eight kickers have made multiple field goals against the Bengals this season, including two in a row. Seibert has made multiple field goals in five of his past six games, including two in a row. I expect the Browns offense to be successful this week, giving Seibert plenty of scoring chances. Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 9th In their past three games, the Panthers have allowed eight field goals and eight extra points, including Koo getting three field goals and two PATs against Carolina in Week 11. He has scored at least eight Fantasy points in all four games with the Falcons this year. Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -9 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 4th Fairbairn had a down game in Week 13 against New England with no field goal attempts and just four extra points, but he should be better this week against the Broncos. Denver has allowed five of the past six opposing kickers to make multiple field goals, including two in a row.