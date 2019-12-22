Fantasy Football: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every Week 16 game
Cincinnati (1-13) at Miami (3-11)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Dolphins -1
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
I can't help myself here -- the matchup for Dalton is his easiest of the year. The Dolphins' pass rush is brutal and the secondary makes plenty of mistakes. He should find a way to get to 20 Fantasy points much like everyone except for Eli Manning, Jacoby Brissett, Case Keenum and Sam Darnold (the first time) has in 2019. Fitzpatrick has more upside, however. The stats say the Bengals pass defense has improved, but in reality they see the second-fewest pass attempts of any defense in the league. But the Dolphins' run game has been a train wreck, resulting in a 37.1 pass attempt per game average. That volume is what always gives Fitzpatrick a chance to create Fitzmagic with DeVante Parker. I'll take the chance of two bad defenses contributing to a high-scoring game. I think Fitzpatrick's ceiling is higher than Dalton's.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's been easy to sit Boyd lately because his matchups have been tough. This one isn't. Miami has allowed 100 yards and/or a touchdown to 10 receivers over its past four. Actually, you'd only find two times all season when the Dolphins didn't allow a receiver to 100 yards and/or a score. Also, every receiver with at least eight targets against the Dolphins has come through for 10-plus non-PPR points. For a dude targeted as much as Boyd (9.6 per game with Dalton), it seems pretty logical to have high expectations.
Pittsburgh (8-6) at N.Y. Jets (5-9)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -3
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I wouldn't call Conner a must-start. He played 58% of the Steelers' snaps last week, he only had three or four explosive plays (another one was called back) and he's a little more touchdown-dependent than I'd like to admit. The matchup? It could be cake if the Jets offense surrenders to the Steelers defense, which might happen. In a one-sided affair, Conner should be counted on for a big game. But that can't be guaranteed, especially if Devlin Hodges continues to turn the ball over. I suspect Conner will be a sizable part of the Steelers game plan, but not a heavy workload back since the Steelers probably don't want to risk serious injury with him. I'd start Philip Lindsay and Devonta Freeman over him.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington has too much upside to ignore. He's scored at least 13 PPR/eight non-PPR points in three of his past four, catching 16 of 26 targets from Devlin Hodges for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Jets secondary remains filled with mediocrity, getting dunked on by the Ravens last week and giving up 14-plus PPR/nine non-PPR points to four wideouts in their past three. Washington's targets figure to come down a bunch after getting 11 looks last week, but he's displayed ridiculous efficiency and should be counted on to make a big play or two in this matchup.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
There isn't a doubt in my mind that the Steelers are planning to slam down on the running back who wouldn't play for them in 2018. Pittsburgh's gone nine straight games without allowing a running back to score on the ground. Through the air is a different story, but we're coming off a week where the Jets trailed and Bell had only two targets. In fact, Bell's had five or fewer targets in five straight games, which is kind of stunning since he's been around 20 touches per game all season. He rarely scores, he has only three games this season with over 100 total yards and now he'll see a bunch of old teammates who are coming off a loss. Flex him if you wish but don't expect a big game.
N.Y. Giants (3-11) at Washington (3-11)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Washington -2.5
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Dwayne Haskins has found his college buddy! In favorable matchups over the past two weeks, McLaurin has caught nine of 12 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns from Haskins. Now they'll battle a Giants pass defense that's started to play a little better as of late but remains susceptible to big pass plays. Their cornerbacks don't travel, nor do they contain receivers as they've allowed 58 plays of 20-plus-yards on the year, fifth-most in football. The Redskins might try to be a run-first team, but the hope here is that they won't dominate on the ground AND keep the Giants off the scoreboard. So long as that's the case, McLaurin should have a shot to return value as a No. 2 receiver. He has at least as much upside as Stefon Diggs and Kenny Golladay, if not more.
Carolina (5-9) at Indianapolis (6-8)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Colts -7
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
By now you should know that Samuel is a touchdown-or-bust receiver. It just so happens he's about to play a Colts defense that's allowed more touchdowns to receivers (seven) than any other team in football over the past three weeks. Indy's also yielded 578 yards in that span. Rookie quarterback Will Grier takes over for the Panthers, but he's more of a gunslinger than a caretaker. Unless the Panthers take a commanding lead, figure Samuel has a decent shot at racking up another touchdown and helping your squad as a flex.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I used to think Frank Reich was a genius playcaller, but his moves against the Saints and Texans over the last 30 days suggest some questionable decisions. Nevertheless, he'd be an absolute moron to overlook how bad the Panthers run defense has played. The unit has been plastered for seven rushing touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry over its past three games. If that's not a giant flashing sign that reads "RUN THE BALL" then I don't know what is. Mack's a much safer bet in non-PPR than PPR because he rarely is involved in the passing game, but he's undoubtedly a No. 2 running back either way.
Baltimore (12-2) at Cleveland (6-8)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -10
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Normally, a receiver who averages 5.6 targets per game just isn't worth analyzing, but Brown is such a unique receiver in a unique situation. Last week he turned four targets into 14 PPR points (10 non-PPR); in the two weeks prior he turned five total targets into minus-1 yard. Here's a fact: Brown has been a factor in four of six games where the Ravens scored 30-plus points. Their implied team total for Week 16? It's 29.5 points. So if they're going to score that many, Brown figures to be involved. Helping his cause is a matchup versus a Browns pass defense that's had some struggles against speed receivers, including a 6-86-0 stat line to Damiere Byrd last week. Expect Jackson to take a couple of deep tosses to take advantage of the Browns' inexperienced secondary. If you feel like you need a boost from your flex spot, go with Brown, but not ahead of the hot waiver-wire names like A.J. Brown, Breshad Perriman, Anthony Miller or Darius Slayton, nor ahead of Mike Williams, Terry McLaurin or Sterling Shepard.
Jacksonville (5-9) at Atlanta (5-9)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Falcons -7
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The past six games have mostly been a nightmare for Fournette and the Jaguars. The Jags have gone 1-5, they've had a TOTAL of 12 red-zone trips in those games, and Fournette's had over 13 PPR points twice and nine non-PPR Fantasy points once. This is despite Fournette averaging 20.8 touches in those six games! He's simply been inefficient, failing to rush for more than 17 yards and producing one reception over 20 yards. And simply looking beyond the past six games, Fournette's found a touchdown just three times all season. So even if it's a favorable matchup against the Falcons, there's just not much hope that Fournette will put a good game together when the offense he's been playing in has been so bad. His reception upside makes him safer in PPR.
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For the second time in three weeks, Freeman has a no-doubt matchup to take advantage of. The Jaguars' perpetually depleted defensive front allowed at least two rushing scores to running backs in four straight games before facing the Raiders and holding them scoreless ... but not holding starter Josh Jacobs to under 100 total yards. With eight running backs notching at least 10 non-PPR Fantasy points on the Jags in their past six, it's pretty clear that Freeman should rake like he did two weeks ago versus Carolina (94 total yards and a touchdown).
New Orleans (11-3) at Tennessee (8-6)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Saints -3
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
OK, look, if I'm being completely honest, I am nervous about Tannehill playing well this week. I know he's been money (22-plus Fantasy points) in seven of his eight starts and particularly amazing (28-plus Fantasy points) in three of his past four. But this is genuinely his toughest or second-toughest matchup since taking over at midseason. It's true that the Saints pass defense has allowed two or more passing scores in their five games prior to last Monday, but only two of those five games resulted in a quarterback achieving more than 20 Fantasy points. Despite a number of injuries, the Saints proved on Monday they still have a tough defense that can limit opposing offenses. If not for Tannehill playing as spectacularly as he has, not to mention the lack of reliable quarterbacks beyond the big-name guys, he'd be a guy to avoid. I can't recommend that, especially since he figures to throw the ball 30-plus times, but don't be shocked if he barely finishes as a top-10 quarterback on Sunday.
Oakland (6-8) at L.A. Chargers (5-9)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -6.5
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
This feels like the perfect bounce-back spot for Rivers after getting creamed by the playoff-bound Vikings last week. He'll face a Raiders defense that collapsed last week in an emotional home finale at Oakland and now find themselves on the road in a meaningless game. Devoid of a consistent pass rush (just 29 sacks) and lacking quality pass defenders (their highest-graded cornerback is ranked 50th on Pro Football Focus), Rivers should be next in line to put up at least 21 Fantasy points, same as every passer the Raiders have faced in their past four games. Rivers has at least two touchdowns in six of his past seven against the Raiders and hopefully won't melt down for three interceptions like he did in their Week 10 Thursday night game. At the very least, Rivers' completion rate has been above 68% in each of his past three games, so he seems to be over his inaccuracy issues. He also has over 250 yards in four straight with 300 yards in three of those four. His DFS price tag screams must-buy (5,700 on DraftKings).
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams has maintained his role as a big-play receiver for the Bolts, hustling downfield and basically boxing out a defensive back for the ball with his 6-foot-3 frame. This isn't anything new from Williams, just that he's riding a wave of success with it lately. Combine that with a couple of touchdowns over the past two weeks and it spells out a chance for Fantasy managers to trust him in a favorable spot. The Raiders have allowed multiple scores to a receiver in each of their past two games -- two to A.J. Brown (shot plays) and two to Chris Conley (tall, big receiver). The only worry would be the Chargers having a dominating lead like they did at Jacksonville in Week 14, limiting the number of targets for Williams, but his 14-plus PPR/11-plus non-PPR points in each of his last three make him trustworthy.
OAK Oakland • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I am worried about a let-down game from Washington. He did come through against the Titans for a touchdown and a startling 43 yards on six receptions, but he also fell below 4.0 yards per carry (again) and wasn't particularly effective once the Raiders fell behind (nine touches, 43 total yards in the second half). And yeah, the Chargers did give up two touchdowns to Mike Boone last week, but they came when the score was lopsided; they did a much better job against Dalvin Cook last week and Leonard Fournette and Phillip Lindsay in the games prior. If this game feels like a Chargers romp, then Washington's unlikely to put together a good outing. Flex him if you wish but don't have strong expectations.
Detroit (3-10-1) at Denver (5-9)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -7
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I don't know what circle of hell you'd have to be stuck in to need Drew Lock for your Fantasy Super Bowl, but his matchup is pretty good, as is the matchup for tight end Noah Fant. Lock's played mostly well when he hasn't been in a snowstorm, connecting for multiple touchdowns in two games. I can't imagine the Lions pass rush complicating Lock's pocket nor the secondary ruffling his receivers' feathers (Courtland Sutton is a must-play), so the only way he doesn't have a decent game is if the Broncos opt to run a ton, which is possible. Fant tends to only be helpful in Fantasy when making splash plays, but that should be on the table against the Lions' fading secondary. He's the only Broncos pass catcher other than Sutton to catch more than one touchdown since Week 3. If you're not up to trusting them in your title game, consider them for DFS (Drew Lock is 5,600 on DraftKings, 7,300 on FanDuel; Fant is 3,700 on DraftKings, 5,900 on FanDuel).
Arizona (4-9-1) at Seattle (11-3)
4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Seahawks -9.5
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Drake snapped a four-game skid by crushing the Browns at home last week, only his second game this season where he had 10-plus non-PPR Fantasy points (both coming in Phoenix). In the past it's been tough running the ball on the Seahawks in Seattle, but not so this year. Pete Carroll's crew has allowed an opposing running back to score on them in four of their past five home games as well as five total in their past three overall. Seattle has also struggled with running backs in the passing game, yielding a gaudy 84% catch rate and 11.9 receiving average to backs in the past three weeks. The hunch is that Drake gets a little more work in the passing game than in his previous three matchups, but it's uncertain he'll see a big dose of carries. Before last week he averaged 13.0 per game under Kliff Kingsbury, all in losses. Starting him as a No. 2 running back is okay, but don't expect a monster game. I'd take him over Le'Veon Bell and Carlos Hyde, but not over Raheem Mostert, James Conner or Devin Singletary.
Dallas (7-7) at Philadelphia (7-7)
4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gallup's numbers cratered last week not because of his play but because the Cowboys actually blew an opponent out by running the ball really well with Ezekiel Elliott. What a concept! Sadly, it's probably a game plan they'll try to replicate in a must-win showdown with major playoff implications. Dak Prescott's shoulder could be a problem and Elliott is running hot, so we could see the Cowboys' approach change from what they've done most weeks. That will take targets away from Gallup unless they fall behind against the Eagles. Also, if the Cowboys do decide they need to throw, their best receiver isn't Gallup, it's Amari Cooper. Both could take advantage of the matchup, but Cooper is more likely to go off.
Kansas City (10-4) at Chicago (7-7)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Chiefs -6
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bears' burly rookie followed up consecutive games with a rushing average over 4.2 with a stinker below 3.0 against the Packers' weak run defense. He also got only 15 touches (14 carries) with a bunch of them resulting in a cloud of dust because the Bears didn't properly audible out of obvious bad run defense looks. What's going to happen when the Chiefs open up a two-score lead on the Bears? Montgomery will be an afterthought ... if he's not already. In a competitive game last week he played just 43% of the snaps, his lowest since Week 1. That includes just three fourth-quarter snaps. Tarik Cohen has more appeal in PPR.
Green Bay (11-3) at Minnesota (10-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Vikings -5.5
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Late-season games with major playoff implications is when Rodgers typically plays his best, but nothing has been typical about Rodgers' 2019 season. The Packers find themselves a run-centric team without a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams. It's made Rodgers less prolific than we're used to seeing. Case in point: He completed just 48% of his passes last week against Chicago and has been below 65% in five straight games. Rodgers also hasn't notched multiple touchdowns in five of his past six, getting below 300 yards in all of them. A lack of pass attempts and a lack of reliable receivers have contributed to that. And as bad as Minnesota's secondary has played this season, they've still held 10 quarterbacks to 20 Fantasy points or less this year. Rodgers was one of them, getting 18 Fantasy points back in Week 2. The future Hall of Famer has never bested 23 Fantasy points in Minnesota with Mike Zimmer calling the shots (five tries, getting hurt early in one of them).
Houston (9-5) at Tampa Bay (7-7)
Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Texans -3
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The story's the same for Fuller each week: Massive upside, massive downside. But any time the Texans figure to be in a high-scoring game, or a matchup where it's easier for them to throw than run, Fuller should at least be considered. Sure enough, both of those factors are in play this week: At least one team has scored 27 points in each of the last 12 Buccaneers' games, and the Texans routinely score in the 20s, plus Tampa Bay's run defense has been stellar while its pass defense has stunk. The seven targets Fuller had last week, including two deep shots and two end-zone targets, should be viewed as a positive. I'd give him a shot ahead of Kenny Golladay and Odell Beckham.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Last week, Perriman blew past Lions defenders for three scores (and got open a number of other times). The incredible run he's been on over his past three has included a 76% catch rate, eight receptions of 20-plus yards and four touchdowns. The Texans have allowed eight passing scores, over 300 yards per game and 13.6 yards per catch to wide receivers in their past three. This will be the first time in Perriman's pro career where he'll see a lot of double coverage, so there's a little hesitation in trusting him. But A.J. Brown, Noah Fant and Julian Edelman each had over 100 yards and a score over the Texans' past three, so they're clearly susceptible to explosive players who command targets. Expect one more good game from Perriman.
Buffalo (10-4) at New England (11-3)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Patriots -6.5
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Patriots will make it a point to take Brown away, something the Steelers didn't quite consistently do last week. Last Sunday night the Bills dinked and dunked with Brown, save for a pair of catches that went for 20-plus yards. It led to seven receptions, which is higher than the 4.6 per game we were used to seeing from Brown before Week 15. Brown got 11 targets against the Pats in Week 4 but totaled 69 yards on five receptions. Maybe he does a smidge better here, but don't count on him escaping disciplined coverage very often.
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
It's true that two of the past three quarterbacks to take on the Bills had 25-plus Fantasy points, but one was an MVP candidate (Dak Prescott) and the other will be the MVP (Lamar Jackson). They are two of only four passers to hit the 20-point mark on the Bills this year, something Brady did not do at Buffalo in Week 4. The Bills secondary is very strong and their pass rush isn't bad either, but their run defense does have some exploitable personnel. This seems like the time of year when the Patriots suddenly become a run-heavy unit. Brady's been above 20 Fantasy points in five of his past 16 games in Weeks 15 through 17.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman posted an uncharacteristic stat line last week, catching two passes for 9 yards. He also looked uncharacteristically bad running around against the Bengals, not easily separating from coverage, not cutting on a dime and not being on-time for a bunch of Brady's passes. Edelman's had shoulder and chest injuries for weeks but his knee appears to be his latest problem. That's not going to be enough to keep him out of the game, nor should it shrink his target share (he had five last week in a game Brady threw only 29 times in). But what this injury will do is keep Edelman from having a bunch of explosive plays, though the Bills typically play a type of zone defense that keeps explosive plays to a minimum anyway (only 29 pass plays of 20-plus yards allowed). It's enough to make Edelman a no-go in non-PPR, but even in PPR he'll need a huge dose of catches to retain his 16.5-point average.
L.A. Rams (8-6) at San Francisco (11-3)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Kyle Shanahan admitted last week that a conservative game plan combined with a better-than-expected Falcons pass rush hurt the 49ers' passing game (save for George Kittle, who was routinely single-covered). Try as he might to dial up the aggressiveness, the Rams defense is trickier to play against. Only once in his past three tries has Shanahan had a productive passing game involving his receivers -- Kittle has crushed L.A. every time. Now he has to contend with Jalen Ramsey on one side of the field and probably a double-team on the other side given the Rams' cornerback injuries. Samuel and Sanders both line up outside a bunch, so there's no telling how often one will get covered by Ramsey. What I do know is that Samuel has dropped four passes in his past three games and seen his target share shrink in three of his past four. But at least he's found the end zone -- Sanders has had four or fewer non-PPR Fantasy points in five of his past six contests. They both seem particularly risky given their quarterback's inconsistencies, their uncertain target share and the tough matchup. In the five games before their meltdown versus the Ravens, L.A. allowed one score to a receiver -- and they've given up just one touchdown to a wideout since then, too.
