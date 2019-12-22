Fantasy Football: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every Week 16 game

Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 87 REYDS 783 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 Kyle Shanahan admitted last week that a conservative game plan combined with a better-than-expected Falcons pass rush hurt the 49ers' passing game (save for George Kittle, who was routinely single-covered). Try as he might to dial up the aggressiveness, the Rams defense is trickier to play against. Only once in his past three tries has Shanahan had a productive passing game involving his receivers -- Kittle has crushed L.A. every time. Now he has to contend with Jalen Ramsey on one side of the field and probably a double-team on the other side given the Rams' cornerback injuries. Samuel and Sanders both line up outside a bunch, so there's no telling how often one will get covered by Ramsey. What I do know is that Samuel has dropped four passes in his past three games and seen his target share shrink in three of his past four. But at least he's found the end zone -- Sanders has had four or fewer non-PPR Fantasy points in five of his past six contests. They both seem particularly risky given their quarterback's inconsistencies, their uncertain target share and the tough matchup. In the five games before their meltdown versus the Ravens, L.A. allowed one score to a receiver -- and they've given up just one touchdown to a wideout since then, too.