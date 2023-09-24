Last week's Sunday morning newsletter opened with a simple question: "How confident can you actually be in starting Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon?" This week, we're facing pretty much the same question, as injuries at the running back position continue to dominate the conversation.
For what it's worth, I'm still pretty confident in Kelley as a starter, certainly more so than Dillon. Partially, that's because Austin Ekeler (ankle) has already been ruled out, while Aaron Jones (hamstring) is very much questionable after getting in two limited practices this week. However, I also just feel a bit more comfortable with Kelley in this Chargers offense, facing what should be a much easier matchup this week against the Vikings; Dillon's matchup against the Saints is a tougher one, and he was coming off the field more last week than Kelley even with Jones out.
Those aren't the only two injury situations to monitor, of course. One of the trickiest is Joe Burrow's calf, as he still hasn't been ruled out, and indeed reports indicate he may play this week. The problem is, he plays in the final game of the week against the Rams on Monday night, so we may not know if he's going until just about every other player is locked. I'm ranking Jake Browning as if he'll start, and even if Burrow plays, I think I'd rather just play Matthew Stafford and maybe even Baker Mayfield than take the risk of Burrow rushing back, struggling, and potentially even suffering a setback.
And I'm putting my money where my mouth is on that one: In one SuperFlex league, my only Monday night alternative to Burrow is Puka Nacua, and I'm not even going to sweat that one. Nacua is locked into that SuperFlex spot, and unless his oblique injury keeps him out unexpectedly, I'm just sticking with him there.
In the rest of this morning's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates from around the league for you, along with my updated rankings. Of course, we're sending this before inactives are in for the 1 pm games, so you might need more specific help. If so, go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.
In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 3 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 3 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:
Week 3 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Joe Burrow (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed session Wednesday. Per Saturday reports, Burrow was wearing a compression sleeve around his injured calf in Saturday's practice, but coach Zac Taylor simply said "we'll see" when asked about the star quarterback's chances of playing versus Los Angeles. Cincinnati also signed A.J. McCarron to its practice squad Saturday, potentially a sign Burrow is on the more undesirable side of questionable. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, the Fantasy outlook for the entire Bengals offense naturally suffers a downgrade with rookie undrafted free agent Jake Browning set to get the starting call.
- Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew, who's already served as an in-game replacement for Richardson in each of the rookie's first two games, will draw the start versus a Baltimore defense that will be missing multiple starters for the second straight week. Minshew has been effective while operating a familiar system in coach Shane Steichen's offense, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
- Bryce Young (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his stead, 13-year veteran Andy Dalton will take the reins of the offense against a Seattle defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards per game (325.0) through the first two games of the season.
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who played on 79 percent of the offensive snaps in Ekeler's stead versus the Titans in Week 2, will once again head up Los Angeles' ground attack, while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller are projected to serve in complementary roles. Ekeler's absence should also open up more targets overall, potentially benefiting the likes of Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett in the short-to-medium passing windows.
- Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices. If Jones is forced to miss a second straight game, AJ Dillon, who took 15 carries for 55 yards and recorded an 8-yard reception in Jones' stead as the Week 2 starter versus the Falcons, would be in line for another start, while rookie Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor – the latter notably called up from the practice squad for the second straight week – would be on hand for complementary work.
- Nick Chubb was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a serious knee injury in a Week 2 Monday night loss to the Steelers, but latest reports indicate the star running back may have suffered only a torn MCL and not a torn ACL as well. With Chubb sidelined the rest of the season, Kareem Hunt, operated as Chubb's primary backfield mate over the last four seasons, was signed earlier in the week and is slated to play in Sunday's game versus the Titans as a complementary back to Jerome Ford.
- David Montgomery (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Craig Reynolds and practice squad call-up Zonovan Knight are on hand to help complement rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who'll be in line for a bump in opportunity in his own right as the de facto No. 1 back versus Atlanta.
- Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Pacheco is expected to suit up and serve in his usual primary early-down role. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be in line to serve as the primary beneficiary if Pacheco were to have a setback or be limited.
- Jamaal Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four weeks at minimum. Alvin Kamara, whose season-opening three-game suspension concludes Monday, will be available to handle primary back duties beginning in Week 4, while rookie Kendre Miller, who's slated to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Packers and is in the RB2/3 discussion for this week after overcoming a preseason hamstring injury, will be in line to jump into the No. 2 role behind Kamara.
- Justice Hill (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran practice squad call-ups Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake are expected to complement projected primary early-down back Gus Edwards in Baltimore's ground attack versus Indianapolis.
- Kenneth Gainwell is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing the Week 2 win over the Vikings with a rib injury. With D'Andre Swift having posted a 175-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground versus Minnesota, Gainwell appears set to work as the clear No. 2 running back behind him while facing a Tampa Bay defense that's surrendered the third-fewest rushing yards per game (54.0) in the league through the first two weeks. Boston Scott is out with a concussion.
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but progressed from a missed Wednesday session to a limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is optimistic he'll be able to play versus Atlanta. If he were to reverse course or be limited, Jared Goff's overall Fantasy outlook would naturally be impacted negatively, but the prospects of Josh Reynolds (groin), Marvin Jones, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would all brighten due to the extra targets that would be available.
- Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Waddle's absence naturally carries significant impact for Miami's passing game as a whole, and pushes offseason addition Braxton Berrios into a No. 2 role versus Denver. Tyreek Hill will be in line to see a bump in his already massive volume, while River Cracraft and even tight end Durham Smythe could also see some residual benefits in the form of a couple of extra targets.
- Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session this week. Per Friday beat writer reports, Watson's one practice absence was part of a maintenance plan, and he could therefore suit up if he looks good in pregame workouts. However, if a third straight Watson absence to open the season does come to pass, Romeo Doubs would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed and rookie fifth-round selection Dontayvion Wicks, who already have three touchdowns between them in the first two games, would slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles.
- DK Metcalf (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to upgrade to a full practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Metcalf is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would serve as the starting wideout tandem for Geno Smith versus Carolina.
- Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Per beat writer reports, Rashod Bateman is expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role in Beckham's absence while impressive rookie Zay Flowers, who's produced a 13-140 line through his first two NFL games, will serve as Lamar Jackson's top wideout versus an Indianapolis defense that surrendered 287 passing yards per game in the first two weeks.
- DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns and went from a full practice Wednesday to missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who played against the Chargers in Week 2 despite not practicing all in the week leading up to the game, is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Cleveland, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.
- Puka Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after upgrading from a missed practice Thursday to limited sessions Friday and Saturday. As per Saturday beat writer reports, coach Sean McVay expects the standout rookie to play. If Nacua, who's racked up 25 receptions over his first two NFL games, were to reverse course, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek would all benefit from the abundance of extra targets that he'd leave behind.
- Josh Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but upgraded to a full practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. If Reynolds suits up as appears likely, he could be in for an elevated role if fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is sidelined or limited.
- Kadarius Toney (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Toney will be a true game-time decision. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, there will be more short-to-mid-range targets for the likes of Skyy Moore, while the likes of fellow wideouts Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice could also benefit.
- Jakobi Meyers is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing the Week 2 loss to the Bills while in concussion protocol. With Meyers – who recorded nine receptions, including two touchdowns, in his Week 1 Raiders debut as Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in that game – now back in action, Hunter Renfrow will return to his No. 3 role.
- Zay Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamal Agnew will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and even tight end Evan Engram could see a bump in targets. .
Tight ends
- Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, John Bates and Cole Turner are in line to handle the majority, if not all, of Washington's tight end work.
- Irv Smith (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. In his likely absence, Drew Sample is set to serve as Cincinnati's starting tight end.
- Will Dissly (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Colby Parkinson will be set to bump up into the No. 2 role behind Noah Fant.
Rankings Updates
These rankings account for all news updates as of 11 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 3.
- Justin Jefferson vs. LAC
- Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
- Tony Pollard @ARI
- Stefon Diggs @WAS
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. ATL
- Travis Kelce vs. CHI
- Josh Jacobs vs. PIT
- CeeDee Lamb @ARI
- Bijan Robinson @DET
- Derrick Henry @CLE
- Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen @MIN
- Calvin Ridley vs. HOU
- Travis Etienne vs. HOU
- A.J. Brown @TB
- Jahmyr Gibbs vs. ATL
- Davante Adams vs. PIT
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAR
- Chris Olave @GB
- Raheem Mostert vs. DEN
- Devonta Smith @TB
- Puka Nacua @CIN
- Kyren Williams @CIN
- Miles Sanders @SEA
- Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
- D'Andre Swift @TB
- Joshua Kelley @MIN
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- Mike Williams @MIN
- Rachaad White vs. PHI
- TJ Hockenson vs. LAC
- Zack Moss @BAL
- Joe Mixon vs. LAR
- Amari Cooper vs. TEN
- Michael Pittman @BAL
- James Conner vs. DAL
- Jerry Jeudy @MIA
- Terry McLaurin vs. BUF
- Mark Andrews vs. IND
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- James Cook @WAS
- DeAndre Hopkins @CLE
- Mike Evans vs. PHI
- Chris Godwin vs. PHI
- Javonte Williams @MIA
- Jerome Ford vs. TEN
- Nico Collins @JAX
- Najee Harris @LV
- Kendre Miller @GB
- Alexander Mattison vs. LAC
- Tee Higgins vs. LAR
- Christian Kirk vs. HOU
- Dameon Pierce @JAX
- Michael Thomas @GB
- D.J. Moore @KC
- George Pickens @LV
- Dallas Goedert @TB
- Breece Hall vs. NE
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. BUF
- Garrett Wilson vs. NE
- Jordan Addison vs. LAC
- Jakobi Meyers vs. PIT
- Drake London @DET
- Marquise Brown vs. DAL
- Jahan Dotson vs. BUF
- Zay Flowers vs. IND
- Tutu Atwell @CIN
- Tank Dell @JAX
- AJ Dillon vs. NO
- Gabe Davis @WAS
- Courtland Sutton @MIA
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. CAR
- Justice Hill vs. IND
- Kendrick Bourne @NYJ
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYJ
- KJ Osborn vs. LAC
- Elijah Moore vs. TEN
- Sam LaPorta vs. ATL
- Josh Reynolds vs. ATL
- Romeo Doubs vs. NO
- Evan Engram vs. HOU
- Gus Edwards vs. IND
- Robert Woods @JAX
- Isiah Pacheco vs. CHI
- Van Jefferson @CIN
- Dalvin Cook vs. NE
- Jaylen Warren @LV
- Curtis Samuel vs. BUF
- David Njoku vs. TEN
- Adam Thielen @SEA
- Kyle Pitts @DET
- Treylon Burks @CLE
- Zach Ertz vs. DAL
- Tyler Allgeier @DET
- Khalil Herbert @KC
- Skyy Moore vs. CHI
- Antonio Gibson vs. BUF
- Dalton Kincaid @WAS
- Kenneth Gainwell @TB
- Craig Reynolds vs. ATL
- Juwan Johnson @GB
- Gerald Everett @MIN
- Hunter Henry @NYJ
- Rashid Shaheed @GB
- Pat Freiermuth @LV
- Josh Downs @BAL
- Luke Musgrave vs. NO
- Isaiah Spiller @MIN
- Samaje Perine @MIA
- Cole Kmet @KC
- Tyler Higbee @CIN
- Hayden Hurst @SEA
- Chuba Hubbard @SEA
- Adam Trautman @MIA
- Allen Robinson @LV
- Braxton Berrios vs. DEN
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TEN
- Jayden Reed vs. NO
- Terrace Marshall @SEA
- Calvin Austin @LV
- Durham Smythe vs. DEN
- Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE
- Ezekiel Elliott @NYJ
- Jonathan Mingo @SEA
- Cade Otton vs. PHI
- Kadarius Toney vs. CHI
- Rashod Bateman vs. IND
- Eric Ezukanma vs. DEN
- Darnell Mooney @KC
- Alec Pierce @BAL
- Rondale Moore vs. DAL
- Allen Lazard vs. NE
- Michael Wilson vs. DAL
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. CHI
- Rashee Rice vs. CHI
- Jerick McKinnon vs. CHI
- DeVante Parker @NYJ
- Jake Ferguson @ARI
- Devin Singletary @JAX
- Quentin Johnston @MIN