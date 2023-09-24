New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Last week's Sunday morning newsletter opened with a simple question: "How confident can you actually be in starting Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon?" This week, we're facing pretty much the same question, as injuries at the running back position continue to dominate the conversation.

For what it's worth, I'm still pretty confident in Kelley as a starter, certainly more so than Dillon. Partially, that's because Austin Ekeler (ankle) has already been ruled out, while Aaron Jones (hamstring) is very much questionable after getting in two limited practices this week. However, I also just feel a bit more comfortable with Kelley in this Chargers offense, facing what should be a much easier matchup this week against the Vikings; Dillon's matchup against the Saints is a tougher one, and he was coming off the field more last week than Kelley even with Jones out.

Those aren't the only two injury situations to monitor, of course. One of the trickiest is Joe Burrow's calf, as he still hasn't been ruled out, and indeed reports indicate he may play this week. The problem is, he plays in the final game of the week against the Rams on Monday night, so we may not know if he's going until just about every other player is locked. I'm ranking Jake Browning as if he'll start, and even if Burrow plays, I think I'd rather just play Matthew Stafford and maybe even Baker Mayfield than take the risk of Burrow rushing back, struggling, and potentially even suffering a setback. 

And I'm putting my money where my mouth is on that one: In one SuperFlex league, my only Monday night alternative to Burrow is Puka Nacua, and I'm not even going to sweat that one. Nacua is locked into that SuperFlex spot, and unless his oblique injury keeps him out unexpectedly, I'm just sticking with him there. 

In the rest of this morning's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates from around the league for you, along with my updated rankings. Of course, we're sending this before inactives are in for the 1 pm games, so you might need more specific help. If so, go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 3 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 3 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 3 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Joe Burrow (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed session Wednesday. Per Saturday reports, Burrow was wearing a compression sleeve around his injured calf in Saturday's practice, but coach Zac Taylor simply said "we'll see" when asked about the star quarterback's chances of playing versus Los Angeles. Cincinnati also signed A.J. McCarron to its practice squad Saturday, potentially a sign Burrow is on the more undesirable side of questionable. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, the Fantasy outlook for the entire Bengals offense naturally suffers a downgrade with rookie undrafted free agent Jake Browning set to get the starting call.
  • Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew, who's already served as an in-game replacement for Richardson in each of the rookie's first two games, will draw the start versus a Baltimore defense that will be missing multiple starters for the second straight week. Minshew has been effective while operating a familiar system in coach Shane Steichen's offense, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
  • Bryce Young (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his stead, 13-year veteran Andy Dalton will take the reins of the offense against a Seattle defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards per game (325.0) through the first two games of the season.
  • For further injury updates, check out our updating Week 3 inactives blog.

Running backs

  • Austin Ekeler (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who played on 79 percent of the offensive snaps in Ekeler's stead versus the Titans in Week 2, will once again head up Los Angeles' ground attack, while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller are projected to serve in complementary roles. Ekeler's absence should also open up more targets overall, potentially benefiting the likes of Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett in the short-to-medium passing windows.  
  • Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices. If Jones is forced to miss a second straight game, AJ Dillon, who took 15 carries for 55 yards and recorded an 8-yard reception in Jones' stead as the Week 2 starter versus the Falcons, would be in line for another start, while rookie Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor – the latter notably called up from the practice squad for the second straight week – would be on hand for complementary work.  
  • Nick Chubb was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a serious knee injury in a Week 2 Monday night loss to the Steelers, but latest reports indicate the star running back may have suffered only a torn MCL and not a torn ACL as well. With Chubb sidelined the rest of the season, Kareem Hunt, operated as Chubb's primary backfield mate over the last four seasons, was signed earlier in the week and is slated to play in Sunday's game versus the Titans as a complementary back to Jerome Ford.
  • David Montgomery (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Craig Reynolds and practice squad call-up Zonovan Knight are on hand to help complement rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who'll be in line for a bump in opportunity in his own right as the de facto No. 1 back versus Atlanta.
  • Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Pacheco is expected to suit up and serve in his usual primary early-down role. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be in line to serve as the primary beneficiary if Pacheco were to have a setback or be limited.
  • Jamaal Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four weeks at minimum. Alvin Kamara, whose season-opening three-game suspension concludes Monday, will be available to handle primary back duties beginning in Week 4, while rookie Kendre Miller, who's slated to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Packers and is in the RB2/3 discussion for this week after overcoming a preseason hamstring injury, will be in line to jump into the No. 2 role behind Kamara.
  • Justice Hill (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran practice squad call-ups Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake are expected to complement projected primary early-down back Gus Edwards in Baltimore's ground attack versus Indianapolis.
  • Kenneth Gainwell is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing the Week 2 win over the Vikings with a rib injury. With D'Andre Swift having posted a 175-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground versus Minnesota, Gainwell appears set to work as the clear No. 2 running back behind him while facing a Tampa Bay defense that's surrendered the third-fewest rushing yards per game (54.0) in the league through the first two weeks. Boston Scott is out with a concussion. 

Wide receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but progressed from a missed Wednesday session to a limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is optimistic he'll be able to play versus Atlanta. If he were to reverse course or be limited, Jared Goff's overall Fantasy outlook would naturally be impacted negatively, but the prospects of Josh Reynolds (groin), Marvin Jones, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would all brighten due to the extra targets that would be available.
  • Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Waddle's absence naturally carries significant impact for Miami's passing game as a whole, and pushes offseason addition Braxton Berrios into a No. 2 role versus Denver. Tyreek Hill will be in line to see a bump in his already massive volume, while River Cracraft and even tight end Durham Smythe could also see some residual benefits in the form of a couple of extra targets.
  • Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session this week. Per Friday beat writer reports, Watson's one practice absence was part of a maintenance plan, and he could therefore suit up if he looks good in pregame workouts. However, if a third straight Watson absence to open the season does come to pass, Romeo Doubs would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed and rookie fifth-round selection Dontayvion Wicks, who already have three touchdowns between them in the first two games, would slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles.
  • DK Metcalf (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to upgrade to a full practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Metcalf is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would serve as the starting wideout tandem for Geno Smith versus Carolina.
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Per beat writer reports, Rashod Bateman is expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role in Beckham's absence while impressive rookie Zay Flowers, who's produced a 13-140 line through his first two NFL games, will serve as Lamar Jackson's top wideout versus an Indianapolis defense that surrendered 287 passing yards per game in the first two weeks.
  • DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns and went from a full practice Wednesday to missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who played against the Chargers in Week 2 despite not practicing all in the week leading up to the game, is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Cleveland, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.
  • Puka Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after upgrading from a missed practice Thursday to limited sessions Friday and Saturday. As per Saturday beat writer reports, coach Sean McVay expects the standout rookie to play. If Nacua, who's racked up 25 receptions over his first two NFL games, were to reverse course, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek would all benefit from the abundance of extra targets that he'd leave behind.
  • Josh Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but upgraded to a full practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. If Reynolds suits up as appears likely, he could be in for an elevated role if fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is sidelined or limited.
  • Kadarius Toney (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Toney will be a true game-time decision. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, there will be more short-to-mid-range targets for the likes of Skyy Moore, while the likes of fellow wideouts Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice could also benefit.
  • Jakobi Meyers is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing the Week 2 loss to the Bills while in concussion protocol. With Meyers – who recorded nine receptions, including two touchdowns, in his Week 1 Raiders debut as Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in that game – now back in action, Hunter Renfrow will return to his No. 3 role.
  • Zay Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamal Agnew will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and even tight end Evan Engram could see a bump in targets. .

Tight ends

  • Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, John Bates and Cole Turner are in line to handle the majority, if not all, of Washington's tight end work.
  • Irv Smith (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. In his likely absence, Drew Sample is set to serve as Cincinnati's starting tight end.
  • Will Dissly (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Colby Parkinson will be set to bump up into the No. 2 role behind Noah Fant.

Rankings Updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 11 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 3

QB Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. CHI
  2. Josh Allen @WAS
  3. Jalen Hurts @TB
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. IND
  5. Justin Herbert @MIN
  6. Tua Tagovailoa vs. DEN
  7. Trevor Lawrence vs. HOU
  8. Justin Fields @KC
  9. Geno Smith vs. CAR
  10. Kirk Cousins vs. LAC
  11. Dak Prescott @ARI
  12. Deshaun Watson vs. TEN
  13. Matthew Stafford @CIN
  14. Jared Goff vs. ATL
  15. Sam Howell vs. BUF
  16. Gardner Minshew @BAL
  17. Russell Wilson @MIA
  18. Mac Jones @NYJ
  19. C.J. Stroud @JAX
  20. Ryan Tannehill @CLE
  21. Kenny Pickett @LV
  22. Derek Carr @GB
  23. Jordan Love vs. NO
  24. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. PIT
  25. Baker Mayfield vs. PHI
  26. Andy Dalton @SEA
  27. Joshua Dobbs vs. DAL
  28. Desmond RIdder @DET
  29. Zach Wilson vs. NE
  30. Jake Browning vs. LAR

RB Rankings

  1. Tony Pollard @ARI
  2. Josh Jacobs vs. PIT
  3. Bijan Robinson @DET
  4. Derrick Henry @CLE
  5. Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
  6. Travis Etienne vs. HOU
  7. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. ATL
  8. Kyren Williams @CIN
  9. Miles Sanders @SEA
  10. Raheem Mostert vs. DEN
  11. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  12. D'Andre Swift @TB
  13. Joshua Kelley @MIN
  14. Rachaad White vs. PHI
  15. Zack Moss @BAL
  16. Joe Mixon vs. LAR
  17. James Conner vs. DAL
  18. James Cook @WAS
  19. Javonte Williams @MIA
  20. Jerome Ford vs. TEN
  21. Najee Harris @LV
  22. Kendre Miller @GB
  23. Alexander Mattison vs. LAC
  24. Dameon Pierce @JAX
  25. Breece Hall vs. NE
  26. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. BUF
  27. AJ Dillon vs. NO
  28. Justice Hill vs. IND
  29. Gus Edwards vs. IND
  30. Isiah Pacheco vs. CHI
  31. Dalvin Cook vs. NE
  32. Jaylen Warren @LV
  33. Tyler Allgeier @DET
  34. Khalil Herbert @KC
  35. Antonio Gibson vs. BUF
  36. Kenneth Gainwell @TB
  37. Craig Reynolds vs. ATL
  38. Isaiah Spiller @MIN
  39. Samaje Perine @MIA
  40. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  41. Ezekiel Elliott @NYJ
  42. Jerick McKinnon vs. CHI
  43. Devin Singletary @JAX
  44. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. CHI
  45. Tyjae Spears @CLE
  46. Roschon Johnson @KC
  47. Kareem Hunt vs. TEN
  48. Melvin Gordon vs. IND
  49. Tony Jones @GB
  50. Zach Charbonnet vs. CAR
  51. Sean Tucker vs. PHI
  52. Devone Achane vs. DEN
  53. Tank Bigsby vs. HOU
  54. Pierre Strong vs. TEN
  55. Ty Chandler vs. LAC
  56. Patrick Taylor vs. NO
  57. Damien Harris @WAS
  58. Ameer Abdullah vs. PIT
  59. Rico Dowdle @ARI
  60. Chris Evans vs. LAR

WR Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. LAC
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
  3. Stefon Diggs @WAS
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. ATL
  5. CeeDee Lamb @ARI
  6. Keenan Allen @MIN
  7. Calvin Ridley vs. HOU
  8. A.J. Brown @TB
  9. Davante Adams vs. PIT
  10. Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAR
  11. Chris Olave @GB
  12. Devonta Smith @TB
  13. Puka Nacua @CIN
  14. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  15. Mike Williams @MIN
  16. Amari Cooper vs. TEN
  17. Michael Pittman @BAL
  18. Jerry Jeudy @MIA
  19. Terry McLaurin vs. BUF
  20. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  21. DeAndre Hopkins @CLE
  22. Mike Evans vs. PHI
  23. Chris Godwin vs. PHI
  24. Nico Collins @JAX
  25. Tee Higgins vs. LAR
  26. Christian Kirk vs. HOU
  27. Michael Thomas @GB
  28. D.J. Moore @KC
  29. George Pickens @LV
  30. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  31. Jordan Addison vs. LAC
  32. Jakobi Meyers vs. PIT
  33. Drake London @DET
  34. Marquise Brown vs. DAL
  35. Jahan Dotson vs. BUF
  36. Zay Flowers vs. IND
  37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. CAR
  38. Tutu Atwell @CIN
  39. Tank Dell @JAX
  40. Gabe Davis @WAS
  41. Courtland Sutton @MIA
  42. Kendrick Bourne @NYJ
  43. JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYJ
  44. KJ Osborn vs. LAC
  45. Elijah Moore vs. TEN
  46. Josh Reynolds vs. ATL
  47. Romeo Doubs vs. NO
  48. Robert Woods @JAX
  49. Van Jefferson @CIN
  50. Curtis Samuel vs. BUF
  51. Adam Thielen @SEA
  52. Treylon Burks @CLE
  53. Skyy Moore vs. CHI
  54. Rashid Shaheed @GB
  55. Josh Downs @BAL
  56. Allen Robinson @LV
  57. Braxton Berrios vs. DEN
  58. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TEN
  59. Jayden Reed vs. NO
  60. Terrace Marshall @SEA
  61. Calvin Austin @LV
  62. Jonathan Mingo @SEA
  63. Kadarius Toney vs. CHI
  64. Rashod Bateman vs. IND
  65. Eric Ezukanma vs. DEN
  66. Darnell Mooney @KC
  67. Alec Pierce @BAL
  68. Rondale Moore vs. DAL
  69. Allen Lazard vs. NE
  70. Michael Wilson vs. DAL
  71. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. CHI
  72. Rashee Rice vs. CHI
  73. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  74. Quentin Johnston @MIN
  75. Tyler Boyd vs. LAR

TE Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. CHI
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. LAC
  3. Mark Andrews vs. IND
  4. Dallas Goedert @TB
  5. Sam LaPorta vs. ATL
  6. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  7. David Njoku vs. TEN
  8. Kyle Pitts @DET
  9. Zach Ertz vs. DAL
  10. Dalton Kincaid @WAS
  11. Juwan Johnson @GB
  12. Gerald Everett @MIN
  13. Hunter Henry @NYJ
  14. Pat Freiermuth @LV
  15. Luke Musgrave vs. NO
  16. Cole Kmet @KC
  17. Tyler Higbee @CIN
  18. Hayden Hurst @SEA
  19. Adam Trautman @MIA
  20. Durham Smythe vs. DEN
  21. Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE
  22. Cade Otton vs. PHI
  23. Jake Ferguson @ARI
  24. Dalton Schultz @JAX

Flex Top-150 

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. LAC
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
  3. Tony Pollard @ARI
  4. Stefon Diggs @WAS
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. ATL
  6. Travis Kelce vs. CHI
  7. Josh Jacobs vs. PIT
  8. CeeDee Lamb @ARI
  9. Bijan Robinson @DET
  10. Derrick Henry @CLE
  11. Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
  12. Keenan Allen @MIN
  13. Calvin Ridley vs. HOU
  14. Travis Etienne vs. HOU
  15. A.J. Brown @TB
  16. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. ATL
  17. Davante Adams vs. PIT
  18. Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAR
  19. Chris Olave @GB
  20. Raheem Mostert vs. DEN
  21. Devonta Smith @TB
  22. Puka Nacua @CIN
  23. Kyren Williams @CIN
  24. Miles Sanders @SEA
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  26. D'Andre Swift @TB
  27. Joshua Kelley @MIN
  28. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  29. Mike Williams @MIN
  30. Rachaad White vs. PHI
  31. TJ Hockenson vs. LAC
  32. Zack Moss @BAL
  33. Joe Mixon vs. LAR
  34. Amari Cooper vs. TEN
  35. Michael Pittman @BAL
  36. James Conner vs. DAL
  37. Jerry Jeudy @MIA
  38. Terry McLaurin vs. BUF
  39. Mark Andrews vs. IND
  40. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  41. James Cook @WAS
  42. DeAndre Hopkins @CLE
  43. Mike Evans vs. PHI
  44. Chris Godwin vs. PHI
  45. Javonte Williams @MIA
  46. Jerome Ford vs. TEN
  47. Nico Collins @JAX
  48. Najee Harris @LV
  49. Kendre Miller @GB
  50. Alexander Mattison vs. LAC
  51. Tee Higgins vs. LAR
  52. Christian Kirk vs. HOU
  53. Dameon Pierce @JAX
  54. Michael Thomas @GB
  55. D.J. Moore @KC
  56. George Pickens @LV
  57. Dallas Goedert @TB
  58. Breece Hall vs. NE
  59. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. BUF
  60. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  61. Jordan Addison vs. LAC
  62. Jakobi Meyers vs. PIT
  63. Drake London @DET
  64. Marquise Brown vs. DAL
  65. Jahan Dotson vs. BUF
  66. Zay Flowers vs. IND
  67. Tutu Atwell @CIN
  68. Tank Dell @JAX
  69. AJ Dillon vs. NO
  70. Gabe Davis @WAS
  71. Courtland Sutton @MIA
  72. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. CAR
  73. Justice Hill vs. IND
  74. Kendrick Bourne @NYJ
  75. JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYJ
  76. KJ Osborn vs. LAC
  77. Elijah Moore vs. TEN
  78. Sam LaPorta vs. ATL
  79. Josh Reynolds vs. ATL
  80. Romeo Doubs vs. NO
  81. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  82. Gus Edwards vs. IND
  83. Robert Woods @JAX
  84. Isiah Pacheco vs. CHI
  85. Van Jefferson @CIN
  86. Dalvin Cook vs. NE
  87. Jaylen Warren @LV
  88. Curtis Samuel vs. BUF
  89. David Njoku vs. TEN
  90. Adam Thielen @SEA
  91. Kyle Pitts @DET
  92. Treylon Burks @CLE
  93. Zach Ertz vs. DAL
  94. Tyler Allgeier @DET
  95. Khalil Herbert @KC
  96. Skyy Moore vs. CHI
  97. Antonio Gibson vs. BUF
  98. Dalton Kincaid @WAS
  99. Kenneth Gainwell @TB
  100. Craig Reynolds vs. ATL
  101. Juwan Johnson @GB
  102. Gerald Everett @MIN
  103. Hunter Henry @NYJ
  104. Rashid Shaheed @GB
  105. Pat Freiermuth @LV
  106. Josh Downs @BAL
  107. Luke Musgrave vs. NO
  108. Isaiah Spiller @MIN
  109. Samaje Perine @MIA
  110. Cole Kmet @KC
  111. Tyler Higbee @CIN
  112. Hayden Hurst @SEA
  113. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  114. Adam Trautman @MIA
  115. Allen Robinson @LV
  116. Braxton Berrios vs. DEN
  117. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TEN
  118. Jayden Reed vs. NO
  119. Terrace Marshall @SEA
  120. Calvin Austin @LV
  121. Durham Smythe vs. DEN
  122. Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE
  123. Ezekiel Elliott @NYJ
  124. Jonathan Mingo @SEA
  125. Cade Otton vs. PHI
  126. Kadarius Toney vs. CHI
  127. Rashod Bateman vs. IND
  128. Eric Ezukanma vs. DEN
  129. Darnell Mooney @KC
  130. Alec Pierce @BAL
  131. Rondale Moore vs. DAL
  132. Allen Lazard vs. NE
  133. Michael Wilson vs. DAL
  134. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. CHI
  135. Rashee Rice vs. CHI
  136. Jerick McKinnon vs. CHI
  137. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  138. Jake Ferguson @ARI
  139. Devin Singletary @JAX
  140. Quentin Johnston @MIN