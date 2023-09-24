Last week's Sunday morning newsletter opened with a simple question: "How confident can you actually be in starting Joshua Kelley and AJ Dillon?" This week, we're facing pretty much the same question, as injuries at the running back position continue to dominate the conversation.

For what it's worth, I'm still pretty confident in Kelley as a starter, certainly more so than Dillon. Partially, that's because Austin Ekeler (ankle) has already been ruled out, while Aaron Jones (hamstring) is very much questionable after getting in two limited practices this week. However, I also just feel a bit more comfortable with Kelley in this Chargers offense, facing what should be a much easier matchup this week against the Vikings; Dillon's matchup against the Saints is a tougher one, and he was coming off the field more last week than Kelley even with Jones out.

Those aren't the only two injury situations to monitor, of course. One of the trickiest is Joe Burrow's calf, as he still hasn't been ruled out, and indeed reports indicate he may play this week. The problem is, he plays in the final game of the week against the Rams on Monday night, so we may not know if he's going until just about every other player is locked. I'm ranking Jake Browning as if he'll start, and even if Burrow plays, I think I'd rather just play Matthew Stafford and maybe even Baker Mayfield than take the risk of Burrow rushing back, struggling, and potentially even suffering a setback.

And I'm putting my money where my mouth is on that one: In one SuperFlex league, my only Monday night alternative to Burrow is Puka Nacua, and I'm not even going to sweat that one. Nacua is locked into that SuperFlex spot, and unless his oblique injury keeps him out unexpectedly, I'm just sticking with him there.

In the rest of this morning's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates from around the league for you, along with my updated rankings. Of course, we're sending this before inactives are in for the 1 pm games, so you might need more specific help. If so, go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 3 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 3 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed session Wednesday. Per Saturday reports, Burrow was wearing a compression sleeve around his injured calf in Saturday's practice, but coach Zac Taylor simply said "we'll see" when asked about the star quarterback's chances of playing versus Los Angeles. Cincinnati also signed A.J. McCarron to its practice squad Saturday, potentially a sign Burrow is on the more undesirable side of questionable. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, the Fantasy outlook for the entire Bengals offense naturally suffers a downgrade with rookie undrafted free agent Jake Browning set to get the starting call.

Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew, who's already served as an in-game replacement for Richardson in each of the rookie's first two games, will draw the start versus a Baltimore defense that will be missing multiple starters for the second straight week. Minshew has been effective while operating a familiar system in coach Shane Steichen's offense, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Bryce Young (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his stead, 13-year veteran Andy Dalton will take the reins of the offense against a Seattle defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards per game (325.0) through the first two games of the season.

For further injury updates, check out our updating Week 3 inactives blog.

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, John Bates and Cole Turner are in line to handle the majority, if not all, of Washington's tight end work.

Irv Smith (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. In his likely absence, Drew Sample is set to serve as Cincinnati's starting tight end.

Will Dissly (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Colby Parkinson will be set to bump up into the No. 2 role behind Noah Fant.

Rankings Updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 11 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 3.

Patrick Mahomes vs. CHI Josh Allen @WAS Jalen Hurts @TB Lamar Jackson vs. IND Justin Herbert @MIN Tua Tagovailoa vs. DEN Trevor Lawrence vs. HOU Justin Fields @KC Geno Smith vs. CAR Kirk Cousins vs. LAC Dak Prescott @ARI Deshaun Watson vs. TEN Matthew Stafford @CIN Jared Goff vs. ATL Sam Howell vs. BUF Gardner Minshew @BAL Russell Wilson @MIA Mac Jones @NYJ C.J. Stroud @JAX Ryan Tannehill @CLE Kenny Pickett @LV Derek Carr @GB Jordan Love vs. NO Jimmy Garoppolo vs. PIT Baker Mayfield vs. PHI Andy Dalton @SEA Joshua Dobbs vs. DAL Desmond RIdder @DET Zach Wilson vs. NE Jake Browning vs. LAR

Tony Pollard @ARI Josh Jacobs vs. PIT Bijan Robinson @DET Derrick Henry @CLE Kenneth Walker vs. CAR Travis Etienne vs. HOU Jahmyr Gibbs vs. ATL Kyren Williams @CIN Miles Sanders @SEA Raheem Mostert vs. DEN Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ D'Andre Swift @TB Joshua Kelley @MIN Rachaad White vs. PHI Zack Moss @BAL Joe Mixon vs. LAR James Conner vs. DAL James Cook @WAS Javonte Williams @MIA Jerome Ford vs. TEN Najee Harris @LV Kendre Miller @GB Alexander Mattison vs. LAC Dameon Pierce @JAX Breece Hall vs. NE Brian Robinson Jr. vs. BUF AJ Dillon vs. NO Justice Hill vs. IND Gus Edwards vs. IND Isiah Pacheco vs. CHI Dalvin Cook vs. NE Jaylen Warren @LV Tyler Allgeier @DET Khalil Herbert @KC Antonio Gibson vs. BUF Kenneth Gainwell @TB Craig Reynolds vs. ATL Isaiah Spiller @MIN Samaje Perine @MIA Chuba Hubbard @SEA Ezekiel Elliott @NYJ Jerick McKinnon vs. CHI Devin Singletary @JAX Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. CHI Tyjae Spears @CLE Roschon Johnson @KC Kareem Hunt vs. TEN Melvin Gordon vs. IND Tony Jones @GB Zach Charbonnet vs. CAR Sean Tucker vs. PHI Devone Achane vs. DEN Tank Bigsby vs. HOU Pierre Strong vs. TEN Ty Chandler vs. LAC Patrick Taylor vs. NO Damien Harris @WAS Ameer Abdullah vs. PIT Rico Dowdle @ARI Chris Evans vs. LAR

Justin Jefferson vs. LAC Tyreek Hill vs. DEN Stefon Diggs @WAS Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. ATL CeeDee Lamb @ARI Keenan Allen @MIN Calvin Ridley vs. HOU A.J. Brown @TB Davante Adams vs. PIT Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAR Chris Olave @GB Devonta Smith @TB Puka Nacua @CIN Tyler Lockett vs. CAR Mike Williams @MIN Amari Cooper vs. TEN Michael Pittman @BAL Jerry Jeudy @MIA Terry McLaurin vs. BUF DK Metcalf vs. CAR DeAndre Hopkins @CLE Mike Evans vs. PHI Chris Godwin vs. PHI Nico Collins @JAX Tee Higgins vs. LAR Christian Kirk vs. HOU Michael Thomas @GB D.J. Moore @KC George Pickens @LV Garrett Wilson vs. NE Jordan Addison vs. LAC Jakobi Meyers vs. PIT Drake London @DET Marquise Brown vs. DAL Jahan Dotson vs. BUF Zay Flowers vs. IND Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. CAR Tutu Atwell @CIN Tank Dell @JAX Gabe Davis @WAS Courtland Sutton @MIA Kendrick Bourne @NYJ JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYJ KJ Osborn vs. LAC Elijah Moore vs. TEN Josh Reynolds vs. ATL Romeo Doubs vs. NO Robert Woods @JAX Van Jefferson @CIN Curtis Samuel vs. BUF Adam Thielen @SEA Treylon Burks @CLE Skyy Moore vs. CHI Rashid Shaheed @GB Josh Downs @BAL Allen Robinson @LV Braxton Berrios vs. DEN Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TEN Jayden Reed vs. NO Terrace Marshall @SEA Calvin Austin @LV Jonathan Mingo @SEA Kadarius Toney vs. CHI Rashod Bateman vs. IND Eric Ezukanma vs. DEN Darnell Mooney @KC Alec Pierce @BAL Rondale Moore vs. DAL Allen Lazard vs. NE Michael Wilson vs. DAL Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. CHI Rashee Rice vs. CHI DeVante Parker @NYJ Quentin Johnston @MIN Tyler Boyd vs. LAR

Travis Kelce vs. CHI TJ Hockenson vs. LAC Mark Andrews vs. IND Dallas Goedert @TB Sam LaPorta vs. ATL Evan Engram vs. HOU David Njoku vs. TEN Kyle Pitts @DET Zach Ertz vs. DAL Dalton Kincaid @WAS Juwan Johnson @GB Gerald Everett @MIN Hunter Henry @NYJ Pat Freiermuth @LV Luke Musgrave vs. NO Cole Kmet @KC Tyler Higbee @CIN Hayden Hurst @SEA Adam Trautman @MIA Durham Smythe vs. DEN Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE Cade Otton vs. PHI Jake Ferguson @ARI Dalton Schultz @JAX

Flex Top-150