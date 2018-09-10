Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 2: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.



Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 2. One we'll give away: Ravens wide receiver John Brown.



"There was a lot of buzz about how good Brown looked in training camp, and he had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in his Baltimore debut," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Those numbers might have been even better if the Ravens hadn't shown some mercy and basically shut down the passing attack in the latter stages of their Week 1 massacre of the Bills. It's still all systems go for Brown now that he's finally healthy after numerous medical obstacles the past couple of years."



Another player he's all over entering Week 2: Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon.



"Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury puts his availability in jeopardy for Week 2 and perhaps beyond, temporarily leaving Yeldon as the top running back in a run-heavy offense," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Yeldon had 14-51-0 rushing and 3-18-1 receiving in Jacksonville's opener and could carry a heavy load against the Patriots this week."



Fitzmaurice is also recommending a quarterback who "is the preferred streamer of the week in leagues where he's available." Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.



So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 2? And which free agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 2, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.