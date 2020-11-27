It's not exactly breaking news that Fantasy managers need to plan to be without Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins on Sunday. With his production, you could argue we've been without Ingram all season long. But with Lamar Jackson's positive test, we have to at least consider the possibility we'll be without Gus Edwards and James Conner as well.

If the Ravens and Steelers play, both Edwards and Conner are No. 2 running backs. But as of Friday afternoon that feels like a big if. Fortunately for Fantasy managers, there are several backs available on the waiver wire we project for large roles. The first is our old friend Frank Gore.

As Adrian Peterson showed on Thanksgiving, age is not a good enough reason to avoid a player. Gore has double-digit carries in all but two games this season, and with Lamical Perine on IR, Gore should be closer to 20 carries than 10. His matchup isn't a good one, but with that type of volume, Gore is a borderline top-30 back this week.

If you can't land Gore, the next best option may be determined by injury reports. If Giovani Bernard is out, Samaje Perine would be projected for a big workload against the Giants. If Josh Jacobs can't go, Devontae Booker would be a borderline must-start back. Brian Hill would find himself in the Gore range if Todd Gurley is out. If Austin Ekeler is out, Joshua Kelley would be flexish against a bad Bills defense.

If you don't want to wait on the injury news, the next best bet would be touchdown-or-bust backs like Alexander Mattison and Malcolm Brown.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are likely to be out for Week 12:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 19.1 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 31 REYDS 275 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 202 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 25 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5

RB Preview Numbers to know

22.9 -- Derrick Henry is averaging 22.9 rush attempts per game.

-- Derrick Henry is averaging 22.9 rush attempts per game. 101.1 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 total yards per game.

-- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 total yards per game. 0 -- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch.

-- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch. 9 -- James White had nine targets in Week 11.

-- James White had nine targets in Week 11. 8.4 -- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game.

-- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game. 3.4 -- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs.

-- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs. 5 -- Salvon Ahmed caught five passes in Week 11; he only caught one in the two games prior.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 30th Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 24th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. There will be other options besides Gore, but you may have to wait until Sunday morning to figure out who they are. And they probably won't get as many touches as the veteran.

Stashes Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% Snell has already cut into James Conner's workload enough to impact Conner. A boost in snaps could make Snell himself worthy of a flex spot.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 16.5 RB RNK 8th FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,200 It's going to be very difficult to fade Dalvin Cook this week, but Jacobs is $3,000 cheaper on FanDuel in an excellent spot. The Raiders have an implied total of 29.5, which is tied with the Bills for the largest on the slate. We just have to make sure he's healthy.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

