It's not exactly breaking news that Fantasy managers need to plan to be without Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins on Sunday. With his production, you could argue we've been without Ingram all season long. But with Lamar Jackson's positive test, we have to at least consider the possibility we'll be without Gus Edwards and James Conner as well.
If the Ravens and Steelers play, both Edwards and Conner are No. 2 running backs. But as of Friday afternoon that feels like a big if. Fortunately for Fantasy managers, there are several backs available on the waiver wire we project for large roles. The first is our old friend Frank Gore.
As Adrian Peterson showed on Thanksgiving, age is not a good enough reason to avoid a player. Gore has double-digit carries in all but two games this season, and with Lamical Perine on IR, Gore should be closer to 20 carries than 10. His matchup isn't a good one, but with that type of volume, Gore is a borderline top-30 back this week.
If you can't land Gore, the next best option may be determined by injury reports. If Giovani Bernard is out, Samaje Perine would be projected for a big workload against the Giants. If Josh Jacobs can't go, Devontae Booker would be a borderline must-start back. Brian Hill would find himself in the Gore range if Todd Gurley is out. If Austin Ekeler is out, Joshua Kelley would be flexish against a bad Bills defense.
If you don't want to wait on the injury news, the next best bet would be touchdown-or-bust backs like Alexander Mattison and Malcolm Brown.
Who's Out
The following players are likely to be out for Week 12:
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Numbers to know
- 22.9 -- Derrick Henry is averaging 22.9 rush attempts per game.
- 101.1 -- James Robinson is averaging more than 100 total yards per game.
- 0 -- Taysom Hill's first start was the first game of Alvin Kamara's career without a catch.
- 9 -- James White had nine targets in Week 11.
- 8.4 -- Chargers running backs are averaging 8.4 targets per game.
- 3.4 -- Damien Harris is averaging 3.4 yards before contact per attempt. That's third-best among running backs.
- 5 -- Salvon Ahmed caught five passes in Week 11; he only caught one in the two games prior.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
There will be other options besides Gore, but you may have to wait until Sunday morning to figure out who they are. And they probably won't get as many touches as the veteran.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Snell has already cut into James Conner's workload enough to impact Conner. A boost in snaps could make Snell himself worthy of a flex spot.
DFS Plays
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's going to be very difficult to fade Dalvin Cook this week, but Jacobs is $3,000 cheaper on FanDuel in an excellent spot. The Raiders have an implied total of 29.5, which is tied with the Bills for the largest on the slate. We just have to make sure he's healthy.
Heath's Projections
