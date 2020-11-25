The Ravens and Steelers game has been re-scheduled for Sunday, but the show will still go on for the rest of the Thanksgiving games. The Lions are set to host the Texans in the early game Thursday, followed by the Cowboys hosting the Washington Football Team , and there are plenty of Fantasy football lineup decisions you'll have to make between those four teams. We'll have the rest of Dave Richard's preview for Week 12 later Wednesday, but for now, here are his picks and calls for Thursday's doubleheader.
All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
No one gives up more Fantasy points per game to running backs than the Lions -- among the rushers they've faced with at least 15 touches, 9 of 11 posted 15-plus PPR points and 10 of 11 hit 10-plus in non-PPR. Johnson has had exactly 15 touches in two games in place of David Johnson but has done very little with them, averaging 2.9 yards per carry with no touchdowns with just six targets in total. Deshaun Watson has never regularly leaned on his running back in the passing game, and for all of Johnson's playing time in Weeks 10 and 11, he's still had one measly red-zone touch. After disappointing in consecutive weeks with perfect game-scripts, Johnson's too dicey to confidently trust as anything more than a low-end No. 2 running back.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones had his touchdown streak snapped last week ... technically. Jones and Stafford connected on a 51-yard end-zone bomb that was called back by a penalty on Jones for an illegal formation. If that play connects, Jones would have notched 13-plus PPR points in five straight and 10-plus non-PPR in four straight. The good news? Houston has allowed a touchdown to a wideout in all but two games this season, and last week the Texans gave up a season-high 226 yards just to the Patriots receivers. The <i>Patriots'</i> receivers. Whether Bradley Roby covers him or not, Jones is in prime position to do well on what may wind up being six-plus targets, a mark he's hit in four of his past five.
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
How's this game going to go down? If Washington plays with a lead like they did when they shellacked Dallas back in Week 8, then McKissic probably will disappoint. But if the Cowboys stick around like they did last week, then it's Washington playing from behind and Alex Smith forced to throw. McKissic has played at least 50% of the snaps in each of Washington's six losses with over 70% of the snaps in the past two losses with Smith. Similarly, McKissic has six-plus targets in Washington's past five losses with 14-plus targets in their past two losses with Smith. See the trend? The oddsmakers installed the Cowboys as a three-point favorite, suggesting a game-script that will help McKissic get looks.
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
The Cowboys offense might be on the rise, but their defense is still pretty terrible. Each of the past two quarterbacks to play Dallas posted at least 28 Fantasy points, and 8 of the past 9 passers had multiple touchdowns. Maybe it's a leap of faith to count on Smith to find two scores, but the dude has hit 325-plus yards in two of his past three, both matchups when he needed to throw to keep the Football Team competitive on the scoreboard. At the very least, Smith qualifies as a thrifty DFS play.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It's time to give Washington's defense the credit it deserves. It's obviously predicated on its incredible pass rush forcing opposing quarterbacks into quick and/or errant throws, but it doesn't hurt that outside cornerback Ronald Darby (one touchdown and under 100 yards after catch allowed over a team-high 56 targets) is having a bounce-back season. It's Washington's other outside corner, Kendall Fuller, who's been picked on the past two weeks. Marvin Jones took him to school a couple of times while eating up Washington's zone coverage, and A.J. Green scored on him from close range last week. Cooper is most likely to take advantage of that matchup while slot receiver CeeDee Lamb shouldn't have a rough go of it against the middle of Washington's defense. Both Cooper and Lamb have 25 targets each from Andy Dalton this season; the next closest is a tie between Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup (15 each).