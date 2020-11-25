teehigginscbs-1.jpg
USATSI

The Ravens and Steelers game has been re-scheduled for Sunday, but the show will still go on for the rest of the Thanksgiving games. The Lions are set to host the Texans in the early game Thursday, followed by the Cowboys hosting the Washington Football Team , and there are plenty of Fantasy football lineup decisions you'll have to make between those four teams. We'll have the rest of Dave Richard's preview for Week 12 later Wednesday, but for now, here are his picks and calls for Thursday's doubleheader. 

More Week 11 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Rankings Waiver Wire | Trade Values Chart | Cut List | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Week 11 Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not    

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 26 at 12:30 pm ET •
DET +3, O/U 51.5
Bust Candidate
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET HOU -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.4
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
164
REC
17
REYDS
129
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.3
No one gives up more Fantasy points per game to running backs than the Lions -- among the rushers they've faced with at least 15 touches, 9 of 11 posted 15-plus PPR points and 10 of 11 hit 10-plus in non-PPR. Johnson has had exactly 15 touches in two games in place of David Johnson but has done very little with them, averaging 2.9 yards per carry with no touchdowns with just six targets in total. Deshaun Watson has never regularly leaned on his running back in the passing game, and for all of Johnson's playing time in Weeks 10 and 11, he's still had one measly red-zone touch. After disappointing in consecutive weeks with perfect game-scripts, Johnson's too dicey to confidently trust as anything more than a low-end No. 2 running back.
Flex Starter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
13.5
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
57
REYDS
455
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.3
Jones had his touchdown streak snapped last week ... technically. Jones and Stafford connected on a 51-yard end-zone bomb that was called back by a penalty on Jones for an illegal formation. If that play connects, Jones would have notched 13-plus PPR points in five straight and 10-plus non-PPR in four straight. The good news? Houston has allowed a touchdown to a wideout in all but two games this season, and last week the Texans gave up a season-high 226 yards just to the Patriots receivers. The <i>Patriots'</i> receivers. Whether Bradley Roby covers him or not, Jones is in prime position to do well on what may wind up being six-plus targets, a mark he's hit in four of his past five.
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Football Team
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 26 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL -3, O/U 46
Flex Starter in PPR
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
217
REC
44
REYDS
317
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.2
How's this game going to go down? If Washington plays with a lead like they did when they shellacked Dallas back in Week 8, then McKissic probably will disappoint. But if the Cowboys stick around like they did last week, then it's Washington playing from behind and Alex Smith forced to throw. McKissic has played at least 50% of the snaps in each of Washington's six losses with over 70% of the snaps in the past two losses with Smith. Similarly, McKissic has six-plus targets in Washington's past five losses with 14-plus targets in their past two losses with Smith. See the trend? The oddsmakers installed the Cowboys as a three-point favorite, suggesting a game-script that will help McKissic get looks.
Sneaky Sleeper
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -3 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
918
RUYDS
2
TD
2
INT
4
FPTS/G
10.3
The Cowboys offense might be on the rise, but their defense is still pretty terrible. Each of the past two quarterbacks to play Dallas posted at least 28 Fantasy points, and 8 of the past 9 passers had multiple touchdowns. Maybe it's a leap of faith to count on Smith to find two scores, but the dude has hit 325-plus yards in two of his past three, both matchups when he needed to throw to keep the Football Team competitive on the scoreboard. At the very least, Smith qualifies as a thrifty DFS play.
Start Them
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
65
TAR
90
REYDS
736
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.4
headshot-image
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
74
REYDS
629
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.9
It's time to give Washington's defense the credit it deserves. It's obviously predicated on its incredible pass rush forcing opposing quarterbacks into quick and/or errant throws, but it doesn't hurt that outside cornerback Ronald Darby (one touchdown and under 100 yards after catch allowed over a team-high 56 targets) is having a bounce-back season. It's Washington's other outside corner, Kendall Fuller, who's been picked on the past two weeks. Marvin Jones took him to school a couple of times while eating up Washington's zone coverage, and A.J. Green scored on him from close range last week. Cooper is most likely to take advantage of that matchup while slot receiver CeeDee Lamb shouldn't have a rough go of it against the middle of Washington's defense. Both Cooper and Lamb have 25 targets each from Andy Dalton this season; the next closest is a tie between Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup (15 each).