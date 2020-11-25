CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 74 REYDS 629 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 It's time to give Washington's defense the credit it deserves. It's obviously predicated on its incredible pass rush forcing opposing quarterbacks into quick and/or errant throws, but it doesn't hurt that outside cornerback Ronald Darby (one touchdown and under 100 yards after catch allowed over a team-high 56 targets) is having a bounce-back season. It's Washington's other outside corner, Kendall Fuller, who's been picked on the past two weeks. Marvin Jones took him to school a couple of times while eating up Washington's zone coverage, and A.J. Green scored on him from close range last week. Cooper is most likely to take advantage of that matchup while slot receiver CeeDee Lamb shouldn't have a rough go of it against the middle of Washington's defense. Both Cooper and Lamb have 25 targets each from Andy Dalton this season; the next closest is a tie between Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup (15 each).