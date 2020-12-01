Week 12 of the NFL season is, well, still going. It has become the Energizer Bunny. The week started on Thanksgiving Day and, as of Monday night, is scheduled to end Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET. That's the new time slot for Ravens-Steelers, which has been postponed three times because of issues related to COVID-19. We hope that's the last time the game will be postponed.

If the game does kick off Wednesday as currently scheduled, the scores for any Ravens and Steelers players will count toward Week 12 for your Fantasy leagues on CBS Sports. That's the easy part -- we hope. What also should be easy, but warrants explanation, is what the Wednesday game means for the waivers process in your CBS Sports leagues. Here's what CBS Sports emailed to all our league members.

"Given the Wednesday game, waivers will not run on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning) for any leagues. The first eligible waiver run will be Wednesday night (Thursday morning) after the Baltimore-Pittsburgh game. Important note -- if you do not typically run waivers on Wednesday night and you would like to do so, your commissioner will need to update your league settings prior to Wednesday night."

Here's a simple three-step process that my colleague Dave Richard tweeted for Fantasy commissioners on CBS Sports. Please show this to your Fantasy commissioner to make sure he/she is aware.

Go to your league's transaction policy page (http://**YOURLEAGUEIDHERE**.football.cbssports.com/setup/league-settings/transaction-policies) Make sure "Wed" is clicked Done

Again, it should be easy, and hopefully there are no issues running waivers this week. We know it's an important week for many of you since this is the final scoring period in most Fantasy leagues before the playoffs begin.

And there are two prominent storylines we're following heading into Week 13. The first is Texans receiver Will Fuller being suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. Fantasy managers will have to replace the No. 8 receiver in PPR, and some options off the waiver wire include Deebo Samuel, Tim Patrick and Keke Coutee, among others.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is also dealing with an ankle injury. As of Monday, he's expected to play in Week 13 at the Jets, but if he's out, Devontae Booker would become a potential starting Fantasy option in all leagues. We'll talk about Booker and other free agent running backs below.

The one benefit with waivers running Wednesday night is you can see the practice reports for Jacobs and others, so that could determine the moves you make. And if needed, I'll update this column Wednesday afternoon to help with any of your final waiver wire decisions.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Lamar Jackson (illness), Drew Brees (ribs), Daniel Jones (hamstring), Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), Drew Lock (illness), Nick Foles (leg), Gardner Minsher (thumb), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater Priority list: Ryan Fitzpatrick (37% rostered), Mitchell Trubisky (10%), Baker Mayfield (45%) and Philip Rivers (54%)



Ryan Fitzpatrick (37% rostered), Mitchell Trubisky (10%), Baker Mayfield (45%) and Philip Rivers (54%) Check to see if available: Ryan Tannehill (84% rostered) and Kirk Cousins (71%). Tannehill managed to score at least 21 Fantasy points in his past two tough matchups against Baltimore and Indianapolis, and now he gets Cleveland, Jacksonville and Detroit in his next three outings. And Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row and faces Jacksonville this week.

Ryan Tannehill (84% rostered) and Kirk Cousins (71%). Tannehill managed to score at least 21 Fantasy points in his past two tough matchups against Baltimore and Indianapolis, and now he gets Cleveland, Jacksonville and Detroit in his next three outings. And Cousins has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row and faces Jacksonville this week. Potential drop candidates: Jared Goff (90% rostered) and Carson Wentz (69%). Goff could play well in Week 13 at Arizona, but he has one game with more than 12 Fantasy points since Week 7 and is too inconsistent to trust at this point in the season. Wentz is potentially on the verge of being benched for Jalen Hurts, and he faces Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona in his next three outings.



Quarterback Week 13 Priority List Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1909 RUYDS 151 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.8 Fitzpatrick isn't guaranteed to start in Week 13 against the Bengals if Tagovailoa is healthy, but it would be great to see Fitzpatrick out there again. He's the better Fantasy option of Miami's two quarterbacks, and I consider Fitzpatrick a starter in all leagues if he plays. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in each of his past six starts, including 23 points at the Jets in Week 12. Fitzpatrick is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB budget. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 802 RUYDS 101 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.2 It wasn't pretty, but Trubisky scored 24 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 12 as the starter in place of Foles, who is likely out again. And Trubisky faces Detroit this week, which is a team he typically has success against. In his past four meetings with the Lions, Trubisky has scored 29, 24, 29 and 41 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues for up to 5% of your remaining FAB. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 2108 RUYDS 76 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 The Browns finally had decent weather for the first time since Week 7 in their game at Jacksonville last week, and it showed in their passing game with Mayfield scoring 22 Fantasy points. Hopefully that continues in what could be a fun game at Tennessee this week. The Titans are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and the past two games that Mayfield attempted more than 28 passes he scored at least 22 points. Only Cousins in Week 3 had fewer than 29 pass attempts against the Titans this year. Mayfield is worth 1% of your remaining FAB. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 2978 RUYDS -3 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.9 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two outings in a row. He's attempted at least 36 passes in four games in a row, and we'll see if he's forced to throw again this week at Houston. The Texans haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but three of their past four opposing quarterbacks have at least 295 passing yards. It also helps that Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension) is out. Rivers is a low-end streaming option this week and is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries of note: Josh Jacobs (ankle), Joe Mixon (foot), D'Andre Swift (concussion), David Johnson (concussion), Todd Gurley (knee), James Conner (illness), Jonathan Taylor (illness), Myles Gaskin (knee), J.K. Dobbins (illness), Mark Ingram (illness), Phillip Lindsay (knee), Kalen Ballage (ankle), Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), Lamical Perine (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee)

Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette Priority list: Devontae Booker (34% rostered), Benny Snell (48%), Cam Akers (47%), Frank Gore (41%), DeAndre Washington (1%), Jordan Wilkins (30%), Brian Hill (54%), Kerryon Johnson (26%) and Royce Freeman (7%)

Devontae Booker (34% rostered), Benny Snell (48%), Cam Akers (47%), Frank Gore (41%), DeAndre Washington (1%), Jordan Wilkins (30%), Brian Hill (54%), Kerryon Johnson (26%) and Royce Freeman (7%) Check to see if available: J.K. Dobbins (82% rostered), Myles Gaskin (81%), James White (80%), Latavius Murray (77%) and Jamaal Williams (71%). Dobbins and Ingram are eligible to play Wednesday against the Steelers, so keep an eye on how they do, especially Dobbins. Hopefully, he's the lead back for the Ravens again like he was in Week 11 against Tennessee when he had 17 total touches and scored 18 PPR points. Gaskin could return this week against the Bengals, and he would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back again in all leagues if healthy, especially if Ahmed remains out. I didn't like that White only had one catch in Week 12 against Arizona, but he can still be a flex option in PPR. And he does have at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games prior to Week 13. Murray has 31 carries in his past two games and can be considered a potential flex option, even while playing in tandem with Alvin Kamara. Williams is a great stash candidate in case something happens to Aaron Jones, and Williams has also scored at least eight PPR points in all but two games this year if you need him as a flex option in deeper leagues.

J.K. Dobbins (82% rostered), Myles Gaskin (81%), James White (80%), Latavius Murray (77%) and Jamaal Williams (71%). Dobbins and Ingram are eligible to play Wednesday against the Steelers, so keep an eye on how they do, especially Dobbins. Hopefully, he's the lead back for the Ravens again like he was in Week 11 against Tennessee when he had 17 total touches and scored 18 PPR points. Gaskin could return this week against the Bengals, and he would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back again in all leagues if healthy, especially if Ahmed remains out. I didn't like that White only had one catch in Week 12 against Arizona, but he can still be a flex option in PPR. And he does have at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games prior to Week 13. Murray has 31 carries in his past two games and can be considered a potential flex option, even while playing in tandem with Alvin Kamara. Williams is a great stash candidate in case something happens to Aaron Jones, and Williams has also scored at least eight PPR points in all but two games this year if you need him as a flex option in deeper leagues. Potential drop candidates: Leonard Fournette (91% rostered), Darrell Henderson (77%), Jerick McKinnon (75%) and Kalen Ballage (75%). The Buccaneers are planning to feature Ronald Jones, which is bad news for Fournette, who has 10 total touches or less in four games in a row. Henderson should lose more playing time to Akers, and Henderson now has six games in a row with nine PPR points or less. McKinnon only had five total touches in Week 12 at the Rams with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson back, and his workload could be in jeopardy moving forward. And Ballage isn't worth holding onto now that he's hurt, along with Austin Ekeler back.

Running back Week 13 Priority List Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 326 REC 11 REYDS 64 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Booker would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Jacobs is out in Week 13 at the Jets. As of Monday, Jacobs is expected to play, but ankle injuries can be tricky. Keep an eye on what happens with practice Wednesday, but Booker could be the No. 1 player to add in all leagues, regardless of position. Jacobs averages 21.1 touches per game, and Booker would see the majority of that work. And remember last year, when Jacobs missed three games, DeAndre Washington was a Fantasy star. Maybe the same thing happens with Booker in Week 13 against a Jets defense that is No. 11 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Booker could be worth up to 20% of your remaining FAB budget. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 Another scenario to monitor Wednesday is the Steelers backfield. First off, we don't know if Conner will return in Week 13 against Washington. And then we have to see who will be the better Pittsburgh running back out of Snell and Anthony McFarland (6% rostered) against Baltimore. I'm expecting Snell to get more touches against the Ravens, but we'll see what happens. Keep an eye on the game, but Snell is the one to plan on adding in all leagues for potentially 15% of your remaining FAB. And McFarland could be added for the same amount if he's the lead guy in Week 13. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Akers might end up being the No. 1 running back to add this week if Jacobs plays for the Raiders and Conner is back for the Steelers. You likely won't start Akers yet in most Fantasy leagues in Week 13 at Arizona, but he's starting to look like the best running back for the Rams. He ripped off a 61-yard run against the 49ers in Week 12 and finished off the drive with his first touchdown run, and that was after he caught a touchdown in Week 11 at Tampa Bay. He's still sharing touches with Henderson and Malcolm Brown, but it feels like his time is coming to take over this backfield. He should be added in all leagues for up to 15% of your remaining FAB. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 With Perine out, Gore has once again been the lead running back for the Jets the past two weeks. He has at least 17 total touches in each game against the Chargers and Dolphins, and Gore has scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. His workload should remain the same against the Raiders in Week 13, and Las Vegas is among the league leaders with 15 total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season. Gore should be considered a flex option this week and is worth 5% of your remaining FAB. DeAndre Washington RB MIA Miami

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 56 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Washington would likely be the lead running back for the Dolphins this week if Gaskin and Ahmed can't return. Matt Breida started in Week 12 at the Jets, but he lost a fumble, which led to Washington closing out the game. Washington finished Week 12 with 13 carries for 49 yards, along with two catches for 11 yards on five targets, and he would be a solid flex option if Gaskin remains out. Keep an eye on the Wednesday injury report, but Washington could be worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 293 REC 9 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 There's a chance Taylor could be out again in Week 13 at the Texans, which would make Wilkins a potential flex option in all leagues. Nyheim Hines would be the lead back for the Colts, but Wilkins could still be productive in this matchup. Houston is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and a running back has scored against the Texans in six games in a row, including eight touchdowns allowed over that span. Wilkins is worth 5% of your remaining FAB. Brian Hill RB ATL Atlanta • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 316 REC 16 REYDS 111 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 There's a chance Gurley can return in Week 13 against the Saints, but if he's out, Hill and Ito Smith (3%) will share the workload in Atlanta's backfield. With Gurley out in Week 12 against the Raiders, Hill had 13 carries for 55 yards, while Smith had 12 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 10 yards on five targets. Even though Smith was better in Week 12, I'd still give a slight nod to Hill as the better flex option in Week 13, although this is a brutal matchup against the Saints. Hill and Smith are worth 1% of your remaining FAB. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 175 REC 14 REYDS 152 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 It appears that Swift will return in Week 13 at the Bears, but if he's out again then Johnson and Adrian Peterson (49%) would split the workload again. In Week 12 against the Texans, Johnson had 11 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 52 yards on four targets, and a lost fumble. Peterson had 15 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns, and I like Johnson better for his role in the passing game. We hope Swift returns this week, but Johnson and Peterson would be worth 1% of your remaining FAB if Swift is still out. Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 129 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 Lindsay is expected to miss Week 13 at Kansas City, and we'll see if that helps Freeman get more work. He didn't do much earlier this season when Lindsay was out in Weeks 2-4 with a combined nine PPR points, but maybe the Broncos give him more work this time around. In deeper leagues, Freeman is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: Julio Jones (hamstring), Adam Thielen (illness), Kenny Golladay (hip), D.J. Chark (ribs), Brandon Aiyuk (illness), John Brown (ankle), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Randall Cobb (toe) and Larry Fitzgerald (illness)

D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown Priority list: Deebo Samuel (59% rostered), Tim Patrick (55%), Keke Coutee (1%), Breshad Perriman (47%), Sterling Shepard (62%), Sammy Watkins (63%), Darnell Mooney (15%), Hunter Renfrow (37%), Collin Johnson (0%) and Gabriel Davis (3%)

Deebo Samuel (59% rostered), Tim Patrick (55%), Keke Coutee (1%), Breshad Perriman (47%), Sterling Shepard (62%), Sammy Watkins (63%), Darnell Mooney (15%), Hunter Renfrow (37%), Collin Johnson (0%) and Gabriel Davis (3%) Check to see if available: Brandon Aiyuk (80% rostered), Corey Davis (79%), Cole Beasley (75%), Nelson Agholor (75%), Michael Pittman (73%) and Allen Lazard (68%). Aiyuk will hopefully return in Week 13 after being out for the past two games, and he scored at least 17 PPR points in his past three outings. I'm excited to see how he'll do working with Samuel. Davis has done well as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Browns before facing Jacksonville in Week 14 and Detroit in Week 15. Beasley should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as long as John Brown is out, and Brown will miss the next two games against the 49ers and Steelers. Agholor has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Jets, and he has 15 targets in his past two games against the Chiefs and Falcons. Pittman has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at the Texans, who just lost Roby. And Lazard scored in Week 12 against Chicago and has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Eagles.

Brandon Aiyuk (80% rostered), Corey Davis (79%), Cole Beasley (75%), Nelson Agholor (75%), Michael Pittman (73%) and Allen Lazard (68%). Aiyuk will hopefully return in Week 13 after being out for the past two games, and he scored at least 17 PPR points in his past three outings. I'm excited to see how he'll do working with Samuel. Davis has done well as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Browns before facing Jacksonville in Week 14 and Detroit in Week 15. Beasley should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as long as John Brown is out, and Brown will miss the next two games against the 49ers and Steelers. Agholor has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Jets, and he has 15 targets in his past two games against the Chiefs and Falcons. Pittman has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at the Texans, who just lost Roby. And Lazard scored in Week 12 against Chicago and has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Eagles. Potential drop candidates: Will Fuller (100% rostered), Darius Slayton (82%), Travis Fulgham (78%) and Emmanuel Sanders (73%). Fuller's season is over, and there's no reason to keep him on your Fantasy roster in redraft leagues. Fulgham has been a disaster since Alshon Jeffery returned to the Eagles in Week 10, and Fulgham has five PPR points in his past three games. Sanders has 12 PPR points and seven combined targets in his past three games.

Wide receiver Week 13 Priority List Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 318 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Samuel was a star in Week 12 at the Rams with 11 catches for 133 yards on 13 targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. We'll see how he does working with Aiyuk once he returns, but I expect both to be fine, especially with George Kittle (foot) still out. Samuel, barring some of the running back injuries, could be the top player to add in all leagues where available heading into Week 13 against Buffalo. And he could be a league winner down the stretch. He's worth at least 20% of your remaining FAB budget. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 563 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Throw out last week against New Orleans when the Broncos quarterback situation was a mess. Drew Lock is expected to return this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to lean on Patrick, who has at least six targets in five of his past six games prior to Week 12. I'm expecting the Broncos to be chasing points at Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games. Patrick is worth 10% of your remaining FAB. Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 38 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Coutee is worth a speculative add now that Fuller is suspended for the rest of the season. And you can also add Randall Cobb (12% rostered) if you have an injured reserve spot to see what happens once he returns, when allowed, in Week 15. It also could be Isaiah Coulter helping to fill in, and Fuller averaged just under seven targets a game for Houston this year. I'll gamble on Coutee being the No. 2 receiver opposite Cooks, and Coutee is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 352 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 The Jets are leaning on Perriman and Denzel Mims (18% rostered), and both are in play as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues against the Raiders in Week 13. Perriman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least seven targets in two of those outings. And Mims has at least seven targets in three games in a row, but he's scored just 10 PPR points in each outing. I wish Jamison Crowder was doing more, but Perriman and Mims seem to be the preferred options for the Jets now. Perriman is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB, and Mims is worth 5-10%. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -9.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 50 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Shepard would be higher on this list if Daniel Jones was healthy, but it will be tough to fully trust Shepard with Colt McCoy under center. Still, Shepard does have six catches in all six of his healthy games this year, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five outings. Hopefully, McCoy will continue to lean on Shepard, making him a reliable No. 3 PPR receiver, so add him where available for 5-10% of your remaining FAB. In non-PPR leagues, add Shepard for 1%. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -14 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 260 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Watkins returned in Week 12 against Tampa Bay from a five-game absence with a hamstring injury and finished with four catches for 38 yards on seven targets. If he continues to get seven targets from Patrick Mahomes then good things should happen. In fact, Watkins has four games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of them. I have no problem stashing Watkins on my bench and potentially starting him as a No. 3 receiver in Week 13 against the Broncos. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 65 REYDS 385 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 I like that Mooney got nine targets from Trubisky in Week 12 at Green Bay, and hopefully that's the case again in Week 13 against Detroit. The Bears also face Houston in Week 14, Minnesota in Week 15 and Jacksonville in Week 16, which could lead to a strong finish for Mooney. Now, he only had three catches for 34 yards against the Packers, but maybe better days are ahead. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB to find out. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 509 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Renfrow just had nine targets in Week 12 at Atlanta and finished with seven catches for 73 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come heading into Week 13 against the Jets, which is a favorable matchup. In their past five games, nine receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Jets. Maybe this is a good week for Agholor, Renfrow and Henry Ruggs (45% rostered) to come through. Renfrow is worth 1% of your remaining FAB. Collin Johnson WR JAC Jacksonville • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.6 With the Jaguars down Chark and Chris Conley (hip) in Week 12 against the Browns, Collin Johnson stepped up with four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was also the first start for Mike Glennon this season, and maybe the two have a solid rapport. Now, this week's best receiver for the Jaguars could be Keelan Cole (25% rostered) or Laviska Shenault (29%), but it might be worth it to speculate on Johnson if Chark and Conley remain out. Johnson is worth 1% of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues. Gabriel Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 354 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.4 In two of three games without John Brown this season, Davis has scored at least 10 PPR points, including Week 12 against the Chargers. Now, he scored on a trick play last week with a touchdown catch from Cole Beasley, but Davis sees an increase in playing time with Brown off the field. He's out for at least two more games, so Davis could be an option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: Mark Andrews (illness), George Kittle (foot), Zach Ertz (ankle), Irv Smith (groin) and Greg Olsen (foot)

Rob Gronkowski Priority list: Kyle Rudolph (22% rostered), Austin Hooper (62%), Logan Thomas (45%), Trey Burton (38%) and Jordan Akins (17%)

Kyle Rudolph (22% rostered), Austin Hooper (62%), Logan Thomas (45%), Trey Burton (38%) and Jordan Akins (17%) Check to see if available: Dallas Goedert (80% rostered), Mike Gesicki (73%), Zach Ertz (72%) and Robert Tonyan (72%). We'll see what happens when Ertz is back, but Goedert has been awesome the past two games against Cleveland and Seattle with at least 18 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully that continues if Ertz plays in Week 13 at Green Bay, but both Philadelphia tight ends should be rostered. Gesicki is a starting option in Week 13 against the Bengals if Fitzpatrick remains the starter in Miami. And Tonyan has come to life the past two weeks with at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Colts and Bears, but he only has 10 targets over that span.

Dallas Goedert (80% rostered), Mike Gesicki (73%), Zach Ertz (72%) and Robert Tonyan (72%). We'll see what happens when Ertz is back, but Goedert has been awesome the past two games against Cleveland and Seattle with at least 18 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully that continues if Ertz plays in Week 13 at Green Bay, but both Philadelphia tight ends should be rostered. Gesicki is a starting option in Week 13 against the Bengals if Fitzpatrick remains the starter in Miami. And Tonyan has come to life the past two weeks with at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Colts and Bears, but he only has 10 targets over that span. Potential drop candidate: Noah Fant (77% rostered), Jared Cook (71%) and Tyler Higbee (55%). Fant is getting Lock back, but I'm not trusting Fant yet against the Chiefs in Week 13. He hasn't scored since Week 2 and has nine PPR points or less in seven of his past eight games. Cook has five targets in his past three games with one catch for 6 yards. You can't trust him now with Taysom Hill starting for the Saints. Higbee hasn't scored since Week 2 and has nine PPR points or less in eight games in a row.

Tight End Week 13 Priority List Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 35 REYDS 334 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Rudolph could be a potential top-five Fantasy tight end if Thielen and Irv Smith remain out. But even if Smith is out, I would consider Rudolph a low-end starter in all leagues. With Thielen and Smith out in Week 12 against Carolina, Rudolph had seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. And with Smith out in Week 10 at Chicago, Rudolph had four catches for 63 yards on five targets. He has a great matchup in Week 13 against Jacksonville, so keep an eye on the injury report Wednesday. If Thielen and Smith are out again, add Rudolph for at least 10% of your remaining FAB. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 62% Hooper only had two targets in Week 12 at Jacksonville, but he made the most of them with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. He has a favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, and hopefully he can find the end zone again -- with a few more catches and yards. Hooper is worth adding in all leagues where available for at least 10% of your remaining FAB. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -9.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 60 REYDS 328 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 Thomas scored in Week 12 at Dallas with four catches for 20 yards on four targets, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 against the Steelers, but Thomas can still be a low-end starter in deeper leagues given his role in Washington. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 213 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Burton is still part of a three-headed tight end committee for the Colts, but he's been productive the past two weeks with a touchdown in each outing against the Packers and Titans. He only has 11 targets over that span for five catches and 67 yards, so take that into account, but he could be a useful option in deeper leagues against the Texans in Week 13. Burton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Akins could be headed for a big role with Fuller out, and he almost had two touchdowns in Week 12 at Detroit. He finished with no catches in that game on two targets, but he had five catches for 83 yards on six targets in Week 11 against New England. Akins is worth stashing where available for 5% of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Bears (52%) vs. DET

Raiders (14%) at NYJ

Vikings (58%) vs. JAC

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS