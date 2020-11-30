With the way the week leading up to Week 12 went, we knew to expect a wild Sunday. And while Derrick Henry and Tyreek Hill delivered, there was plenty to be concerned about as well. Kyler Murray doesn't look the same since his shoulder injury and Alvin Kamara doesn't look the same without Drew Brees. The Bengals, well we'd rather not look at them at all. Of course, the week wasn't all bad because Jarvis Landry finally bounced back and Wayne Gallman continued to score touchdowns.

What does it all mean for the Fantasy playoffs? Let's take a look in this week's Believe It or Not:

Alvin Kamara is going to continue to disappoint until Drew Brees returns.

Kamara's second game with Taysom Hill under center was even worse than his first. He did catch a pass, but it went for minus-2 yards. He also ran for more yards (55) but he had just 12 total touches, and unlike Week 11, he didn't get into the end zone. He now has 97 total yards and 17.5 PPR Fantasy points in two games with Hill under center. You're still starting him in Week 13, but you don't feel nearly as good about it.

Verdict: Believe it.

I don't care about the fact that Latavius Murray is getting more carries. I can even ignore Murray's monster Week 12. This is all about Hill.

The first problem is that Hill has four rushing touchdowns in two games. We've seen this with Cam Newton and Kyler Murray as well. Kamara was averaging more than a touchdown per game in the first nine games of the season. That expectation should be halved with Hill under center.

The bigger problem is the passing game. For one thing, the Saints game plan looks more like Baltimore than New Orleans with Hill under center. The Saints averaged 34.9 pass attempts per game the first nine games of the season. Hill has thrown 39 total passes in his two starts. Making matters worse, mobile quarterbacks generally don't target their running backs as often, and Hill has proven no different.

Does this all add up to possibly benching Kamara? I can't imagine anyone seriously would. But it no longer feels impossible. You'd have to have two top-10 options, which it doesn't look like Kamara is any longer.

We talk Week 12 Believe It or Not plus the early waiver wire on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Wayne Gallman is a must-start running back in Week 13 and beyond.

Gallman scored for the fifth straight game as the Giants won their third straight and took the division lead in the NFC East. This is suddenly a competitive team, and that has led to 15 or more touches in four of their past five games for their lead back. Joe Judge won't likely change the winning recipe, which should mean a feature workload, and top 20 Fantasy production for Gallman moving forward.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

The Giants haven't played a team with a winning record since Week 8. They don't play a team with a losing record until Week 17. In other words, expect the script to flip on Gallman. In Week 13 he'll face a Seahawks defense that has been much improved as of late. More importantly, they have Russell Wilson and they'll score a bunch of points, putting the Giants back into pass-heavy mode.

If Daniel Jones is healthy, Gallman will be a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR and a flex in full PPR. If Colt McCoy is starting for the Giants, I'll avoid all of this offense against Seattle.

It's time to worry about Kyler Murray.

Murray injured his shoulder in Week 11 against Seattle. In that game he tied a season low with five rush attempts and set a season low with 15 rushing yards. In Week 12 he again ran five times and had his worst Fantasy game of the season with seven Fantasy points. In Week 13 he faces a very good Rams defense, and if we don't get a clear indication that Murray has recovered, his Fantasy managers have every right to worry.

Verdict: Believe it.

It's possible Murray's shoulder contributed to his poor passing performance but it's also true that Murray hasn't been exceptional as a passer most of the season. He only has two 300-yard games all season and only has three games with more than two passing touchdowns.

He's been a Fantasy star because of his 60 rushing yards per game and the fact that he has 10 touchdowns on the ground. Before Week 12 he was averaging nearly 10 carries per game. If the rushing production is going to be halved, Murray's Fantasy managers need to prepare for him to be a low-end Fantasy QB1 at best.

Jarvis Landry is back as a No. 2 Fantasy wide receiver.

For the first time this season we saw Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns without Odell Beckham in decent weather, and it was a sight to see. Landry caught eight of 11 targets for 143 yards and a score. No other player on the team had more than three targets. Landry is clearly established as Baker Mayfield's No. 1 target and he'll be a solid starter in Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs.

Verdict: Believe it.

Landry has led the team in targets every game but one without Beckham and this was his second game in four with 11 targets. Unless they run into another batch of bad weather, the schedule looks favorable as well. The Browns face the Titans in Week 13, the Giants in Week 15 and the Jets in Week 16. You should expect top-25 production rest of season, possibly better in PPR.

You should do your best to bench the Bengals rest of season.

Brandon Allen's first start of 2020 went about as expected. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 136 yards. He also threw a touchdown and an interception. The Bengals scored 17 points, but one of their two touchdowns came on a kickoff return. They were out gained by the New York Giants 386-155. You may be in a position where you need to flex Tyler Boyd, Giovani Bernard or Tee Higgins, but you'd be better off with no Bengals in your starting lineup.

Verdict: Believe it.

Boyd led the team with six targets and he turned them into 15 yards. Higgins had the best Fantasy day but he had 44 receiving yards and had to catch 100% of his targets to hit that mark. Bernard continued his stretch of uninspiring play. The Bengals travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, and you should do your very best to get them out of your lineup.