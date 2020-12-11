Welcome to Andy Dalton revenge game week as the Dallas quarterback heads to Cincinnati to take on his former team. This has the chance to be a solid performance for Dalton, and he's worth using as a sleeper if you need a quarterback in Week 14. He's also a great DFS option on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Dalton has actually played well since coming back from a two-game absence due to a concussion and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three starts, and both productive games have come on the road at Minnesota in Week 11 and Baltimore in Week 13. We'll see if the road magic continues for one more week.

He's an obvious start in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he might have more upside than you expect, given the matchup. The Bengals haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but that's because they faced Alex Smith, Daniel Jones (who was hurt in the game) and Tua Tagovailoa over that stretch. Prior to that, four quarterbacks in a row (Philip Rivers, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill and Ben Roethlisberger) scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and I expect Dalton to be in that range.

Now, Ezekiel Elliott could just go off against this porous run defense -- the Bengals are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs -- but I expect Dalton will get the chance for some big moments. He's averaging 38.3 pass attempts a game in his past three outings, and he should be able to get quality production from Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz, and I like Lamb, Gallup and Schultz as sleepers.

It hasn't been a good season for the Cowboys since Dak Prescott (ankle) went down, and Dalton has been inconsistent and injured as the backup. But he's playing better as a Fantasy quarterback of late, and he has the chance to help you if needed this week. It should be fun to see Dalton against the Bengals in Week 14.

Now, let's look at other sleepers for this week, as well as DFS lineups to consider on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 14 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 129 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.5 It should be tough for the Raiders to run on the Colts, and Carr has been good this season when attempting at least 31 passes. He has eight games with at least 31 pass attempts, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of them. The past four quarterbacks with at least 31 pass attempts against Indianapolis all have at least 311 passing yards, and two of them have scored at least three touchdowns. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats PAYDS 3263 RUYDS -5 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a great matchup in Week 14 at the Raiders, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed against opposing quarterbacks. Despite playing through a toe injury, Rivers has attempted at least 35 passes in five games in a row. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 106 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 Trubisky flopped as a Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Lions with just 14 points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who just struggled with Rivers. Seven of the past eight quarterbacks against Houston have at least 283 passing yards, including five with multiple touchdowns.

Running backs Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 36 REYDS 260 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 It will take a high level of trust to use Bernard this week since he's been terrible in his past four games, but the matchup is great against the Cowboys. Part of the problem for Bernard has been the offense with Joe Burrow (knee) getting hurt in Week 11, and he's faced some tough matchups over that stretch against Pittsburgh, Washington, the Giants and Miami. He's been at 14 total touches or less in each game over that span, and he's scored eight PPR points or less in each outing. But here come the Cowboys. They have allowed a 100-yard rusher in three games in a row against Dalvin Cook, Antonio Gibson and Gus Edwards, and there have been five rushing touchdowns scored over that span. Bernard is a low-end starter this week. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats RUYDS 435 REC 29 REYDS 222 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Lions, including 23 total touchdowns to the position. That's great news for Aaron Jones, but Williams could also be considered a flex option in this matchup. He had eight carries for 63 yards in Week 2 against Detroit in tandem with Jones, and six times this season a pair of running backs against the Lions has scored at least eight PPR points, including each of the past two games against Houston and Chicago. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 42 REYDS 326 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Edmonds, who played at Fordham, loves going back to the New York area. Last year against the Giants, Edmonds went off for 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 24 yards. And this year against the Jets in Week 5, Edmonds had three carries for 36 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 56 yards on six targets. The Giants are tied for second in receptions allowed to running backs with 74, which bodes well for Kenyan Drake and Edmonds, and Edmonds should be considered a flex play in PPR.

Wide receivers Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 65% 2020 Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I'm sticking with Coutee as a low-end starter in all leagues after what he did in Week 13 against the Colts in the first game without Will Fuller (suspension). Coutee had eight catches for 141 yards on nine targets, and he should continue to be a go-to target for Deshaun Watson. Chad Hansen is also worth a look in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets at the Colts. I still prefer Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 receiver for Watson, but Coutee will hopefully perform well once again against the Bears. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 518 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 After a disappointing season, Hilton is finally starting to produce with at least 18 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and Houston. He has another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points, and Hilton should be considered a low-end starter this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 607 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Patrick has been one of my favorite Fantasy receivers this season after Courtland Sutton (ACL) was hurt in Week 2. Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the nine games he's played since then, but one of those bad outings was when Kendall Hinton started at quarterback in Week 12 against New Orleans. Patrick should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14 at Carolina, and the Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 90 REYDS 696 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Amari Cooper is an obvious starting Fantasy option this week against the Bengals, but don't overlook Lamb as a low-end starter as well. In Week 13 at Baltimore, he had nine targets from Andy Dalton but finished with just six catches for 46 yards. But that's four games in a row with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. The Bengals are among the league leaders with 14 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year, and Dalton could lean on Lamb this week as part of his revenge game.

Tight ends Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 476 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz had four catches for 44 yards on four targets against the Ravens in Week 13, but I expect him to do better than that this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Evan Engram (18 PPR points) and Mike Gesicki (23 PPR points) went off against this defense last week. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 This could be a good week for Dissly or Jacob Hollister, but I would give the edge to Dissly as a potential starter in deeper leagues. The Jets have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, and Dissly could be a popular target for Russell Wilson in this matchup. Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 The Washington Football Team has allowed two tight ends to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five games, including last week with Eric Ebron. I like Reed in this matchup, which is another revenge game this week, and I hope he doesn't need a garbage-time touchdown to save his production like he got in Week 13 against Buffalo. Still, the touchdown counted, and hopefully he can score for the second week in a row.

Week 14 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Ryan Tannehill ($6,700) at JAC

RB: David Montgomery ($6,500) vs. HOU

RB: Mike Davis ($6,400) vs. DEN

WR: D.K. Metcalf ($8,400) vs. NYJ

WR: Corey Davis ($5,700) at JAC

WR: D.J. Chark ($5,300) vs. TEN

TE: Dalton Schultz ($3,500) at CIN

FLEX: J.D. McKissic ($4,900) at SF

DST: Cowboys ($2,400) at CIN I'm going to stack Tannehill with Corey Davis in this lineup, and I love Tannehill as the Start of the Week for Week 14. Both should be successful in their matchup at Jacksonville. My other receivers also have the chance to go off with Metcalf and Chark. Metcalf is worth his price tag against the Jets, who are terrible against opposing receivers. And you can read above why I like Chark this week. Montgomery has another great matchup in Week 14 against Houston after he was great in Week 13 against the Lions, when he was the Start of the Week. And I plan to use Mike Davis and McKissic in plenty of lineups this week given their chance to start in Week 14 due to injuries. I also like the matchup for Schultz against the Bengals, as you can read about above.

