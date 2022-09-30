From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 4 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston; running backs Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara, and D'Andre Swift; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Godwin, Gabe Davis, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas; tight ends Dalton Schultz and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Vikings

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) - Doubtful

OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) - Questionable

Saints

Thomas is officially out and Winston is currently unlikely to play. Fantasy managers need to prepare for the overall impact on healthy players. Andy Dalton is taking first-team reps and will likely be the starter. Dalton's upside is limited but he's a stable veteran that could be beneficial for Alvin Kamara. Kamara only has five receptions on the season, and increased check downs from Dalton would be a welcome sight for Kamara if he's able to suit up. The loss of Winston and Thomas also affects Chris Olave, who is currently tied with Tyreek Hill for most targets over 20 yards and is coming off a game with nine receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards. While Olave's receiving depth will certainly take a hit this week, he will benefit from the absence of Thomas and operate as the team's WR1.

Dalvin Cook returned to practice in full. He is all set to play and fantasy managers should start him in all formats.

DFS impact

The absence of Thomas and Winston has a significant impact for those playing a showdown for this early Sunday morning game. Olave is relatively low-priced as the expected WR1. Lack of deep ball looks could be a concern for Olave but the rookie has an incredibly diverse route tree and should fill in for Thomas' role. Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are both priced at $6K on DraftKings and could be considered for value priced options.

Notable injuries

Browns

OT Jack Conklin (knee) - TBD

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - TBD

Falcons

None

If Garrett is unable to play, the Browns defense would take a significant hit overall. Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts would benefit in his absence. The key takeaway would be increased confidence in Marcus Mariota as a steaming option. With popular streamers like Jameis Winston unlikely to play and Jared Goff dealing a depleted receiving corps, Mariota could provide a stable floor and potential upside against a Cleveland defense gave up a 300-yard, four-TD game to Joe Flacco in Week 2.

DFS Impact

Absence of Garrett could make Mariota and London a cost-effective stack. Mariota is $5600 on DraftKings and London is priced at $6100 despite averaging more points per game than many of his higher-priced counterparts.

Notable injuries

Bills

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) - TBD



Notable injuries

Commanders

None

Cowboys

Notable injuries

Seahawks

None

Lions

St. Brown is officially out for Week 4. This is a major blow to Detroit and Jared Goff. Goff's floor with St. Brown has been very stable through the back half of 2021 and throughout 2022. Goff was my top streaming option of the week, but I'm concerned that lack of weapons will limit is upside. Both Chark and Reynolds have missed practice this week. While Swift is still questionable, he is unlikely to play. Jamaal Williams will step in as the lead back and look to capitalize on what has already been a strong season for him. With the injuries to the receiving corps, Hockenson will stand to benefit the most with a potential increase in targets. Hockenson's start to the season has been disappointing averaging just over three receptions per game.

DFS Impact

Williams is likely to see one of the highest ownership percentages of the entire slate as a lead back with goal line guarantees, priced at only $6100 on DraftKings. Fantasy managers looking for a contrarian play could use Hockenson, whose lack of production has him priced at only $4100 with a likely low ownership percentage. This could be an appealing play with injuries to the receiving corps.

Notable injuries

Chargers

QB Justin Herbert (ribs) - TBD

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD

WR Jaylen Guyton (knee-ACL) - Out

OT Rashawn Slater (biceps) - Out

DE Joey Bosa (groin) - Out

DB J.C. Jackson (ankle) - TBD

C Corey Linsley (knee) - TBD

Texans

RB Dameon Pierce (hip) - Questionable

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - Questionable

Notable injuries

Titans

Colts

Notable injuries

Bears

RB David Montgomery (ankle) - TBD

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) - TBD

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) - TBD

ILB Roquan Smith (quadriceps) - TBD

Giants

Notable injuries

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (ankle) - TBD

Eagles

Notable injuries

Jets

QB Zach Wilson (knee) - Cleared

FS Jordan Whitehead (calf) - TBD

Steelers

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion) - TBD

Wilson will start in Week 4, leaving Fantasy managers concerned about the impact his return has on pass volume and target share. Heading into Week 4, Joe Flacco led the NFL in pass attempts and the primary beneficiaries have been rookie Garrett Wilson, Tyler Conklin and both running backs, Michael Carter and Breece Hall. Fantasy managers should prepare for a reduction in targets for all pass catchers but the aforementioned players are still start-worthy options in Week 4 against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

DFS impact

While Jets pass catchers are risky plays with the unknown of Wilson's return, they are all reasonably-priced and still options against a struggling Pittsburgh defense, with Hall and Wilson serving as the highest-priced options at $5400 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) - Questionable

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (calf) - Cleared

Notable injuries

Broncos

RB Melvin Gordon (neck) - TBD



Raiders

Notable injuries

Patriots

Packers

Notable injuries

Chiefs

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - TBD



WR Julio Jones (knee) - TBD

WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - TBD

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - TBD

Notable injuries

Rams

TBD

49ers

TBD

