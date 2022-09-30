From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 4 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston; running backs Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara, and D'Andre Swift; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Godwin, Gabe Davis, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas; tight ends Dalton Schultz and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) - Cleared
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) - Doubtful
- OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) - Questionable
- QB Jameis Winston (back) - Doubtful
- RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Questionable
- WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out
- WR Jarvis Landy (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) - Cleared
- TE Taysom Hill (ribs) - Cleared
- SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Out
Thomas is officially out and Winston is currently unlikely to play. Fantasy managers need to prepare for the overall impact on healthy players. Andy Dalton is taking first-team reps and will likely be the starter. Dalton's upside is limited but he's a stable veteran that could be beneficial for Alvin Kamara. Kamara only has five receptions on the season, and increased check downs from Dalton would be a welcome sight for Kamara if he's able to suit up. The loss of Winston and Thomas also affects Chris Olave, who is currently tied with Tyreek Hill for most targets over 20 yards and is coming off a game with nine receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards. While Olave's receiving depth will certainly take a hit this week, he will benefit from the absence of Thomas and operate as the team's WR1.
Dalvin Cook returned to practice in full. He is all set to play and fantasy managers should start him in all formats.
DFS impact
The absence of Thomas and Winston has a significant impact for those playing a showdown for this early Sunday morning game. Olave is relatively low-priced as the expected WR1. Lack of deep ball looks could be a concern for Olave but the rookie has an incredibly diverse route tree and should fill in for Thomas' role. Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are both priced at $6K on DraftKings and could be considered for value priced options.
Notable injuries
- OT Jack Conklin (knee) - TBD
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - TBD
- None
If Garrett is unable to play, the Browns defense would take a significant hit overall. Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts would benefit in his absence. The key takeaway would be increased confidence in Marcus Mariota as a steaming option. With popular streamers like Jameis Winston unlikely to play and Jared Goff dealing a depleted receiving corps, Mariota could provide a stable floor and potential upside against a Cleveland defense gave up a 300-yard, four-TD game to Joe Flacco in Week 2.
DFS Impact
Absence of Garrett could make Mariota and London a cost-effective stack. Mariota is $5600 on DraftKings and London is priced at $6100 despite averaging more points per game than many of his higher-priced counterparts.
Notable injuries
- WR Gabe Davis (ankle) - TBD
- TE Dawson Knox (foot) - TBD
- FS Jordan Poyer (foot) - TBD
- CB Dane Jackson (knee) - TBD
- DT Ed Oliver (ankle) - TBD
- RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- None
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - Out
- WR Michael Gallup (knee) - TBD
- TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - TBD
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - TBD
- SS Jayron Kearse (knee) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- None
- RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) - TBD
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - Out
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) - TBD
- WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) - TBD
- TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) - TBD
- C Frank Ragnow (groin) - TBD
St. Brown is officially out for Week 4. This is a major blow to Detroit and Jared Goff. Goff's floor with St. Brown has been very stable through the back half of 2021 and throughout 2022. Goff was my top streaming option of the week, but I'm concerned that lack of weapons will limit is upside. Both Chark and Reynolds have missed practice this week. While Swift is still questionable, he is unlikely to play. Jamaal Williams will step in as the lead back and look to capitalize on what has already been a strong season for him. With the injuries to the receiving corps, Hockenson will stand to benefit the most with a potential increase in targets. Hockenson's start to the season has been disappointing averaging just over three receptions per game.
DFS Impact
Williams is likely to see one of the highest ownership percentages of the entire slate as a lead back with goal line guarantees, priced at only $6100 on DraftKings. Fantasy managers looking for a contrarian play could use Hockenson, whose lack of production has him priced at only $4100 with a likely low ownership percentage. This could be an appealing play with injuries to the receiving corps.
Notable injuries
- QB Justin Herbert (ribs) - TBD
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Jaylen Guyton (knee-ACL) - Out
- OT Rashawn Slater (biceps) - Out
- DE Joey Bosa (groin) - Out
- DB J.C. Jackson (ankle) - TBD
- C Corey Linsley (knee) - TBD
- RB Dameon Pierce (hip) - Questionable
- TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - Questionable
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) - TBD
- WR Treylon Burks (illness) - TBD
- TE Austin Hooper (neck) - TBD
- RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) - TBD
- C Ryan Kelly (knee) - TBD
- DT DeForest Buckner (elbow) - TBD
- LB Shaquille Leonard (back) - TBD
- CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- RB David Montgomery (ankle) - TBD
- WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) - TBD
- ILB Roquan Smith (quadriceps) - TBD
- WR Sterling Shepard (knee-ACL) - Out
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - TBD
Analysis to come..
Notable injuries
- WR Zay Jones (ankle) - TBD
- RB Miles Sanders (hip) - TBD
- RB Boston Scott (ribs) - TBD
- WR DeVonta Smith (back) - TBD
- CB Darius Slay (back) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- QB Zach Wilson (knee) - Cleared
- FS Jordan Whitehead (calf) - TBD
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion) - TBD
Wilson will start in Week 4, leaving Fantasy managers concerned about the impact his return has on pass volume and target share. Heading into Week 4, Joe Flacco led the NFL in pass attempts and the primary beneficiaries have been rookie Garrett Wilson, Tyler Conklin and both running backs, Michael Carter and Breece Hall. Fantasy managers should prepare for a reduction in targets for all pass catchers but the aforementioned players are still start-worthy options in Week 4 against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
DFS impact
While Jets pass catchers are risky plays with the unknown of Wilson's return, they are all reasonably-priced and still options against a struggling Pittsburgh defense, with Hall and Wilson serving as the highest-priced options at $5400 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
- WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Greg Dortch (back) - TBD
- WR A.J. Green (knee) TBD
- RB James Conner (knee) - TBD
- C Rodney Hudson (knee) - TBD
- K Matt Prater (hip) - TBD
- DE J.J. Watt (calf) - TBD
- RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) - Questionable
- WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB Jaycee Horn (calf) - Cleared
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- RB Melvin Gordon (neck) - TBD
- WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) - TBD
- TE Foster Moreau (knee) - TBD
- MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) - TBD
- WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) - TBD
- DB Adrian Phillips (ribs) - TBD
- WR Allen Lazard (ankle) - TBD
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - TBD
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - TBD
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - TBD
- CB Jaire Alexander (groin) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- WR Mecole Hardman (heel) - TBD
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) - TBD
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) - TBD
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - TBD
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - TBD
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - TBD
Analysis to come.
Notable injuries
- TBD
- TBD
Analysis to come.