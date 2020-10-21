Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ATL -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1843 RUYDS 31 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.8 Welcome back, Julio Jones. With Jones back on the field, Ryan looked like a star Fantasy quarterback again in Week 6 at Minnesota. Jones has now played three full games this year, and Ryan has scored at least 28 Fantasy points in all of them. In the three games where Jones was out or limited with a hamstring injury, Ryan combined for 32 Fantasy points. Ryan should again have another big game against Detroit at home in Week 7, and he has top-five upside in this matchup.

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 871 RUYDS 225 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.4 Newton has been under 20 Fantasy points for each of his past two games after averaging 30.0 Fantasy points in his first two outings, but I'm expecting a bounce-back performance this week. The 49ers have struggled with running quarterbacks this season, as Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz have each rushed for at least 37 yards, including Murray and Wentz finding the end zone. That bodes well for Newton, who had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 6. He should have one of his better outings this week, and I'm starting him again in all formats.

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 59 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.7 Stafford had a letdown in Week 6 at Jacksonville with just 13 Fantasy points, but this game could be a shootout against the Falcons. Teddy Bridgewater had 313 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against Atlanta, and that's the worst performance against this defense all season from an opposing passing attack. Prior to Week 6, Stafford averaged 25.0 Fantasy points in his previous two outings, and I expect him to be in that range in Week 7.

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1178 RUYDS 7 TD 11 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.8 Roethlisberger only scored 12 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Cleveland, but before that he had at least 22 points in each of his first four games. He should get back on track this week against the Titans, who have struggled with quarterbacks all season, including Gardner Minshew, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson each scoring at least three touchdowns. Roethlisberger should have plenty of success taking apart this secondary in Tennessee.