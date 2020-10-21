The bye week quarterbacks in Week 7 aren't too tough to navigate — Lamar Jackson is a big absence, but you can manage without Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzpatrick (-slash Tua Tagovailoa), and Phillip Rivers for a week. That should mean you can dance with who you came to the dance with, so to speak, but that's often easier said than done.
Of course, if you've got an elite option, you're set, but that might only encompass six players in Week 7 - a bunch of you just lost Dak Prescott, of course — which means half of a 12-team league may be playing matchups in Week 7. That's fine for those of you who have Matt Ryan (vs. Detroit) or Matthew Stafford (vs. Atlanta), or Justin Herbert (vs. Jacksonville), but things are a lot tougher elsewhere. Do you start Carson Wentz against the Giants, given his struggles, or Cam Newton against the 49ers, who can still be a tough matchup? Drew Brees against the Panthers or Ryan Tannehill against the Steelers? Both have tough matchups, and Tannehill has been the better Fantasy option, but Brees will have Michael Thomas back this week, thankfully.
Get help with those tough lineup decisions with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 7 at quarterback.
Quarterbacks
Welcome back, Julio Jones. With Jones back on the field, Ryan looked like a star Fantasy quarterback again in Week 6 at Minnesota. Jones has now played three full games this year, and Ryan has scored at least 28 Fantasy points in all of them. In the three games where Jones was out or limited with a hamstring injury, Ryan combined for 32 Fantasy points. Ryan should again have another big game against Detroit at home in Week 7, and he has top-five upside in this matchup.
Newton has been under 20 Fantasy points for each of his past two games after averaging 30.0 Fantasy points in his first two outings, but I'm expecting a bounce-back performance this week. The 49ers have struggled with running quarterbacks this season, as Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz have each rushed for at least 37 yards, including Murray and Wentz finding the end zone. That bodes well for Newton, who had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 6. He should have one of his better outings this week, and I'm starting him again in all formats.
Stafford had a letdown in Week 6 at Jacksonville with just 13 Fantasy points, but this game could be a shootout against the Falcons. Teddy Bridgewater had 313 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against Atlanta, and that's the worst performance against this defense all season from an opposing passing attack. Prior to Week 6, Stafford averaged 25.0 Fantasy points in his previous two outings, and I expect him to be in that range in Week 7.
Roethlisberger only scored 12 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Cleveland, but before that he had at least 22 points in each of his first four games. He should get back on track this week against the Titans, who have struggled with quarterbacks all season, including Gardner Minshew, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson each scoring at least three touchdowns. Roethlisberger should have plenty of success taking apart this secondary in Tennessee.
Burrow has passed for at least 300 yards in four of his past six games, including Week 2 at Cleveland when he had his best game of the season with 316 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 19 rushing yards. He only has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points this year, but I like him as a low-end starter against the Browns. It could be great for Burrow moving forward if A.J. Green plays like he did against the Colts last week, joining Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as standout playmakers for a young quarterback on the rise.
Wentz won't have Miles Sanders (knee) or Zach Ertz (ankle) this week, but he does get back Lane Johnson (ankle) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), which is a plus. Wentz has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he went for 325 yards and two touchdowns last year against the Giants at home.
Bridgewater struggled against the Bears as expected last week with eight Fantasy points, but he averaged 27.0 Fantasy points in the two games prior to Week 6. I expect another 20-point outing against the Saints, who have allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least three touchdowns.
If you're desperate for someone in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, consider Allen this week with his matchup against the Cowboys. He just scored 19 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 6, and Dallas has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score multiple touchdowns.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone hinted that he could consider benching Minshew if the team continues to struggle, and Minshew has thrown an interception in four of his past five games coming into Week 7. The potential of that happening, along with the Chargers getting standout pass rusher Melvin Ingram (knee) back, should make you concerned about starting Minshew in most Fantasy leagues this week.
Dalton struggled in his first start in place of Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 6 against the Cardinals with 12 Fantasy points, despite attempting 54 passses. He had two interceptions, and his offensive line was a disaster. It's going to be a struggle for Dalton with the Dallas offensive line in shambles due to injury, and I can't trust him this week against Washington. He's only worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week.
Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 6 at San Francisco, and he's now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. This is a tough matchup for Goff against the Bears, who have not allowed multiple touchdowns to a quarterback all season, including matchups with Stafford, Ryan and Tom Brady. Chicago also has five interceptions compared to four passing touchdowns allowed in six games.
In the two games Garoppolo has finished this season, he has scored at least 22 Fantasy points, including 28 points against the Rams in Week 6. But I'm expecting him to struggle at New England this week in the revenge game against the Patriots. While New England has allowed three quarterbacks to score multiple touchdowns this season, only Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have been above 20 Fantasy points. Garoppolo is only worth starting in two-quarterback or Superflex leagues.
This is a tough matchup for Carr since the Buccaneers just completely dominated Aaron Rodgers in Week 6, holding him to 160 passing yards and two interceptions. Herbert in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including matchups with Drew Brees and Rodgers. I'll consider Carr more of a bust alert than an outright sit since he comes into Week 7 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of four games. But I'm not confident in Carr having a quality outing given the quality of his opponent.
Tannehill has been the starter for the Titans for the past 15 games in the regular season going back to last year, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 13 of them. He's been extremely consistent, including some huge games of late with at least 35 Fantasy points in two games prior to Week 7. But I'm concerned about Tannehill with left tackle Taylor Lewan (ACL) out against the Steelers, who have an elite pass rush. And Jonnu Smith (knee) is less than 100 percent as well. Tannehill is still worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I'd be cautious about starting him this week against the Steelers.